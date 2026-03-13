Florida gastroenterologist says add these 5 simple ingredients to your ‘fibre cocktail’ to reduce colon cancer risk
Colon cancer is on the rise and one solution to reduce risk is increasing fibre intake – Dr Salhab suggests five sources that you can add to a “fibre cocktail.”
Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, with experts warning that modern diets low in fibre could be one of the key reasons behind the worrying trend. Fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health and supporting the body’s natural defence against disease, yet many people still fall short of the recommended intake.
One simple way to boost your daily fibre is through a ‘fibre cocktail’ – a drink packed with fibre-rich ingredients that can easily be added to your routine. And instead of relying on expensive supplements, several everyday food sources can deliver the same gut-friendly benefits.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, is highlighting the importance of increasing fibre intake to help protect against colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the doctor recommends incorporating a “fibre cocktail” into your diet and outlines five high-fibre ingredients that can be added to the drink.
Fibre and colon cancer
According to Dr Salhab, colon cancer is on the rise, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, and he notes that a low-fibre diet could be one of the contributing factors. However, he adds that the encouraging news is that increasing your fibre intake may help lower the risk. He explains that fibre serves as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, which then produce powerful anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids that may help protect the body and play a role in fighting cancer.
He explains, “Unfortunately we are seeing more colon cancer in Gen Z and Millennials – and low-fibre diets may be one reason. The good news is that high-fibre foods can actually help lower your risk of colon cancer. Fibre feeds your gut bacteria, which then produce powerful anti-cancer compounds like butyrate. These compounds help keep your colon cells healthy, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s ability to clear waste and harmful substances more efficiently.”
Fibre cocktail to the rescue
A fibre cocktail is a blended drink packed with high-fibre ingredients, designed to support digestive health and potentially reduce the risk of colon cancer. Dr Salhab recommends incorporating several sources of soluble fibre into the drink, explaining that regularly consuming such a blend can help nourish gut bacteria and support overall colon health.
Psyllium husk
The gastroenterologist highlights that psyllium husk is rich in soluble fibre that forms a gel-like substance in the gut, helping regulate digestion and providing relief from both constipation and diarrhoea. He explains, “If you add psyllium husk, it forms a soluble gel in your gut that can help with both diarrhea and constipation.”
Flax seeds
In addition to being rich in soluble fibre, flaxseeds contain one of the highest concentrations of lignans – natural polyphenolic compounds known for their antioxidant properties. They are also a good source of essential omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health. Dr Salhab highlights, “Flax seeds have soluble fibre plus lignans, which are potent polyphenols, and omega-3s that can reduce inflammation.”
Chia seeds
The gastroenterologist highlights chia seeds as one of the most nutrient-dense options, noting that just a spoonful delivers fibre, protein, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. He states, “Chia seeds is one of the most nutrient-dense options. It has fiber, protein, magnesium, omega-3s, and antioxidants in just one spoonful.”
Acacia fibre
For some people – especially those with sensitive digestive systems – a high fibre intake can sometimes lead to bloating. However, according to Dr Salhab, acacia fibre is one of the gentler options. It contains slowly fermenting prebiotic fibres that help support the gut microbiome while being less likely to cause bloating. He stresses, “Acacia fibre is the gentlest option. It's a slow fermenting prebiotic that builds healthy gut bacteria without bloating.”
Hemp seeds
Dr Salhab notes that while hemp seeds contain slightly less fibre compared to some other sources, they still offer comprehensive nutritional benefits. Packed with protein, magnesium and healthy fats, they can support overall gut health and contribute to a balanced diet. He explains, “Hemp seeds are technically lower in fibre, but adds complete protein, magnesium, anti-inflammatory fats, and can support your overall gut health.”
Dosage
Dr Salhab recommends following these dosage guidelines for each type of fibre to determine a suitable starting amount, advising that you begin with smaller quantities and gradually increase the intake over time.
Psyllium husk: ½ to one teaspoons
Flaxseeds (ground): One to two tablespoons
Chia seeds (ground): One to two tablespoons
Acacia fibre: One tablespoon
Hemp seeds: Two to three tablespoons
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
