Woman shares she got pregnant at 46 naturally: 'Doctors will have women believe that a story like mine isn't possible'

Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal at 42, sparking conversations about late motherhood and fertility. She is not the only celebrity to have a late pregnancy – everyone from Salma Hayek to Farah Khan gave birth after 40. Also read | Fertility expert explains pros and cons of assisted reproduction technologies for late pregnancies Ch-a Mosley, content creator and founder of Pregnancy Over 40, shared how she started her family in her mid-40s. (Representative picture: Pixabay)

Ch-a Mosley, content creator and founder of Pregnancy Over 40, also started her family in her 40s. She took to Instagram on July 13 to share her late pregnancy experience in a post titled, 'Pregnant at 46: my conception story in 90 seconds'.

She wrote in her caption, “Society and medical doctors will have women believe that a story like mine isn't possible. I understand that it's not particularly common. But it also is not as uncommon as we might be meant to believe. Keep hoping ladies.”

In the video she posted, Ch-a Mosley shared her story of becoming pregnant and having a baby in her mid-forties – she has a daughter. “How did I get pregnant at 46? My story is as much surprise to me as it will be to you. There are all kind of comments about how I got this pregnancy at 46. But here's the truth of it. When I got dumped at the age of 41, I thought that I had missed my chance of becoming a mother and actually gave up on the whole idea of it because that's what society says, right? A few years later, after some soul-searching and work on myself, I met a nice man at the age of 44, and we fell in love. I didn't want to subject myself to any kind of external interventions, mainly because I was happy with our life, and I didn't want our life to turn into a big journey about having a baby. If we had one, great. If we didn't, that would be okay, too,” she said.

Ch-a Mosley continued: “Well, not too long after that, I conceived naturally at the age of 45. But at 6 weeks, the pregnancy was deemed nonviable, and it was terminated. So, I had a miscarriage at 45. But check this out -- 10 months later, I conceived again naturally. No external interventions, no trying. In fact, I hadn't even seen my man for a month before conception. The reason why I share this story is because you may be considering having a baby after 40, and you might think it's hopeless. I carried my baby to term, and she came out completely healthy. I enjoyed this process more than I could have ever imagined, and I am grateful to God... it is not just me. It is possible...”

She said she shared her experience to offer positivity and hope to other women considering motherhood later in life, encouraging them to share their own success stories. In fact, late pregnancies are no longer unusual and can be safe. Soon after actor Katrina Kaif announced her pregnancy, HT Lifestyle tapped experts to understand that while becoming a mom in 40s was becoming common, was it actually safe?

Late pregnancy risks for mother and baby

In a September 25 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes. While risks are higher compared to pregnancies in the 20s or early 30s, informed planning, regular check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring the safety of both mother and child.”

According to Dr Suri, a late pregnancy can carry an elevated risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia. “There is also a slightly higher chance of requiring a cesarean delivery due to complications during labour. Regular prenatal care and early detection of these conditions play a critical role in reducing risks... babies born to older mothers may have a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as down syndrome. There is also an increased risk of premature birth or low birth weight. Advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics, however, allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively," she said.

Tips for safety and precautions

Despite these challenges, Dr Suri shared that many women in their late 30s and 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. According to her, key factors that improve outcomes include:

⦿ Preconception planning: Consulting a doctor before trying to conceive to assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Regular prenatal check-ups: Frequent monitoring helps manage complications early.

⦿ Healthy lifestyle choices: A balanced diet, moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol or smoking contribute significantly to maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Emotional well-being: Stress management and family support are important for a smooth pregnancy journey.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.