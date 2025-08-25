Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Decor tips to style your space for Bappa’s homecoming

Get ready; starting this Wednesday, the much-awaited ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins. As homes across the country prepare to welcome Bappa, chances are you’ve already been scrolling through Pinterest or experimenting with AI tools for decor inspiration. Fill your space with the fragrance and vibrant colours of mogra and marigolds(Photo: Instagram)

But whether you’re a design enthusiast or prefer timeless simplicity, we’ve rounded up easy, elegant decor ideas that will wow your guests and fill your home with festive joy.

Fabric backdrops for warmth

Skip plastic sheets and synthetic boards; instead, personalise the mandap with fabrics you already have at home. Old sarees, block-printed dupattas, or colourful stoles can be layered to create a rich, textured backdrop. “Fabrics instantly bring warmth, texture, and character to your mandap,” says Kaveri Vij of Designer Events Inc.

Floral rangoli with a twist

Swap coloured powders for fragrant flower petals to create vibrant rangolis. Marigolds, roses and jasmine are the classic choices that will provide colour and a comforting, natural scent. Enhance the ambiance further in the evening by placing tealights or diyas inside or around the rangoli.

Upcycled lanterns and natural touch

For eco-friendly decor, upcycle glass jars into lanterns by painting them with glass paints or decorating with gota, then place tealights inside for a warm glow. Add traditional touches like banana leaves as table runners or backdrops, and use coconut shells as charming holders for flowers or diyas. As Shweta Acharya of Baraati Inc. suggests, “Make Lord Ganesh the centre focal point... fill the space around with LEDs and diyas, creating a calming, spiritually uplifting vibe.”

Mithai grazing stations

Arrange modaks and assorted mithai on large thalis, allowing guests to help themselves whenever they visit your home during this festive period. “A modak and mithai grazing station can also double as a gifting spot for guests,” adds Shweta.

Final touches

No festival is complete without the right scents and sounds. Decorate with fragrant mogra garlands and bowls of fresh buds to naturally scent your space. Light incense sticks or sandalwood to create a calming, temple-like atmosphere filled with the joyous spirit of Ganpati’s homecoming. For a special touch, try a handmade wind chime made with a hoop and strings of ghungroos. “The sound of ghungroos wind chimes will bring so much peace into your home,” suggest Rasmeen Sawhney and Ashima Arora of Aroosi Events.