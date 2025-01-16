Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Laptops under 60,000 at up to 55% off; Choose from Gaming laptops, convertible, and more

By Shweta Pandey
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale is offering up to 55% off on its wide range of laptops under ₹60,000, including gaming laptops, 2-in-1, convertible, and many more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage View Details checkDetails

₹17,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Latest Launched V15 (2024) 15.6 FHD Anti-Glare Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256 NVME SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 11, Black,1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JioBook 11 with Lifetime Office/Android 4G Laptop Mediatek 8788 (JioOS) / Octa-core/ 4GB RAM / 64 eMMC Storage/Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 inch, 990 Grams)/ Dual Band WiFi + SIM/Blue View Details checkDetails

₹12,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 5S, Intel Core 12th Gen i7 Processor 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Laptop, 15.6 Inch (39.6CM), IPS 180° Display, Dolby Atmos, 38.5Wh Large Battery, Windows 11, Blue, 1.76 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 15 3535 Laptop – 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Carbon Black, 1.67 Kg, Lightweight and Portable View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Primebook S 4G, 2024(New, WiFi+4G) Android Based MediaTek MT8788 - (PrimeOS) 4G SIM Slot, Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 Inch, 1.065 Kg, Type C, USB, HDMI, MicroSD) (4GB/128GB eMMC Storage, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Core i5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% sRGB/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN View Details checkDetails

₹51,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WS View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details checkDetails

₹57,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 2050 Graphics 4 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6) IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Dispplay, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Silver, 1.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15 (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Primebook S 4G, 2024(New, WiFi+4G) Android Based MediaTek MT8788 - (PrimeOS) 4G SIM Slot, Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 Inch, 1.065 Kg, Type C, USB, HDMI, MicroSD) (4GB/128GB eMMC Storage, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-12500H 12Th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 Cm) FHD, 60Hz (16GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1315U Processor, 8GB, 256Gb SSD, 14.0 (35.56cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, Backlit KB + Finger Print, Silver,Thin & Light- 1.58kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Intel UHD Graphics,1.49Kg), 14a-ca0506TU View Details checkDetails

₹26,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black View Details checkDetails

₹41,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel Core i3 1315U 14(35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FPR/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.5Kg),82Y0004YIN View Details checkDetails

₹59,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Chuwi FreeBook 13.5 Inch 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop,Flipped 360 Degree, Windows 11,Intel Core i3-1215U 12th gen, 46.2Wh, 12 GB RAM LPDDR4 512 GB SSD Expandable Upto 1 TB, Backlit Keyboard View Details checkDetails

₹37,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Pavilion x360, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FPR, 5 MP Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O, Pen (Win 11, Silver, 1.51 kg), ek0183TU View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers incredible deals on a wide range of laptops, making it the perfect time to upgrade your tech. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Apple, with models catering to students, professionals, and gamers alike. Many laptops come with additional perks, including no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and bundled accessories. From high-performance gaming laptops with powerful GPUs to sleek ultrabooks for portability, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to grab the latest features, such as high-speed processors, ample storage, and stunning displays, at unbeatable prices.

Laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 at up to 55% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale
Laptop under 60,000 at up to 55% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale

 

So, bring home a brand-new laptop as per your profession and get up to 55% off during the Republic Day Sale.

 

Laptop for students at up to 55% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale

 

Students can now find their perfect study companion at an affordable price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, with budget laptops available at up to 55% off. From reliable performance to essential features, these laptops cater to academic needs without breaking the bank. Explore options from brands like Acer, Dell, and Lenovo, offering sturdy and efficient devices at reduced prices. Make learning easier and more efficient with these student-friendly deals designed for every budget.
 

Gaming laptops at up to 45% off during Republic Day Sale:

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is your ultimate destination for gaming laptops, with up to 45% off on top brands. Get powerful machines equipped with high-performance GPUs, advanced cooling systems, and immersive displays, perfect for hardcore gaming and multitasking. With leading brands like ASUS, Acer, and MSI offering significant discounts, this is the best time to upgrade your gaming setup. Don’t miss out on these deals to enhance your gaming experience at an unbeatable price.

Top Picks:

Click here for more deals at the Amazon Sale
Click here for more deals at the Amazon Sale

 

Thin and light laptops at up to 45% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale:

 

Grab sleek and portable, thin and light laptops at up to 45% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Ideal for those who value portability without compromising on performance, these laptops are perfect for working on the go. Leading brands like Apple, LG, and Lenovo offer premium designs and long battery life, making them great for students and professionals alike. Don’t miss this chance to own a stylish, powerful laptop at an affordable price.

 

Touchscreen Laptops at up to 30% off during Amazon Sale:

 

Upgrade to a seamless computing experience with touchscreen laptops, available at up to 30% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Whether you’re looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop or a sleek ultrabook, find top models from brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo at discounted prices. Perfect for students, professionals, and creatives, these devices combine convenience with productivity. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to transform how you work, study, or create.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, bags, watches, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on luggage and bags
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive 8 PM deals on mattresses; Up to 65% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on furniture

FAQ

  • 1. What’s the difference between an SSD and an HDD?

    SSD (Solid-State Drive): Faster data access, reduced boot times, and better durability due to no moving parts. HDD (Hard Disk Drive): Offers more storage at a lower cost, but is slower and less durable.

  • 2. How can I improve my laptop’s performance?

    You can enhance performance by: Upgrading RAM (if possible). Switching from an HDD to an SSD. Keeping the operating system and drivers up to date. Uninstalling unnecessary programs and files. Reducing startup programs. Running periodic antivirus scans.

  • 3. How do I choose the right laptop during the sale?

    Consider the following: Usage: For gaming, go for high-end GPUs; for work, prioritize CPU and RAM. Budget: Set a price range to narrow down choices. Specifications: Look for key specs like processor type, RAM, storage, and display quality. Reviews: Check customer reviews and ratings for reliability.

  • 4. Are there any special discounts or offers?

    Yes! Common offers include: Flat discounts: Reduced prices on select models. Exchange offers: Trade in your old device for discounts. Bank discounts: Additional cashback or savings with specific credit/debit cards. No-cost EMI: Pay in instalments without extra charges.

  • 5. What is the typical lifespan of a laptop?

    A laptop’s average lifespan is between 3 and 5 years, depending on usage, hardware quality, and maintenance. With proper care and occasional upgrades, it can last longer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don't Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
