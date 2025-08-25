About to fast on Ganesh Chaturthi? Doctor suggests 5 tips for safe fasting: Eat healthy fats, drink coconut water

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This year Ganesh Chaturthi is on 25 August. Full preparations are underway for the puja, rituals, and lots of festive cheers. Many devotees may also observe a fast. Commonly, fasting during festivals is one of the ways to showcase devotion and improve the spiritual connection. Ganesh Chaturthi is on 26 August.(PC: Shutterstock)

But on the other hand, fasting has to be done mindfully, not at the cost of health.

Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant and HOD Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, told HT Lifestyle that fasting can be managed and energy levels can be kept high with some simple practices.

He noted, “Fasting is often seen as spiritually rewarding; however, it can also feel physically demanding if not managed well. The good news is, with simple effective tips, you can stay comfortable and energised all day through.”

There are usually two types of fasts. One is nirjala vrat, which is abstaining from both food and water the entire day. The other is a bit lenient, where one excludes certain groups of foods on the day of puja, like cereals and grains. So the entire day, or until the completion of puja, they go without rice or wheat, and instead have foods like fruit, nuts.

Regardless of your fasting type, Dr Pandit shared a few tips that you can check and follow, wherever they are applicable:

1. Stay hydrated with coconut water:

Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or herbal teas because fasting can cause dehydration, especially in humid conditions.

Staying hydrated helps to maintain energy levels and prevents headaches and exhaustion.

2. Eat foods like bananas and sabudana

Sabudana Khichdi is very common in Indian households, especially during fasting.(Shutterstock)

Bananas, sabudana (tapioca), sweet potatoes, and dry fruits should be included in your meals since they are high in carbohydrates and nutrients that provide long-term energy.

Eating modest or frequent meals during a fast can also help to minimise energy drops.

3. Healthy fats like ghee, nuts and seeds

Include Healthy Fats: Nuts, seeds, and ghee are rich sources of good fats that help you stay full for extended periods of time while also providing consistent energy.

These healthful foods are especially beneficial during long fasting periods.

Even a teaspoon of ghee or a handful of almonds can make a significant difference while fasting.

4. Rest when your body is exhausted

Fasting can be physically demanding for your body, especially if you are not used to it.

Try to get plenty of rest, strive for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night, with brief breaks in between if you feel exhausted.

5. Do light exercise or gentle yoga poses

During a fast, doing gentle yoga or going for a short walk helps boost energy and circulation.

Avoid strenuous activities as they might bring about tiredness, and instead focus on breathing techniques to stay calm and invigorated throughout the day.

While fasting does have a spiritual significance but if it weighs down on your health seriously, then Dr Pandit reminded that health should be prioritised, and it is completely fine as everyone reacts differently to fasting, “It is perfectly acceptable to break your fast if you feel dizzy, severely weak, or ill. Fasting should not pose health risk."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.