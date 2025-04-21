Can't lose weight after pregnancy? 3 simple habits that may clear up your fitness roadblock

Weight loss after pregnancy may feel challenging. Squeezing in your workout routine or diet requirements alongside taking care of the baby can feel overwhelming and exhausting. From coaxing the baby to stop crying in the middle of the night to following feeding schedules, weight loss amid the hectic schedule of taking care of your baby may even take a backseat. Moreover, weight loss can feel physically harder, despite your efforts. Juggling between child and workouts may be overwhelming. (Shutterstock)

But just like your baby, you too need to take baby steps towards weight loss and embrace a few simple habits that may gently help you over time.

ALSO READ: Woman who lost her postpartum weight in 10 weeks shares her 5-day, 30-minute workout plan

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar took to Instagram on April 19 to share a few simple steps that may ease your weight loss journey.

She explained why one struggles with weight loss after pregnancy and said, “Your metabolism has gone down, caused by the roller coaster of all the hormonal changes that your body went through.”

So to improve the metabolism and burn more calories, she suggested these three simple tips:

Bowl of vegetables in every meal

Veggies have robust health benefits.(Shutterstock)

It might seem obvious to load up on vegetables as they are healthy. Other than the usual nutritional benefits from the vegetables, they also quietly help your body burn more fat too.

Shalini said, “Did you know that your gut consumes three times more energy to digest fiber that means if it takes 50 calories to digest a bowl of rice, it is going to take 150 calories to digest vegetable, so simply by having more vegetable in every meal, you are burning more calories.”

This way, your every meal not only adds calories but also helps you burn some in the process, making every plate count and support you in your fitness goals.

Ragi porridge

Ragi porridge can be a light snack.(Shutterstock)

Snuff out your junk or sugary cravings when the clock strikes in the evening for snack time. Instead, opt for a better alternative that meets nutritional requirements, adding value and addressing the common deficiencies.

She elaborated, “This will cut down your sugar cravings or any other binging around your snacking time and also the extraordinary micro nutrients like calcium and iron is very important for every women.”

Practice Suryanamaskara everyday

Suryanamskaram utilises your body's flexibility.(Shutterstock)

Suryanamaskar is one such workout that the nutritionist recommended including in your daily routine.

Shalini explained, “It is an exceptional combination of strength training and cardio which will help you burn calories and also tone your entire body. Target at least eleven rounds and then slowly begin to increase the numbers.”

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt revealed her secret to losing weight after giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor: ‘I avoided…'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.