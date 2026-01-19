Pregnancy and postpartum trainer says having a baby after age 33 helps you live longer; but does it really?

Anna urged her followers to 'talk science and not fear', pointing toward research that suggested later-age motherhood was linked to slower cellular ageing . She shared, “If you're pregnant or having babies in your mid-30s, late-30s, 40s+ or this is your journey – this is for you. And it may surprise you. You've probably heard 'advanced maternal age, geriatric pregnancy, higher risk'. But what if we stopped only focusing on risk... and started talking about long-term health + longevity?”

Anna McClellan, a Tennessee-based pregnancy and postpartum trainer and mother of three, took to Instagram on December 27, 2025, to challenge the 'geriatric pregnancy' stigma. Her message? Having a baby after age 33 might be a sign of biological resilience rather than a countdown of risks. She titled her post: “Can having a baby after 33 years of age actually help you live longer?”

The traditional narrative surrounding 'advanced maternal age' has long been rooted in risk and caution. However, a conversation sparked by a pregnancy expert suggests that having children later in life might actually be a marker for a longer life. Also read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

She even cited longevity studies suggesting women who give birth after 40 are far more likely to reach the age of 100: “One longevity study found that women who had a baby after 40 were far more likely to reach 100 years of age than women who didn't. Not fragile. Not behind. Biologically capable. I work with women in their late 30s, 40s, even 45+ through pregnancy and postpartum. Strong. Supported. Educated. With outcomes rooted in health, not fear. This isn't about telling women when to have babies. It's about changing the narrative: Later motherhood is broken, fragile, or risky. It can reflect health, adaptability, and longevity. The conversation needs to shift from fear-based labels to health-focused support. Strength. Breath. Core. Pelvic floor. Nervous system.”

Anna further shared: “Long-term population studies (including US-based research) suggest that women who give birth later may experience favourable metabolic adaptations over time. Translation: later pregnancy doesn't 'wreck' your metabolism – your body is capable of responding and adapting efficiently. Pregnancy creates major immune system remodelling. Later-life pregnancies may help maintain immune flexibility - a trait associated with healthier ageing. Your immune system doesn't just decline with age... it adapts to stimulus.”

Anna highlighted several biological markers she believes are at play: “Women who had their last baby after age 33 had significantly higher odds of living into the longest-living group compared to women who finished earlier. That's not all... later-age motherhood has also been associated with longer telomeres a marker linked to slower cellular ageing. Researchers believe this may reflect: delayed reproductive ageing, longer estrogen exposure and overall biological resilience.”

The reality check Despite the optimistic outlook, medical professionals urged caution. Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, warned women not to view pregnancy as a longevity strategy.

She told HT Lifestyle, “It is important to understand that having a child later in life does not directly increase life expectancy. There are no studies available to verify this claim. In most cases, these women are already healthier, more active, and have better access to medical care. Good health, not the timing of childbirth, is what truly supports a longer life.”

Dr Siddhartha suggested that the 'longevity' observed in these women was likely a result of selection bias. Women who are able to conceive naturally in their late 30s or 40s are often already in peak physical health, have better access to medical care, and maintain healthier lifestyle habits, she explained.

Dr Siddhartha said, “Don’t delay pregnancy thinking that a baby after the age of 33 can help you live longer. Women who become mothers after 33 often take better care of themselves, follow regular health check-ups, and make healthier lifestyle choices. So, various factors such as balanced nutrition, exercise, stress management, and timely medical care help them stay healthy and improve longevity. Moreover, it is a known fact that pregnancy after 30 may come with certain medical risks, which is why proper medical guidance is essential.”

Ultimately, Dr Siddhartha and Anna both agreed on one thing: the importance of proactive health. Whether you are 25 or 45, longevity was rooted in balanced nutrition and weight management, consistent physical activity, stress management, and regular medical screenings.

Dr Siddhartha said, “Post 30, planning a baby is a completely different thing, and it needs to be guided by a proper healthcare provider. So, it is better to consult an expert who will clear all your doubts regarding late pregnancy and longevity. Remember, if you want to increase your lifespan, you will have to take charge of your entire well-being by eating a nutritious diet, exercising daily, staying stress-free with yoga or meditation, maintaining an optimum weight, and going for regular health check-ups and follow-ups.”

She concluded: “Ultimately, it is a healthy lifestyle that truly matters — having a baby should never be viewed as a strategy for longevity; rather, maintaining overall well-being should always be the goal.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.