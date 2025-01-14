Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive 8 PM deals; Up to 65% off on mattresses from top brands

Today is the second day of Amazon Republic Day Sale and if you haven’t yet started to shop, you might be missing out on some great deals and offers. In any case, if you have been planning to buy a mattress for your bedroom, then you must make the most of this sale. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on wide range of mattresses

Amazon is offering up to 65% off on its wide assortment of mattresses, ranging from orthopaedic, natural latex, soft mattress, single bed mattress, and many more. Additionally, you can also choose from king-sized mattress, queen-sized mattress, single bed mattresses, and the list is endless on Amazon.

Along with up to 65% discount, shoppers can also expect 10% off on all purchases made through SBI credit card. Plus, EMI option is also available on select brands and mattresses.

Top Deals on mattress during Republic Day Sale:



King Sized mattresses at up to 65% off during Amazon Sale

Transform your sleep experience with luxurious king-sized mattresses, now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale. Whether you prefer memory foam, hybrid, or spring mattresses, this sale offers unbeatable deals on top brands. Designed to provide ample space and unmatched comfort, king-sized mattresses are perfect for couples or those who love extra room. Enjoy premium features such as temperature regulation, superior back support, and durable materials without stretching your budget.

Queen Sized mattresses at up to 50% off during Amazon Republic Day sale

Upgrade your bedroom comfort with queen-sized mattresses, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale. Perfectly balanced between space and cost, these mattresses are ideal for couples or solo sleepers who enjoy a little extra room. Choose from a wide selection of options, including orthopaedic designs, memory foam, and dual-comfort models. With superior craftsmanship and a focus on ergonomic support, these mattresses ensure you wake up refreshed every day.

Single bed mattresses at up to 60% off during Republic Day Sale

Discover unmatched comfort and affordability with single-bed mattresses at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale. Whether you're furnishing a guest room, a child's bedroom, or a dormitory, these compact mattresses combine functionality with style. Available in a variety of designs, including foam, coir, and spring models, they cater to diverse sleep preferences. Lightweight and easy to manage, single-bed mattresses are perfect for small spaces.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on mattresses

Orthopaedic mattresses at up to 55% off during Republic Day Sale

Prioritize your health and comfort with orthopaedic mattresses, available at up to 55% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Designed to provide targeted support and alleviate pressure on joints and the spine, these mattresses are perfect for those seeking relief from back pain or improving posture. Crafted with advanced materials like memory foam and latex, they ensure a restful and therapeutic sleep experience.

Foldable mattress at up to 65% off during Republic Day Sale:



Looking to upgrade your sleeping arrangements without breaking the bank? Amazon’s Republic Day Sale brings you foldable mattresses at up to 65% off! Perfect for compact spaces, these mattresses combine convenience and comfort, making them ideal for unexpected guests, dorm rooms, or quick travel solutions. Crafted with high-quality materials, they offer excellent support, durability, and ease of storage.

FAQ for mattress on sale Amazon Republic Day Sale: What kinds of discounts can I expect on mattresses? You can expect discounts ranging from 20% to 65% on popular mattress brands. Additional bank offers, exchange deals, and coupons may further reduce the prices.

Are there EMI options available on mattresses? Yes, Amazon usually offers no-cost EMI options on select mattresses. You can find details on the product page or during checkout.

Are there any exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members? Yes, Prime members may get early access to the sale and exclusive deals, such as extra discounts or bundled offers.

Can I exchange my old mattress? Some sellers may offer an exchange program where you can return your old mattress for a discount on a new one. Check the product page for exchange eligibility.

Can I find orthopaedic mattresses during the sale? Yes, orthopaedic mattresses are frequently featured in the sale. Look for options from brands like Wakefit, Duroflex, or SleepyCat, which specialize in orthopaedic designs.

