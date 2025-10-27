Goa fitness coach shares 16 best Indian high protein options under 100: 'Most of them are vegetarian'

For too long, the myth that protein is only for meat-lovers has persisted. But the truth is, vegetarian sources of protein are not only delectable but also rich in essential nutrients, fibre, and overall goodness, making them an excellent choice for a balanced diet. In fact, many Indian foods are protein powerhouses, offering a range of options for vegetarians and vegans. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Lobia, also known as black-eyed peas, is a great plant-based protein source. (Freepik)

In a February 24 post on his Instagram page, fitness coach Dharma Kumar, aka Beardholic, shared some of the top ‘Indian high-protein options’. These include lentils like masoor dal (red lentils) and toor dal (split pigeon peas), legumes like lobia (black-eyed peas) and rajma (kidney beans), and dairy products like high-protein curd and Greek yoghurt.

The best part? These protein-rich foods are not only affordable but also versatile and delicious. Add them to your favourite dishes, and you're good to go. In the caption of his post titled 'Best Indian high protein options under ₹100', Dharma wrote, “Remember most of them are vegetarian, so they have incomplete amino profiles, but don’t have to worry about it if your diet has varieties of good sources.”

According to Dharma, here are some of the top high-protein picks:

1. 100 grams of paneer

⦿ Protein: 18 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹100

2. 1 whole egg

⦿ Protein: 6 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹85

3. 100 grams of soya chunks

⦿ Protein: 52 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹34

4. 100 black chana (black chickpeas)

⦿ Protein: 19 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹32

5. 100 gram of rajma

⦿ Protein: 24 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹30

6. 100 grams of masoor dal

⦿ Protein: 9 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹50

7. 170 grams of lobia

⦿ Protein: 14 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹74

8. 100 grams of chole (chickpeas)

⦿ Protein: 20 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹55

9. 100 grams of high-protein curd

⦿ Protein: 12 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹55

10. 100 grams of lactose-free curd

⦿ Protein: 3 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹100

11. 100 grams of tofu

⦿ Protein: 15 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹60

12. 250 ml of slim milk

⦿ Protein: 7.5 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹90

13. 100 grams of toor dal

⦿ Protein: 8 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹88

14. 100 grams of besan (gram flour)

⦿ Protein: 22

⦿ Cost: ₹60

15. 100 grams of Greek yoghurt

⦿ Protein: 6 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹40

16. 30 grams of cheese slices

⦿ Protein: 6.8 grams

⦿ Cost: ₹80

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.