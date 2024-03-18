 Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Get a comfortable and good night sleep with these top 7 picks - Hindustan Times
Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Get a comfortable and good night sleep with these top 7 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 18, 2024 07:28 PM IST

Discover the top orthopedic mattresses available in India and make an informed decision for a comfortable and supportive sleep experience.

Are you struggling with back pain or discomfort during sleep? An orthopedic mattress might be the solution you need. Designed to provide optimal spinal support and alleviate pressure points, these mattresses are a popular choice for individuals with orthopedic issues. In this article, we'll explore the best orthopedic mattresses available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

1. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is engineered to provide superior comfort and support. Its 5-inch thickness and orthopedic design make it an ideal choice for individuals with back pain or orthopedic issues. The memory foam conforms to your body's contours, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Medium-firm density
  • Hypoallergenic material
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Excellent spinal support

May be too firm for some users

Durable and long-lasting

Initial off-gassing odor

Hypoallergenic properties

2. Resilience Orthopedic Responsive Foam Mattress

Resilience Orthopedic Responsive Foam Mattress
The Resilience Orthopedic Responsive Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort. Its proprietary foam technology ensures responsive and adaptive cushioning, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. This mattress is a great choice for individuals seeking relief from orthopedic discomfort.

Specifications of Resilience Orthopedic Responsive Foam Mattress

  • Responsive foam technology
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Durable construction
  • Motion isolation
  • 5-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive and adaptive support

May be too soft for some users

Effective pressure relief

Limited edge support

Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep

3. Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress

Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress
The Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress combines pocket spring technology with orthopedic support for a luxurious and restorative sleep experience. Its advanced design ensures targeted support for pressure points, while the pocket springs minimize motion transfer, making it an excellent choice for individuals with orthopedic concerns.

Specifications of Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress

  • Pocket spring technology
  • High-density foam layer
  • Reinforced edge support
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • 15-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Targeted support for pressure points

May feel too firm for some users

Minimized motion transfer

Requires occasional flipping for maintenance

Enhanced edge support

4. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress

Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress features innovative SmartGRID technology that adapts to your body's unique shape and sleeping position. Its orthopedic design provides unparalleled support and pressure relief, ensuring a comfortable and rejuvenating sleep experience. This mattress is an excellent choice for individuals seeking advanced orthopedic solutions.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress

  • SmartGRID technology
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Enhanced air circulation
  • Motion isolation
  • 20-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Adaptable SmartGRID technology

May be too firm for some users

Superior pressure relief

Higher price point

Optimal air circulation

5. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is engineered to provide exceptional comfort and spinal support. Its innovative memory foam technology conforms to your body's contours, ensuring targeted pressure relief and proper alignment. This mattress is an ideal choice for individuals seeking a rejuvenating and orthopedically supportive sleep surface.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Memory foam technology
  • Dual comfort zones
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 12-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Targeted pressure relief

May feel too soft for some users

Dual comfort zones for personalized support

Limited motion isolation

Hypoallergenic properties

6. SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology
The SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort for individuals with orthopedic concerns. Its innovative UltraSupport Technology ensures optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief, promoting a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. This mattress is an excellent choice for individuals seeking advanced orthopedic solutions.

Specifications of SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

  • UltraSupport Technology
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Enhanced air circulation
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced UltraSupport Technology

May be too firm for some users

Optimal spinal alignment

Limited motion isolation

Hypoallergenic properties

7. Flo Anti-Gravity Natural Latex Mattress with 7 Zone Support

Flo Anti-Gravity Natural Latex Mattress with 7 Zone Support
The Flo Anti-Gravity Natural Latex Mattress with 7 Zone Support offers a unique combination of natural latex and advanced support technologies. Its 7 Zone Support system ensures targeted pressure relief and spinal alignment, while the natural latex provides a luxurious and comfortable sleep surface. This mattress is an excellent choice for individuals seeking a natural and orthopedically supportive sleep solution.

Specifications of Flo Anti-Gravity Natural Latex Mattress with 7 Zone Support

  • 7 Zone Support system
  • Natural latex construction
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • Enhanced air circulation
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Targeted pressure relief

May feel too firm for some users

Natural and sustainable materials

Limited motion isolation

Optimal spinal alignment

Comparison Table

Product Name/FeatureMedium-firm DensityResponsive Foam TechnologyPocket Spring TechnologySmartGRID TechnologyMemory Foam TechnologyUltraSupport Technology7 Zone Support System
Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam MattressYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Resilience Orthopedic Responsive Foam MattressNoYesNoNoNoNoNo
Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring MattressNoNoYesNoNoNoNo
Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic MattressNoNoNoYesNoNoNo
Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Memory Foam MattressNoNoNoNoYesNoNo
SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport TechnologyNoNoNoNoNoYesNo
Flo Anti-Gravity Natural Latex Mattress with 7 Zone SupportNoNoNoNoNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress offers exceptional value for money, combining pocket spring technology with orthopedic support at a competitive price point. Its targeted support for pressure points and reinforced edge support make it a smart investment for individuals seeking a supportive and durable mattress.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product from the list. It provides unparalleled comfort and support for a rejuvenating night's sleep. Crafted with premium memory foam, it contours to the body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting spinal alignment. Its orthopedic properties ensure relief from back and joint pain, while the breathable fabric cover enhances freshness and comfort.

How to find the best orthopedic mattress:

When choosing the perfect orthopedic mattress, consider your specific needs for spinal support, pressure relief, and overall comfort. Evaluate the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the best fit for your requirements. Additionally, take into account the warranty and value for money to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

