‘Every Indian had the same weekend plan’: Long queues outside Haldiram's first London outlet go viral

Haldiram's first-ever outlet in London has become a talking point after a video showing long queues outside the store surfaced on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures scores of people waiting to enter, with the creator joking that "every Indian had the same weekend plan." People queue outside Haldiram's first London store. (Instagram/@views.we.explore)

Long queues outside Haldiram's London outlet The video was shared on Instagram by views.we.explore. It shows a long queue of people waiting outside Haldiram's first London outlet, located at Leicester Square.

The text on the video reads, "POV: Haldiram's first-ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan."

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The caption says, "The crowd, the excitement, the long queues... all for Haldiram's first outlet in London. Safe to say every desi had the same plan this weekend! Would you stand in this queue?"

The clip quickly drew the attention of social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences and opinions about the newly opened outlet.

Check out the full video below: