Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale 2025: Smashing discounts await you on must-haves wearables like smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, neckbands

ByNivedita Mishra
Jan 19, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Discover unbeatable discounts on wearables like smartwatches, fitness bands, smart rings, and headphones during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95 Display, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details checkDetails

₹9,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

realme Buds T110 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 38 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Punk Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,926

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,988

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JLab JBuds LUX ANC Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Microphone, 70+ H Playtime Foldable Bluetooth Earphones with Multipoint & Customisable Sound, Sage View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Epyz Solar Light Outdoor Waterproof Decorative Star String Lighting 6.5 Meter 30 LED for Garden, Home, Patio, Lawn, Party, Holiday, Indoor, Outdoor, Party Decorations [ Warm Yellow ] View Details checkDetails

₹650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, AI ENC,45ms Low Latency,IP55 Dust & Water resistannt & Bluetooth v 5.4 (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain/Silver Aluminum View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Exxelo M8 Smart Watch Band Fitness Heart Rate & Activity Tracker with Waterproof Design, Step Counter, Calorie Counter, BP Monitor, and Special 6-Year Warranty for Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitness Tracker HR, Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, Waterproof Smart Fitness Band with Step Counter, Calorie Counter, Pedometer Watch for Kids Women and Men (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,847

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOQii Vital 3.0 Full Touch, Smart Notification Waterproof, Smart tracker For Android Phones, Body Temperature,Blood Pressure, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking with 3 months Personal Health Coaching (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cospex M7 Smartband Fitness Bracelet Sport Smart Band Wristband Heart Rate Monitor and Many Activity Features for Men and Women_M62 View Details checkDetails

₹789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PunnkFunnk PFM6 Smart Band & Fitness Band & Activity Tracker & Heart Rate Sensor & Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Device - Black View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 10) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gabit Smart Ring | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Buy Ring Sizing Kit First | 15+ Workout Modes | Track Steps, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Matte Silver 6 View Details checkDetails

₹13,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pebble Iris Smart Ring | Smart Touch Controls | Recovery Score, Sleep Monitoring, Body Temperature, Heart Rate, SpO2 & Calories Tracking | Anti-Bacterial Stainless Steel Build View Details checkDetails

₹6,396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 10) View Details checkDetails

₹25,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Fitness Ring - Heart Rate, Body Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Rechargeable Fitness Ring (SIZE-10, SIL-GLD BORDER ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Ring, AI Smart Ring, Size First w/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 12, Titanium Silver View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adivaa Smart Ring for Men & Women | Wearable Tech Ring Fitness Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Stress Monitoring, Activity Tracker, Heart Rate, Steps Count, Blood Oxygen, IP68 Waterproof (10, R3, Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pebble Iris Smart Ring | Smart Touch Controls | Recovery Score, Sleep Monitoring, Body Temperature, Heart Rate, SpO2 & Calories Tracking | Anti-Bacterial Stainless Steel Build View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TapRing Smart Ring for Men & Women - Stylish Stainless-Steel Health Monitor with Magnetic Charging, 5ATM Water Resistant, 20+ Sports Modes, Qring Smart Ring App (Size 9, 59mm-61mm) - Midnight Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ultrahuman Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First with Ultrahuman Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Size 10) View Details checkDetails

₹25,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Republic Day Sale 2025 on Amazon is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech with a range of wearables at unbeatable prices. Explore smartwatches offering advanced features like heart rate monitoring and GPS, ideal for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals. High-quality earbuds and headphones are available for immersive audio experiences, while stylish neckbands provide comfort and convenience. Fitness bands and smart rings help track your health goals effortlessly. With incredible discounts and a variety of options, this sale is the ultimate chance to find the perfect wearable to suit your lifestyle and stay ahead in the tech game.

Amazon Sale: Grab amazing deals on wearables during the Republic Day Sale 2025 and elevate your lifestyle today!
Amazon Sale: Grab amazing deals on wearables during the Republic Day Sale 2025 and elevate your lifestyle today!

Best deals on smartwatches during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Smartwatches have become an invaluable asset in today’s fast-paced world, helping monitor daily activities like fitness, sleep, and health metrics. They keep us connected with notifications and calls, all while being stylish and functional. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can grab these versatile devices at throwaway prices. With massive discounts on top brands, it’s the perfect time to invest in a smartwatch that complements your lifestyle effortlessly.

More deals on smartwatches on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on earbuds that are part of Amazon Sale 2025

Earbuds have become an essential accessory today, offering convenience and high-quality sound for calls, music, and entertainment on the go. Their compact design and advanced features like noise cancellation and voice assistance make them indispensable for work and leisure. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can purchase premium earbuds at throwaway prices. Enjoy massive discounts and elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank—shop now for incredible deals!

More deals on earbuds on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on headphones during Amazon Sale

Headphones have become a valuable asset in today’s digital era, offering immersive sound quality for work, entertainment, and relaxation. Whether you’re enjoying music, attending virtual meetings, or gaming, headphones provide comfort and exceptional audio performance. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can buy top-brand headphones at throwaway prices. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with unbeatable discounts—shop now and grab your perfect pair!

More deals on headphones on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Sale deals on smartwatches, earphones and more
Amazon Sale deals on smartwatches, earphones and more

Best offers on neckbands during Amazon Sale 2025

Neckbands are an excellent asset for those seeking comfort and convenience in their audio experience. With lightweight designs and features like long battery life and seamless connectivity, they’re perfect for calls, music, and workouts. Their ergonomic fit ensures all-day wear without discomfort. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can grab premium neckbands at throwaway prices. Enjoy unbeatable discounts and upgrade your audio gear without straining your budget!

More deals on neckbands on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Check out the top offers on fitness bands during the Republic Day Sale 2025

Fitness bands have become indispensable for tracking and improving health. They monitor vital metrics like steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, helping users stay active and achieve fitness goals. With sleek designs and advanced features, they seamlessly integrate into daily life. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, fitness bands are available at throwaway prices. Take advantage of massive discounts and invest in a device that supports your wellness journey effortlessly!

More deals on fitness bands on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on smart rings as part of Amazon Sale

Smart rings are a modern asset, combining style with cutting-edge technology. These compact devices track health metrics like heart rate, sleep, and activity levels, offering discreet functionality. Ideal for tech-savvy individuals, they deliver insights to optimise daily life without compromising on aesthetics. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can purchase smart rings at throwaway prices. Explore incredible discounts and elevate your health monitoring with these innovative wearables!

More deals on smart rings on Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Discounts of up to 60% on washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

Amazon Sale 2025 day 2 is here! Get up to 80% off on smartwatches, tablets, headphones, speakers, and more!

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on geysers: Get up to 70% discount on water heaters for kitchen and bathroom

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Laptops under 60,000 at up to 55% off; Choose from Gaming laptops, convertible, and more

FAQs on wearables

  • 1. What are the benefits of using a smartwatch?

    Smartwatches help track health metrics, manage notifications, and offer convenience with features like GPS, music control, and voice assistance.

  • 2. How do fitness bands improve daily life?

    Fitness bands monitor steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels, helping you stay healthy and reach fitness goals.

  • 3. Are neckbands better than earbuds?

    Neckbands offer longer battery life, a secure fit, and easy accessibility, making them ideal for workouts and long usage.

  • 4. What should I consider when buying headphones?

    Look for sound quality, comfort, noise cancellation, and battery life to ensure the best listening experience for your needs.

  • 5. Why buy wearables during the Amazon Sale?

    The Amazon Sale offers massive discounts and deals, allowing you to purchase premium wearables at unbeatable, throwaway prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On