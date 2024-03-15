 Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep | Health - Hindustan Times
Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 16, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Best mattresses in India: Find the perfect mattress for your needs and budget with this comprehensive list of top mattress brands and their key features.

A good mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best mattresses in India for 2024, featuring top mattress brands and their key features to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an orthopaedic memory mattress, a dual-comfort mattress, or a hypoallergenic lightweight mattress, we've got you covered.

Best mattresses in India: Choose from our top 9 picks for everyday pleasure.
Best mattresses in India: Choose from our top 9 picks for everyday pleasure.

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

1.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide superior support and comfort. It features a 6-inch thickness, orthopedic memory foam, and a breathable fabric cover. This mattress is ideal for those with back pain or joint issues.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Orthopaedic memory foam
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Provides excellent support for back and joints

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

2. Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

2.

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a unique reversible design with a 4-inch thickness. It features both a firm side and a soft side, allowing you to choose the level of comfort that suits your preference. The breathable fabric cover adds to the overall comfort.

Specifications of Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

  • 4-inch reversible design
  • Firm and soft sides
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reversible design for customized comfort

May lack support for those with back pain

Breathable and hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

3. Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress

3.

Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress
The Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress is designed with a 5-inch thickness and a unique layered construction for superior comfort and support. It features a breathable fabric cover and is suitable for those with orthopaedic needs.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress

  • 5-inch layered construction
  • Orthopaedic support
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Layered construction for enhanced comfort

May be too soft for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Also read: Best mini AC coolers for small spaces: Enhance your comfort with our top 10 choices under an affordable range

4. Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress

4.

Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress
The Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness with a dual-sided design for customized comfort. It features a medium-firm side and a firm side, allowing you to flip the mattress to suit your sleeping needs.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress

  • 6-inch dual-sided design
  • Medium-firm and firm sides
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dual-sided design for personalized comfort

May be too heavy to flip regularly

Breathable and hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

5. SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

5.

SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress
The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness and is made from high-density memory foam for optimal support and comfort. It features a removable and washable outer cover, making it easy to maintain.

Specifications of SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

  • 6-inch high-density memory foam
  • Removable and washable outer cover
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-density memory foam for superior support

May have a slight odor initially

Removable and washable cover for easy maintenance

Breathable and hypoallergenic

6. AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress

6.

AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress
The AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress offers a comfortable and supportive design with a Cal-King size. It features a hypoallergenic construction, making it suitable for those with allergies.

Specifications of AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress

  • Cal-King size
  • Hypoallergenic construction
  • Lightweight and easy to move
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Hypoallergenic and lightweight design

May lack firmness for some users

Breathable fabric cover for added comfort

Dust mite resistant

7. Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

7.

Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress
The Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress offers a comfortable and supportive design with a hypoallergenic fabric cover. It features anti-microbial properties, making it suitable for those with allergies and respiratory issues.

Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

  • Hypoallergenic fabric cover
  • Anti-microbial properties
  • Breathable design
  • Dust mite resistant
  • Medium-firm support

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-microbial and hypoallergenic design

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and supportive construction

Dust mite resistant

Also read: Best artificial plant for office: Top 10 choices for a lively workstation and positive vibes

8. wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress

8.

wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress
The wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress offers a breathable and supportive design, ideal for those with orthopedic needs. It features a medium-firm construction and is suitable for individuals with back pain and joint issues.

Specifications of wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress

  • Breathable design
  • Medium-firm support
  • Dust mite resistant
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Easy to maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Breathable and supportive design

May be too firm for some users

Medium-firm support for back and joints

Dust mite resistant

9. Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress

9.

Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress
The Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness and is designed to provide superior support and comfort for those with orthopaedic needs. It features a breathable fabric cover and is easy to maintain.

Specifications of Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Orthopaedic support
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dust mite resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Provides excellent support for orthopedic needs

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Best 3 features for you

Product NameSize and thicknessSupportCover Type
Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress6-inchOrthopaedic memory foamBreathable fabric
Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress4-inchFirm and soft sidesBreathable fabric
Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress5-inchLayered constructionBreathable fabric
Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress6-inchDual-sided designBreathable fabric
SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress6-inchHigh-density memory foamRemovable and washable
AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight MattressCal-King sizeHypoallergenic constructionLightweight and breathable
Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric MattressVarious sizes availableHypoallergenic fabricAnti-microbial and breathable
wakeup INDIA Orthopaedic MattressVarious sizes availableBreathable designMedium-firm support
Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress6-inchOrthopaedic supportBreathable fabric

Best value for money

The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its high-density memory foam, removable and washable cover, and breathable fabric construction. It provides superior support and comfort at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its 6-inch thickness, orthopaedic memory foam, and breathable fabric cover. It provides excellent support for those with back pain and joint issues.

How to find the best mattress

When choosing the perfect mattress, consider your specific needs, such as back support, firmness level, and any allergies or respiratory issues. Look for features like orthopaedic memory foam, hypoallergenic construction, and breathable fabric covers to find the ideal product for a good night's sleep.

Follow Us On