Inside the opulent Haldiram wedding in Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor dance, 8-tier cake, royal vibes

One video showed how the huge wedding venue was transformed into a palace with an elaborate set. It was decorated with towering floral arrangements, glistening ice sculptures, and massive chandeliers.

The “Haldiram wedding” has now taken over Instagram, with videos capturing the grand scale of the event.

Nagpur witnessed one of India’s grandest weddings this weekend when a member of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal’s family tied the knot. Agarwal is the founder of Haldiram’s Nagpur, which earned the lavish celebration a handy shorthand — Haldiram wedding.

Another video shared on Instagram captured Shahid Kapoor performing at the sangeet, which saw elaborate fireworks and pyrotechnics. The couple also cut an eight-tier wedding cake during the pre-wedding celebrations.

BJP leader Hansraj Ahir attended the wedding and shared glimpses from the venue. He blessed the newlyweds and presented them with a bouquet of flowers. “During his stay in Nagpur, he participated in the family wedding ceremony of Shri Shiv Kishan Ji, Chairman of Haldiram Group and conveyed his best wishes to the bride and groom for a happy married life,” read the caption.

One guest named Harsh described it as a “bhayankar shaadi”. He shared a video showing how the sky above Le Meridien in Nagpur lit up with fireworks during the wedding ceremony. His video also shows the myriad food stalls set up to serve the guests.

Who is Shivkishan Agrawal? Shivkishan Agrawal is part of the third generation of the Haldiram’s founding family. He leads the Nagpur-based arm of the business.

The Haldiram brand has its roots in a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was started by Shivkishan Agrawal’s grandfather, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, and has grown into one of the country’s most iconic snacks and confectionery brands.

According to Forbes, the family’s business was later divided among branches operating in different regions (Nagpur, Delhi, Kolkata), with Shivkishan heading the Nagpur faction.

In April 2023 two arms of the family — from Delhi and Nagpur — came together to create Haldiram Snacks Food Limited.

Agarwal’s real-time net worth stands at $3.3 billion, thanks to his stake in the Haldiram business.

