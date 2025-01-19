Amazon Sale 2025: Smashing discounts await you on must-haves wearables like smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, neckbands
Jan 19, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Discover unbeatable discounts on wearables like smartwatches, fitness bands, smart rings, and headphones during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Boult Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95 Display, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode (Black) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light Gold View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
|
₹9,598
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
realme Buds T110 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 38 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Punk Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹3,926
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
|
₹3,988
|
|
|
JLab JBuds LUX ANC Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Microphone, 70+ H Playtime Foldable Bluetooth Earphones with Multipoint & Customisable Sound, Sage View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Epyz Solar Light Outdoor Waterproof Decorative Star String Lighting 6.5 Meter 30 LED for Garden, Home, Patio, Lawn, Party, Holiday, Indoor, Outdoor, Party Decorations [ Warm Yellow ] View Details
|
₹650
|
|
|
realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, AI ENC,45ms Low Latency,IP55 Dust & Water resistannt & Bluetooth v 5.4 (Green) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain/Silver Aluminum View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Exxelo M8 Smart Watch Band Fitness Heart Rate & Activity Tracker with Waterproof Design, Step Counter, Calorie Counter, BP Monitor, and Special 6-Year Warranty for Unisex View Details
|
₹775
|
|
|
Fitness Tracker HR, Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, Waterproof Smart Fitness Band with Step Counter, Calorie Counter, Pedometer Watch for Kids Women and Men (Blue) View Details
|
₹3,847
|
|
|
GOQii Vital 3.0 Full Touch, Smart Notification Waterproof, Smart tracker For Android Phones, Body Temperature,Blood Pressure, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking with 3 months Personal Health Coaching (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Cospex M7 Smartband Fitness Bracelet Sport Smart Band Wristband Heart Rate Monitor and Many Activity Features for Men and Women_M62 View Details
|
₹789
|
|
|
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
PunnkFunnk PFM6 Smart Band & Fitness Band & Activity Tracker & Heart Rate Sensor & Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Device - Black View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 10) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Gabit Smart Ring | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Buy Ring Sizing Kit First | 15+ Workout Modes | Track Steps, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Matte Silver 6 View Details
|
₹13,800
|
|
|
Pebble Iris Smart Ring | Smart Touch Controls | Recovery Score, Sleep Monitoring, Body Temperature, Heart Rate, SpO2 & Calories Tracking | Anti-Bacterial Stainless Steel Build View Details
|
₹6,396
|
|
|
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 10) View Details
|
₹25,649
|
|
|
Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Fitness Ring - Heart Rate, Body Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Rechargeable Fitness Ring (SIZE-10, SIL-GLD BORDER ) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Ring, AI Smart Ring, Size First w/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 12, Titanium Silver View Details
|
₹38,999
|
|
|
Adivaa Smart Ring for Men & Women | Wearable Tech Ring Fitness Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Stress Monitoring, Activity Tracker, Heart Rate, Steps Count, Blood Oxygen, IP68 Waterproof (10, R3, Gold) View Details
|
₹5,998
|
|
|
Pebble Iris Smart Ring | Smart Touch Controls | Recovery Score, Sleep Monitoring, Body Temperature, Heart Rate, SpO2 & Calories Tracking | Anti-Bacterial Stainless Steel Build View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
TapRing Smart Ring for Men & Women - Stylish Stainless-Steel Health Monitor with Magnetic Charging, 5ATM Water Resistant, 20+ Sports Modes, Qring Smart Ring App (Size 9, 59mm-61mm) - Midnight Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Ultrahuman Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First with Ultrahuman Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Size 10) View Details
|
₹25,649
|
|
View More Products