Florida gastroenterologist says add these 5 simple ingredients to your ‘fibre cocktail’ to reduce colon cancer risk

Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, with experts warning that modern diets low in fibre could be one of the key reasons behind the worrying trend. Fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health and supporting the body’s natural defence against disease, yet many people still fall short of the recommended intake. Try out Dr Salhab's recommendations to increase your fibre intake! (Unsplash)

One simple way to boost your daily fibre is through a ‘fibre cocktail’ – a drink packed with fibre-rich ingredients that can easily be added to your routine. And instead of relying on expensive supplements, several everyday food sources can deliver the same gut-friendly benefits.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, is highlighting the importance of increasing fibre intake to help protect against colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the doctor recommends incorporating a “fibre cocktail” into your diet and outlines five high-fibre ingredients that can be added to the drink.

Fibre and colon cancer According to Dr Salhab, colon cancer is on the rise, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, and he notes that a low-fibre diet could be one of the contributing factors. However, he adds that the encouraging news is that increasing your fibre intake may help lower the risk. He explains that fibre serves as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, which then produce powerful anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids that may help protect the body and play a role in fighting cancer.

He explains, “Unfortunately we are seeing more colon cancer in Gen Z and Millennials – and low-fibre diets may be one reason. The good news is that high-fibre foods can actually help lower your risk of colon cancer. Fibre feeds your gut bacteria, which then produce powerful anti-cancer compounds like butyrate. These compounds help keep your colon cells healthy, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s ability to clear waste and harmful substances more efficiently.”