 Best mattress brands in India: Trust these top 7 picks for a good nights and comfortable sleep
Best mattress brands in India: Trust these top 7 picks for a good nights and comfortable sleep

Affiliate Desk
Mar 18, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Discover the top 10 mattress brands in India and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare the best mattresses based on features and value for money.

When it comes to a good night's sleep, choosing the right mattress is crucial. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one. To make the decision easier for you, we have curated a list of the 10 best mattress brands in India. Whether you're looking for orthopedic support, latex comfort, or a foldable option, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect mattress for a restful sleep.

Top 7 mattresses for a comfort sleep
Top 7 mattresses for a comfort sleep

1. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided Foam Mattress

1.

Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided Foam Mattress
B084QJSXZ4

The Sleepyhead Flip mattress offers a dual-sided design with medium-firm and firm options. It provides excellent support and comfort for a good night's sleep. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleeping experience.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided Foam Mattress

  • Dual-sided design with medium-firm and firm options
  • Breathable fabric for a cool sleeping experience
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year warranty
  • Durable and long-lasting construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dual-sided design for customizable comfort

May be too firm for some users

Breathable fabric for a cool sleeping experience

2. Wakefit Latex 8-inch Mattress

2.

Wakefit Latex 8-inch Mattress
B08X9YKMX5

The Wakefit Latex mattress features a natural latex layer for superior comfort and support. It offers excellent responsiveness and pressure relief, making it ideal for all sleeping positions. The high-density foam base provides durability and stability.

Specifications of Wakefit Latex 8-inch Mattress

  • Natural latex layer for superior comfort
  • High-density foam base for durability
  • Pressure-relieving design for all sleeping positions
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Natural latex layer for superior comfort

May have a slight odor initially

Pressure-relieving design for all sleeping positions

3. Riserox Memory Foam Mattress

3.

Riserox Memory Foam Mattress
B07PG1XN5P

The Riserox Memory Foam mattress offers exceptional support and comfort with its memory foam construction. It features a breathable and hypoallergenic fabric for a healthy sleeping environment. The 10-year warranty ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Riserox Memory Foam Mattress

  • Memory foam construction for exceptional support
  • Breathable and hypoallergenic fabric
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year warranty
  • Durable and long-lasting design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Exceptional support with memory foam construction

May be too soft for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic fabric

4. ATOOTFUSION Foldable Floor Mattress

4.

ATOOTFUSION Foldable Floor Mattress
B09JMWBJQC

The ATOOTFUSION foldable mattress is perfect for guests or camping trips. It features a colorful and durable design that provides comfortable sleeping arrangements. The lightweight and portable construction make it easy to store and transport.

Specifications of ATOOTFUSION Foldable Floor Mattress

  • Foldable design for easy storage
  • Colorful and durable construction
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Ideal for guests or camping trips

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Foldable design for easy storage

May not provide enough support for long-term use

Colorful and durable construction

5. Flo Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

5.

Flo Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
B07H31KHKM

The Flo Orthopedic Memory Foam mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and pressure relief for a restful sleep. It features responsive memory foam and a breathable fabric cover for a cool and comfortable sleeping experience.

Specifications of Flo Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Orthopedic support and pressure relief
  • Responsive memory foam for personalized comfort
  • Breathable fabric cover for a cool sleeping experience
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic support and pressure relief

May have a slight initial odor

Responsive memory foam for personalized comfort

6. SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress

6.

SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress
B09XGPZKTZ

The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid mattress combines natural latex and memory foam for superior comfort and support. It features a breathable fabric cover and a medium-firm feel, making it ideal for all sleeping positions.

Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress

  • Natural latex and memory foam construction
  • Breathable fabric cover for a cool sleeping experience
  • Medium-firm feel for all sleeping positions
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Natural latex and memory foam construction

May be too firm for some users

Breathable fabric cover for a cool sleeping experience

7. Livpure Smart Lumbar Support Memory Foam Mattress

7.

Livpure Smart Lumbar Support Memory Foam Mattress
B0B51XJ77G

The Livpure Smart Lumbar Support mattress is designed to provide targeted support for the lower back. It features memory foam construction and a breathable fabric cover for a comfortable sleeping experience. The CertiPUR-US certification ensures high-quality materials.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Lumbar Support Memory Foam Mattress

  • Lumbar support for targeted lower back support
  • Memory foam construction for personalized comfort
  • Breathable fabric cover for a cool sleeping experience
  • CertiPUR-US certified materials
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lumbar support for targeted lower back support

May be too firm for some users

CertiPUR-US certified materials

Comparison Table

Product NameDual-sided designNatural latex layerMemory foam constructionFoldable designOrthopedic supportCertiPUR-US certified materials
Sleepyhead FlipYesNoNoNoNoNo
Wakefit LatexNoYesNoNoNoNo
Riserox Memory FoamNoNoYesNoNoNo
ATOOTFUSION FoldableNoNoNoYesNoNo
Flo Orthopedic Memory FoamNoNoNoNoYesNo
SleepyCat Latex HybridNoYesNoNoNoNo
Livpure Smart Lumbar SupportNoNoNoNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Wakefit Latex 8-inch Mattress offers the best value for money with its natural latex layer, pressure-relieving design, and high-density foam base. It provides superior comfort and support at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for value-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided Foam Mattress is the best overall product. It provides a versatile sleeping solution with its innovative dual-sided design. Crafted from high-quality foam, it offers two distinct firmness levels to suit individual preferences. One side features a plush surface for a softer feel, while the other offers firmer support for enhanced comfort and spinal alignment. This mattress adapts to the sleeper's needs, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.

How to find the perfect best mattress brands:

When choosing the perfect mattress, consider the specific features that are important to you, such as dual-sided design, natural latex layer, memory foam construction, or foldable design. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your sleeping needs.

