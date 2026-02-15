Inside the opulent Haldiram wedding in Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor dance, 8-tier cake, royal vibes
Nagpur witnessed one of India’s grandest weddings this weekend when a member of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal’s family tied the knot.
Nagpur witnessed one of India’s grandest weddings this weekend when a member of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal’s family tied the knot. Agarwal is the founder of Haldiram’s Nagpur, which earned the lavish celebration a handy shorthand — Haldiram wedding.
The “Haldiram wedding” has now taken over Instagram, with videos capturing the grand scale of the event.
The grand Haldiram wedding in Nagpur
One video showed how the huge wedding venue was transformed into a palace with an elaborate set. It was decorated with towering floral arrangements, glistening ice sculptures, and massive chandeliers.
Another video shared on Instagram captured Shahid Kapoor performing at the sangeet, which saw elaborate fireworks and pyrotechnics. The couple also cut an eight-tier wedding cake during the pre-wedding celebrations.
BJP leader Hansraj Ahir attended the wedding and shared glimpses from the venue. He blessed the newlyweds and presented them with a bouquet of flowers. “During his stay in Nagpur, he participated in the family wedding ceremony of Shri Shiv Kishan Ji, Chairman of Haldiram Group and conveyed his best wishes to the bride and groom for a happy married life,” read the caption.
One guest named Harsh described it as a “bhayankar shaadi”. He shared a video showing how the sky above Le Meridien in Nagpur lit up with fireworks during the wedding ceremony. His video also shows the myriad food stalls set up to serve the guests.
Who is Shivkishan Agrawal?
Shivkishan Agrawal is part of the third generation of the Haldiram’s founding family. He leads the Nagpur-based arm of the business.
The Haldiram brand has its roots in a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was started by Shivkishan Agrawal’s grandfather, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, and has grown into one of the country’s most iconic snacks and confectionery brands.
According to Forbes, the family’s business was later divided among branches operating in different regions (Nagpur, Delhi, Kolkata), with Shivkishan heading the Nagpur faction.
In April 2023 two arms of the family — from Delhi and Nagpur — came together to create Haldiram Snacks Food Limited.
Agarwal’s real-time net worth stands at $3.3 billion, thanks to his stake in the Haldiram business.
(Also read: Haldiram-Temasek deal gets confirmed, proceeds to be used for expansion: Report)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More