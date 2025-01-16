Amazon Republic Day Sale: Laptops under ₹60,000 at up to 55% off; Choose from Gaming laptops, convertible, and more
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale is offering up to 55% off on its wide range of laptops under ₹60,000, including gaming laptops, 2-in-1, convertible, and many more.
Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage View Details
₹17,480
|
Lenovo Latest Launched V15 (2024) 15.6 FHD Anti-Glare Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256 NVME SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 11, Black,1 Year Warranty View Details
₹22,990
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
₹48,990
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN View Details
₹34,990
|
JioBook 11 with Lifetime Office/Android 4G Laptop Mediatek 8788 (JioOS) / Octa-core/ 4GB RAM / 64 eMMC Storage/Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 inch, 990 Grams)/ Dual Band WiFi + SIM/Blue View Details
₹12,790
|
ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 5S, Intel Core 12th Gen i7 Processor 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Laptop, 15.6 Inch (39.6CM), IPS 180° Display, Dolby Atmos, 38.5Wh Large Battery, Windows 11, Blue, 1.76 Kg View Details
₹37,990
|
Dell Inspiron 15 3535 Laptop – 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Carbon Black, 1.67 Kg, Lightweight and Portable View Details
₹29,990
|
Primebook S 4G, 2024(New, WiFi+4G) Android Based MediaTek MT8788 - (PrimeOS) 4G SIM Slot, Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 Inch, 1.065 Kg, Type C, USB, HDMI, MicroSD) (4GB/128GB eMMC Storage, Black) View Details
₹14,990
|
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details
₹47,990
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
₹57,990
|
Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Core i5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% sRGB/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop View Details
₹53,990
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN View Details
₹51,899
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WS View Details
₹59,990
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details
₹57,490
|
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg View Details
₹54,999
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 2050 Graphics 4 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details
₹58,990
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6) IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details
₹46,990
|
Dell Inspiron 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Dispplay, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Silver, 1.65kg View Details
₹37,990
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
₹42,990
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15 (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN View Details
₹59,990
|
₹14,990
|
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-12500H 12Th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 Cm) FHD, 60Hz (16GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS View Details
₹47,990
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS View Details
₹34,990
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
₹46,990
|
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray View Details
₹39,990
|
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details
₹47,990
|
Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1315U Processor, 8GB, 256Gb SSD, 14.0 (35.56cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, Backlit KB + Finger Print, Silver,Thin & Light- 1.58kg View Details
₹51,990
|
HP Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Intel UHD Graphics,1.49Kg), 14a-ca0506TU View Details
₹26,800
|
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black View Details
₹41,449
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel Core i3 1315U 14(35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FPR/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.5Kg),82Y0004YIN View Details
₹59,900
|
Chuwi FreeBook 13.5 Inch 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop,Flipped 360 Degree, Windows 11,Intel Core i3-1215U 12th gen, 46.2Wh, 12 GB RAM LPDDR4 512 GB SSD Expandable Upto 1 TB, Backlit Keyboard View Details
₹37,790
|
HP Pavilion x360, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FPR, 5 MP Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O, Pen (Win 11, Silver, 1.51 kg), ek0183TU View Details
₹56,990
|
