Headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more top wearables from Apple and Samsung are up to 93% off in the Amazon Sale

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 10, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, boAt, JBL, Sony, and Noise are now up to 93% off on Amazon. Grab the best wearables today!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in ear earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Space Grey) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Cherry Blossom) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

GET THIS

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Chrome) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

GET THIS

boAt Bassheads 900 Pro Wired Headphones with 40Mm Drivers, Lightweight Foldable Design, Over Ear, Remote Control, Unidirectional Retractable Mic, Adjustable Headband & USB Type-A Compatibility(Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

GET THIS

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 300, Cinematic Spatial Audio, 50HRS Battery, 4Mic AI ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Gunmetal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

GET THIS

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Up to 22 Hours Battery, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

GET THIS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

GET THIS

Mivi SuperPods Immersio [Flagship Launch], Dolby Audio,True Wireless Earbuds, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, AI ENC, BT v5.4 Earbuds View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS

Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Dyno TWS Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Dual Pairing, 4 Mics ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Drivers, Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5 Ear Buds Wireless (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Sennheiser IE 300 in Ear Hi-Res Audiophile Wired Headphones - Sound Isolating with XWB Transducers for Balanced Sound, Detachable Cable with Flexible Ear Hooks, 2-Year Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

GET THIS

Philips Pro Wired Earbuds, Headphones with Mic, Powerful Bass, Lightweight, Hi-Res Audio, Comfort Fit View Details checkDetails

₹5,189

GET THIS

Shure SE215 Earphone, Blue (SE215SPE-A) View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

GET THIS

Philips Pro Wired Earbuds, Headphones with Mic, Powerful Bass, Lightweight, Hi-Res Audio, Comfort Fit View Details checkDetails

₹5,189

GET THIS

JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Sennheiser IE 200 in-Ear Wired Audiophile Headphones - TrueResponse Transducers for Neutral Sound, Deep Bass, Detachable Braided Cable with Flexible Ear Hooks, Perfect for Mobile Gaming, 2Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,900

GET THIS

Sony MDR-EX155AP in Ear Wired Headphones with Mic, Hands-Free Call, Tangle Free Cable-Black View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Logitech G333 Gaming Wired in Ear Earphones with Dual Audio Drivers, with mic and Volume Control, Compatible with PC/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/Mobile with 3.5mm Aux or USB-C Port - White View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

GET THIS

Concept Kart Kz Edx Pro Iem Earphone,Hifi Stereo Special Dual Magnetic Circuit Dynamic Driver Resin Inlay Metal Process In-Ear Monitors Earbuds With 5N Ofc 2Pin Detachable Cable(White,With Mic),Wired View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

GET THIS

Sennheiser IE 300 in Ear Hi-Res Audiophile Wired Headphones - Sound Isolating with XWB Transducers for Balanced Sound, Detachable Cable with Flexible Ear Hooks, 2-Year Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 210 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Neckband w/Spatial Audio, 30dB ANC, AI-ENx Technology, 40hrs Playback, EQ Modes, 13 mm Drivers, Dual Pairing & Fast Pair(Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,098

GET THIS

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo in Ear Neckband with 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32h Playback,Fast Charge, AI ENC,45ms Low Latency,IP55 Dust & Water resistannt & Bluetooth v5.4 (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 255 Z Plus, AI-ENx Tech, Spatial Audio, 50HRS Battery, Low Latency Mode, Fast Charge, App Support, IPX4, GFPS, BT v5.3, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Classic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Neckband, in-Ear Wireless Earphones, Up to 25Hrs Battery, Hands Free Calling, IPX4, Comfortable Fit- Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GET THIS

Noise Airwave Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Upto 32 dB ANC, 60H of Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, 3 Mic ENC for Calling, Low Latency(Upto 40ms), 13mm Driver (Metallic Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 Mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, Ai Enc,45Ms Low Latency,Ip55 Dust&Water Resistannt&Bluetooth V 5.4,Blue View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Boult Audio ZCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 40H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (10Mins=15Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck Band (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹899

GET THIS

JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

GET THIS

Fitness Tracker HR, Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, Waterproof Smart Fitness Band with Step Counter, Calorie Counter, Pedometer Watch for Kids Women and Men (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,225

GET THIS

Fit for Samsung Galaxy Fit SM-R370 Bands Women Men, Stretch Adjustable Elastic Nylon Bracelet Strap Replacement Watch Band Wristbands for Samsung Galaxy Fit Fitness Tracker View Details checkDetails

₹2,948

GET THIS

Drumstone 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 M10 Fitness Band Smart Band Smart Watch Band Fitness Heart Rate with Activity Tracker Waterproof Like Steps Counter, Calorie Counter, BP For Unisex - (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

GET THIS

Fit for Samsung Galaxy Fit SM-R370 Bands Women Men, Stretch Adjustable Elastic Nylon Bracelet Strap Replacement Watch Band Wristbands for Samsung Galaxy Fit Fitness Tracker View Details checkDetails

₹2,948

GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

PunnkFunnk M5 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Kids Smartwatch for Men, Women - Black View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Lambent 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 Smart Fitness Band, Heart Rate & Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Call & Message Notifications, Activity & Calorie Tracking – Compatible All Smartphones. View Details checkDetails

₹699

Amazon is offering exciting deals on top wearables, making it a great time to shop. Headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and fitness trackers from brands like Apple, Samsung, boAt, JBL, and Noise are now available at huge discounts. With Holi approaching, this is a great chance to grab one for yourself or gift a loved one.

