 Best mattress in India: Top 10 picks for a comfortable and cosy night sleep for you
Best mattress in India: Top 10 picks for a comfortable and cosy night sleep for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 19, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Discover the top 10 mattress brands in India and find the best mattresses for a good night's sleep.

When it comes to buying a mattress, the options can be overwhelming. With so many leading mattress manufacturers and top-rated mattress companies in the market, it can be difficult to decide which one is best for you. In this article, we will compare the top 10 mattress brands in India, including Wakeup INDIA, Emma One, Flo Mattress, Sleep Company, Peps Springkoil, Cozy Coir, and more. We will provide detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an orthopedic mattress, a hybrid mattress, or a bonnell mattress, we've got you covered.

Top 10 mattresses for great sleep(unsplash)
Top 10 mattresses for great sleep(unsplash)

1. Wakeup INDIA Mattress

1.

Wakeup INDIA Mattress
B08BRWF9GG

The Wakeup INDIA Mattress is a breathable and comfortable mattress that provides optimal support and comfort for a good night's sleep. It is made with high-quality materials and is designed to be long-lasting.

Specifications of Wakeup INDIA Mattress

  • Medium-firm mattress
  • Breathable fabric
  • Orthopedic support
  • Hypoallergenic
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep

May be too firm for some users

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

Hypoallergenic material for allergy sufferers

2. Emma One Mattress

2.

Emma One Mattress
B07ZRQFB5S

The Emma One Mattress is an orthopedic mattress with a 15-year warranty. It provides excellent support and pressure relief, making it a great choice for those with back pain or joint issues.

Specifications of Emma One Mattress

  • Orthopedic foam
  • Pressure-relieving technology
  • 15-year warranty
  • Breathable cover
  • Motion isolation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Excellent support for back pain relief

May be too firm for some users

Pressure-relieving technology for comfort

Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep

3. Flo Mattress

3.

Flo Mattress
B07H31KHKM

The Flo Mattress is an orthopedic mattress with responsive memory foam. It provides excellent support and comfort, making it a great choice for those looking for a supportive and pressure-relieving mattress.

Specifications of Flo Mattress

  • Responsive memory foam
  • Orthopedic support
  • Breathable fabric
  • 10-year warranty
  • Motion isolation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive memory foam for comfort

May be too firm for some users

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep

4. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

4.

Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
B0BD95NDPQ

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress is a hybrid mattress with SmartGRID technology. It provides excellent support, breathability, and pressure relief for a comfortable and restful sleep.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

  • SmartGRID technology
  • Hybrid mattress
  • Breathable cover
  • Orthopedic support
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

SmartGRID technology for support and breathability

May be too firm for some users

Hybrid mattress for comfort and pressure relief

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

6. Cozy Coir Heavy Density Mattress

6.

Cozy Coir Heavy Density Mattress
B089LM3VFF

The Cozy Coir Heavy Density Mattress is a firm and supportive mattress with a high-density coir core. It provides excellent support for back pain relief and is a great choice for those looking for a durable and long-lasting mattress.

Specifications of Cozy Coir Heavy Density Mattress

  • High-density coir core
  • Firm and supportive
  • Orthopedic support
  • Durable construction
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-density coir core for support

May be too firm for some users

Firm and supportive for back pain relief

Durable construction for long-lasting use

7. Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress

7.

Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress
B07N6JCDFF

The Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress is a bonnell mattress with spring coil technology. It provides excellent support and durability, making it a great choice for those looking for a long-lasting and supportive mattress.

Specifications of Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress

  • Bonnell spring coil technology
  • Orthopedic support
  • Durable construction
  • 10-year warranty
  • Breathable fabric

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Bonnell spring coil technology for support

May be too firm for some users

Durable construction for long-lasting use

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep

8. Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

8.

Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress
B09FM41VYB

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress is a luxurious and supportive mattress with SmartGRID technology. It provides excellent support, breathability, and pressure relief for a restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

  • SmartGRID technology
  • Hybrid mattress
  • Breathable cover
  • Orthopedic support
  • 15-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

SmartGRID technology for support and breathability

May be too firm for some users

Hybrid mattress for comfort and pressure relief

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

9. Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress

9.

Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress
B07BFTVV1Z

The Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress provides the perfect balance of comfort and support. It features dual comfort technology, making it a great choice for those looking for a versatile and customizable mattress.

Specifications of Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress

  • Dual comfort technology
  • Orthopedic support
  • Breathable fabric
  • 10-year warranty
  • Motion isolation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dual comfort technology for customizable support

May be too firm for some users

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep

10. Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions

10.

Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions
B0CJ33M4Q3

The Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions is a comfortable and luxurious mattress with a quilted fabric cover. It provides excellent support and pressure relief, making it a great choice for a restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions

  • Quilted fabric cover
  • Orthopedic support
  • Breathable construction
  • 10-year warranty
  • Motion isolation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Quilted fabric cover for a luxurious feel

May be too firm for some users

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

Breathable construction for a cool sleep

Comparison Table

Product NameMedium-FirmBreathhable fabric15-Year Warranty
Wakeup INDIA MattressYesYesNo
Emma One MattressNoYesYes
Flo MattressNoYesNo
Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro MattressNoYesNo
Peps Springkoil Bonnell MattressNoYesNo
Cozy Coir Heavy Density MattressNoYesNo
Peps Springkoil Bonnell MattressNoYesNo
Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid MattressNoYesNo
Springtek Dual Comfort MattressNoYesNo
Sleepwell Mattress Quilted ImpressionsNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The Emma One Mattress is the best value for money product, with orthopedic foam, pressure-relieving technology, a 15-year warranty, and a breathable cover for excellent support and comfort.

Best overall product:

The Wakeup INDIA Mattress is the best overall product, offering a medium-firm design, orthopedic support, and a breathable fabric cover for a comfortable and restful sleep.

How to find the perfect top mattress brands:

When choosing the perfect mattress, consider the level of firmness, the type of support, the features, and the warranty. Look for a mattress that suits your specific needs and preferences, whether it's for back pain relief, motion isolation, or breathability.

