Doctors reveal the ultimate fertility-boosting diet for women over 30

As women age, particularly after hitting 35, their reproductive health undergoes significant changes. Various health experts have provided insights into the challenges that women face as well as potential solutions to maintain good reproductive health in their late 30s. Here’s what’s happening to your reproductive health after 30 (and how to fix it!)(Image by Mircea Iancu from Pixabay)

Challenges and concerns in reproductive health after 30s

According to health and fertility experts, here are the challenges women over 35 face in maintaining reproductive health -

There is a gradual decline in fertility, or say, decrease in the number and quality of eggs. This poses a significant challenge for women in their mid-to-late 30s. Infrequent ovulation further complicates the journey to conception.

Women post thirty are more susceptible to pregnancy-related problems such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and preterm delivery. The risks of miscarriage and genetic abnormalities also rise with age.

Females also complain about irregular menstrual cycles at this age. This happens due to fluctuating levels of estrogen and progesterone, one of the major signs of perimenopause.

The reduction of estrogen levels post-35 can impact bone density and heart health, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases.

The chances of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, rise with maternal age, necessitating genetic screening and counseling.

Conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, and thyroid disorders can impact fertility and pregnancy outcomes in women over 35.

Although many women are able to conceive and maintain good reproductive health in their late 30s, being aware of potential dangers and adopting proactive actions can help ensure overall health.

Solutions and preventive measures

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Komal Bhadu, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, emphasized on preconception counselling, lifestyle adjustments, fertility preservation techniques, hormonal and medical treatments to address the reproductive challenges. Some basic lifestyle modifications include a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that supports reproductive health.

Plastics are commonly used daily in everything from packaging to household items. However, their frequent use comes with hidden dangers to the reproductive health of women. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Regular exercise, stress management and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption also plays an important role in improved fertility. Dr Badhu asserted, “While one can make healthy lifestyle changes, women considering pregnancy should consult a healthcare provider for preconception counseling. This helps assess fertility status, manage any existing health conditions and optimise overall health before conception. If required, hormone therapy, ovulation-stimulating medications, and treatment for conditions like PCOS or thyroid disorders can also be used to enhance one’s fertility potential”.

Supporting the same, Dr Parul Prakash, Head - Reproductive Medicine at Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon stated, “Regular health check-ups, including ovarian reserve testing (AMH levels), ultrasound scans, and hormonal assessments, can provide insight into reproductive health and guide decision-making. Pelvic examinations, Pap smears, and testing for reproductive disease, are also necessary while fertility workups can be added for women planning pregnancy. For those experiencing problems in getting pregnant, assisted reproductive methods such as IVF and egg freezing may provide solutions. Seeking the advice of a fertility specialist at the appropriate time is important”.

Role of nutrition and lifestyle in reproductive health after 35

Although today we have advanced technology to help with fertility, it is important to focus on staying healthy overall as to proceed with the best possible way. While it is never too late to start focusing on yourself, note that the earlier you start, the better it will return.

Anjali Nain, Senior Dietician at Healthians shared, “The present generation is facing underlying conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) from a younger age. Thyroid dysfunction and obesity, is further exacerbating these challenges. Thus, focusing on nutrition and lifestyle for reproductive health is most important even before the age of 35.”

Women who are exposed to passive smoking, can face adverse reproductive health effects, including low birth weight.

Dr Parul echoed the same and insisted upon a nutritious diet with sufficient folic acid, iron, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids to help the reproductive system stay in good health to support egg quality and hormonal balance in women. Regular health screenings and gynecological check-ups are vital to early detection and management of reproductive health issues.

Also, stress-reducing techniques like Yoga and meditation, along with consultations with fertility specialists, play a crucial role in enhancing reproductive health and overall well-being in women over 35. Leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fatty fish and lean proteins are also vital to add in diet as per Anjali Nain.

A good workout routine to help in absorbing nutrients and maintaining a healthy weight is crucial. Make sure to check your BMI and work accordingly as being underweight or overweight can adversely affect ovulation and hormonal balance. It is also advisable that male partner must also consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, the collaborative insights from these experts underscore the importance of proactive measures, including regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle choices and timely interventions, to ensure better reproductive health for women over 35. By combining medical advancements with lifestyle modifications, women can navigate the challenges of fertility and pregnancy complications, supporting their journey towards healthier and more satisfying lives in the years ahead.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.