Headphones, earbuds, earphones, smartwatches, and fitness bands are now up to 93% off on Amazon, so grab the best deal for yourself today.
Headphones, earbuds, earphones, smartwatches, and fitness bands are now up to 93% off on Amazon, so grab the best deal for yourself today.

These wearables bring clear sound, advanced health tracking, and smart features, making everyday life more convenient. If you need a stylish smartwatch or high quality earbuds, there is something for everyone. Stay entertained, track your fitness, and enhance your lifestyle with these must have gadgets. Do not miss Amazon’s biggest discounts. Shop now before the best deals are gone.

Top deals on wearables with the best offers during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon Sale: Grab the best deals on best selling smartwatches with up to 90% off

Amazon’s latest sale brings incredible deals on smartwatches with discounts reaching up to 90%. This limited time offer includes top brands packed with health tracking, call features, and long battery life. Need one for fitness, work, or daily use? Now is the right time to shop. Don’t wait too long as these deals won’t last. Head to Amazon now and get your smartwatch before the sale ends.

Top deals on smartwatches during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon Sale brings limited time deals on headphones with up to 93% off

Amazon’s latest sale is here with exciting offers on top headphone brands. From wireless earbuds to noise canceling headphones, get the best audio experience at the best prices. If you're a music lover, gamer, or need quality sound for work, these deals have something for everyone. But hurry, these discounts won’t last long. Shop now and grab your favourite pair before the sale ends. Don’t miss this chance to boost your listening experience with a new headphone.

Top deals on headphones during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon offers are here with earbuds at up to 83% off for a limited time

Amazon’s latest sale is offering massive discounts of up to 83% on top earbuds. With high quality sound, deep bass, and long battery life, these earbuds are ideal for music, calls, and workouts. Leading brands are available at unexceptional prices, but these deals won’t last long. Now is the time to shop for an everyday pair or a premium option at the best price. Hurry, the offers are live for a limited period only!

Top deals on earbuds during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon Sale: Get premium quality earphones from top brands at up to 61% off

Looking for premium quality earphones? Now’s your chance to grab top brand earphones at amazing discounts on Amazon. For a limited time, leading brands are offering huge price drops, making it the best time to upgrade your audio experience. Ideal for music, calls, and workouts, these earphones deliver top notch sound quality. Hurry before the best deals sell out; shop now and get your hands on a great pair of earphones today.

Top deals on earphones during the Amazon Sale:

Limited time Amazon discounts on neckbands with up to 80% off

Amazon is offering incredible discounts on neckbands for a limited time. Get high quality audio, clear calls, and long battery life at amazing prices. Need a neckband for work, travel, or workouts? Now is the best time to grab one. With top brands available at unbeatable discounts, these deals won’t last long. Don’t miss out on this chance to revamp your listening experience. Shop now before the offers end!

Top deals on neckbands during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon Sale brings huge discounts on fitness trackers with up to 71% off

Now is the best time to grab a fitness tracker at an unbelievable price! Amazon’s sale is offering up to 71% off on top fitness trackers, helping you stay on top of your health goals without spending too much. These deals are available for a limited time, so don’t wait too long. Track your steps, monitor heart rate, and improve daily activity with a feature-packed tracker. Shop now before the offers run out!

Top deals on fitness trackers during Amazon Sale:

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Mega Smartwatch Days with best selling smartwatches from 1099 on Samsung, Apple, and Noise with up to 95% off

Best smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 premium picks with AI voice assistant, AMOLED display, and fitness tracking features

Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

Best neckband earphones: Top 10 picks for a comfortable and seamless listening experience

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience

Best gaming headphones for ultimate experience: Immerse yourself in superior sound and performance, top 9 options

FAQs on Amazon Sale on headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more wearables:

  • Which brands are included in the sale?

    The sale features top brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, Apple, Samsung, Noise, and more.

  • Are wireless earbuds available at a discount?

    Yes, popular wireless earbuds from leading brands are available at special prices.

  • Do smartwatches in the sale come with health tracking features?

    Yes, many smartwatches include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and fitness tracking.

  • Are there gaming headphones on sale?

    Yes, gaming headphones with surround sound and mic features are included in the sale.

  • How long will the Amazon Sale last?

    The sale is for a limited time, so grab the best deals before it ends.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

