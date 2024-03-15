A good mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best mattresses in India for 2024, featuring top mattress brands and their key features to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an orthopaedic memory mattress, a dual-comfort mattress, or a hypoallergenic lightweight mattress, we've got you covered. Best mattresses in India: Choose from our top 9 picks for everyday pleasure.

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

B00RAEVVCK

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide superior support and comfort. It features a 6-inch thickness, orthopedic memory foam, and a breathable fabric cover. This mattress is ideal for those with back pain or joint issues.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

6-inch thickness

Orthopaedic memory foam

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides excellent support for back and joints May be too firm for some users Breathable and hypoallergenic Dust mite resistant

2. Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

2.

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

B00RACBO6K

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a unique reversible design with a 4-inch thickness. It features both a firm side and a soft side, allowing you to choose the level of comfort that suits your preference. The breathable fabric cover adds to the overall comfort.

Specifications of Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

4-inch reversible design

Firm and soft sides

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reversible design for customized comfort May lack support for those with back pain Breathable and hypoallergenic Dust mite resistant

3. Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress

3.

Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress

B08CKWS4KG

The Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress is designed with a 5-inch thickness and a unique layered construction for superior comfort and support. It features a breathable fabric cover and is suitable for those with orthopaedic needs.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress

5-inch layered construction

Orthopaedic support

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Layered construction for enhanced comfort May be too soft for some users Breathable and hypoallergenic Dust mite resistant

Also read: Best mini AC coolers for small spaces: Enhance your comfort with our top 10 choices under an affordable range

4. Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress

4.

Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress

B08H1SRXZM

The Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness with a dual-sided design for customized comfort. It features a medium-firm side and a firm side, allowing you to flip the mattress to suit your sleeping needs.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress

6-inch dual-sided design

Medium-firm and firm sides

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-sided design for personalized comfort May be too heavy to flip regularly Breathable and hypoallergenic Dust mite resistant

5. SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

5.

SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

B0732Y4N37

The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness and is made from high-density memory foam for optimal support and comfort. It features a removable and washable outer cover, making it easy to maintain.

Specifications of SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

6-inch high-density memory foam

Removable and washable outer cover

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-density memory foam for superior support May have a slight odor initially Removable and washable cover for easy maintenance Breathable and hypoallergenic

6. AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress

6.

AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress

B01KBKI3TI

The AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress offers a comfortable and supportive design with a Cal-King size. It features a hypoallergenic construction, making it suitable for those with allergies.

Specifications of AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress

Cal-King size

Hypoallergenic construction

Lightweight and easy to move

Breathable fabric cover

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hypoallergenic and lightweight design May lack firmness for some users Breathable fabric cover for added comfort Dust mite resistant

7. Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

7.

Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

B08KD9HKG6

The Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress offers a comfortable and supportive design with a hypoallergenic fabric cover. It features anti-microbial properties, making it suitable for those with allergies and respiratory issues.

Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

Hypoallergenic fabric cover

Anti-microbial properties

Breathable design

Dust mite resistant

Medium-firm support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-microbial and hypoallergenic design May be too firm for some users Breathable and supportive construction Dust mite resistant

Also read: Best artificial plant for office: Top 10 choices for a lively workstation and positive vibes

8. wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress

8.

wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress

B09TVVJ4Q7

The wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress offers a breathable and supportive design, ideal for those with orthopedic needs. It features a medium-firm construction and is suitable for individuals with back pain and joint issues.

Specifications of wakeup INDIA Orthopedic Mattress

Breathable design

Medium-firm support

Dust mite resistant

Hypoallergenic

Easy to maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Breathable and supportive design May be too firm for some users Medium-firm support for back and joints Dust mite resistant

9. Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress

9.

Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress

B07QD2BZRR

The Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress offers a 6-inch thickness and is designed to provide superior support and comfort for those with orthopaedic needs. It features a breathable fabric cover and is easy to maintain.

Specifications of Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress

6-inch thickness

Orthopaedic support

Breathable fabric cover

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides excellent support for orthopedic needs May be too firm for some users Breathable and hypoallergenic Dust mite resistant

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Size and thickness Support Cover Type Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress 6-inch Orthopaedic memory foam Breathable fabric Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress 4-inch Firm and soft sides Breathable fabric Sleepyhead Layered Orthopaedic Mattress 5-inch Layered construction Breathable fabric Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided Mattress 6-inch Dual-sided design Breathable fabric SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress 6-inch High-density memory foam Removable and washable AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Lightweight Mattress Cal-King size Hypoallergenic construction Lightweight and breathable Duroflex LiveIn Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress Various sizes available Hypoallergenic fabric Anti-microbial and breathable wakeup INDIA Orthopaedic Mattress Various sizes available Breathable design Medium-firm support Sleep Company Smart Orthopaedic Mattress 6-inch Orthopaedic support Breathable fabric

Best value for money

The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its high-density memory foam, removable and washable cover, and breathable fabric construction. It provides superior support and comfort at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its 6-inch thickness, orthopaedic memory foam, and breathable fabric cover. It provides excellent support for those with back pain and joint issues.

How to find the best mattress

When choosing the perfect mattress, consider your specific needs, such as back support, firmness level, and any allergies or respiratory issues. Look for features like orthopaedic memory foam, hypoallergenic construction, and breathable fabric covers to find the ideal product for a good night's sleep.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.