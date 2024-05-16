Best mattresses under ₹5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options
Looking for an affordable mattress? Check out our list of the top 8 mattresses under ₹5000 which are comfortable, affordable and will last you long.
Are you in the market for a new mattress but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best mattresses under ₹5000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're on a tight budget or just looking for a great deal, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mattress for your needs at an unbeatable price.
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a 4-inch thick mattress with dual comfort for a restful sleep. Made with high-density foam, it provides excellent support and is suitable for all body types. The breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam
Dual comfort
High-density foam
Breathable fabric
Suitable for all body types
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dual comfort for all sleepers
Slight chemical odor initially
Excellent support and durability
Breathable fabric for cool sleep
The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress features eco-friendly high-density foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep. The 4-inch thickness provides ample cushioning, and the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for a cool sleep experience.
Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4-Inch Medium Firm Single Size High Density (HD Foam Mattress
4-inch thickness
Eco-friendly high-density foam
Breathable fabric
Supportive and comfortable
Economical and durable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Eco-friendly materials
May be too firm for some sleepers
Ample cushioning and support
Proper ventilation for cool sleep
3.
Livpure Smart Duos Mattress
The Livpure Smart Duos Mattress is manufactured with ComfortScience technology for a superior sleep experience. It offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support, making it ideal for those with back pain or spinal issues.
Specifications of Livpure Smart Duos Mattress
Medium-firm feel
ComfortScience technology
Orthopedic support
Breathable and durable
Ideal for back pain relief
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Superior comfort and support
May be too firm for some sleepers
Breathable and durable construction
Ideal for back pain relief
4.
Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress
The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed for orthopedic support and provides relief from back pain and joint issues. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam offer a comfortable and supportive sleep surface.
Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress
Orthopedic support
4-inch thickness
High-density foam
Relief from back pain and joint issues
Durable and long-lasting
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Orthopedic support for back pain relief
May be too firm for some sleepers
Comfortable and supportive sleep surface
Durable and long-lasting construction
The Springtek Folding Single Mattress offers a convenient and space-saving design, perfect for small rooms or guest beds. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam provide comfortable support for a restful sleep experience.
Specifications of Springtek Mattresses | Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress
4-inch thickness
High-density foam
Convenient and comfortable
Ideal for small rooms or guest beds
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Space-saving and convenient design
May not be suitable for everyday use
Comfortable and supportive sleep surface
Ideal for small rooms or guest beds
The Springwel Endura Mattress features a 4-inch thickness for ample cushioning and support. The high-density foam provides a comfortable sleep surface, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.
Specifications of Springwel Endura Plus PU Foam Medium Firm Single Mattress
4-inch thickness
High-density foam
Ample cushioning and support
Breathable and durable
Long-lasting use
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ample cushioning and support
May be too firm for some sleepers
Comfortable and durable construction
Long-lasting use
7.
Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support for a restful sleep experience. The ComfortScience technology ensures superior comfort and durability for long-lasting use.
Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
Medium-firm feel
Orthopedic support
ComfortScience technology
Breathable and durable
Long-lasting use
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Superior comfort and support
May be too firm for some sleepers
Breathable and durable construction
Long-lasting use
The Springtek Mattress comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. The high-density foam and comfortable design provide a supportive sleep surface, while the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for cool and restful sleep.
Specifications of Springtek 7 Years Warranty by Ashoka | Dual Comfort Mattress
High-density foam
Comfortable and supportive
Breathable fabric
Proper ventilation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Warranty for added peace of mind
May be too firm for some sleepers
Comfortable and supportive sleep surface
Proper ventilation for cool sleep
Top 3 features of best mattress under ₹5000: A comparison
|Best mattress under ₹5000
|Thickness
|Support
|Comfort
|Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress
|4-inch
|Dual comfort for all sleepers
|Excellent support and durability
|Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress
|4-inch
|Eco-friendly high-density foam
|Ample cushioning and support
|Livpure Smart Duos Mattress
|Medium-firm
|ComfortScience technology
|Superior comfort and support
|Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress
|4-inch
|Orthopedic support
|Relief from back pain and joint issues
|Springtek Folding Single Mattress
|4-inch
|Folding design for space-saving
|Comfortable and convenient
|Springwel Endura Mattress
|4-inch
|Ample cushioning and support
|Comfortable and durable
|Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
|Medium-firm
|Orthopedic support
|Superior comfort and support
|Springtek Mattress with Warranty
|Warranty included
|High-density foam
|Comfortable and supportive
Best overall product best mattress under ₹5000:
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its 4-inch thickness, dual comfort for all sleepers, and excellent support and durability. It offers unmatched quality and comfort at an affordable price, making it the top pick in this category.
Best value for money best mattress under ₹5000:
Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress
The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress offers the best value for money with its eco-friendly high-density foam and ample cushioning and support. It provides a comfortable and durable sleep surface at an unbeatable price, making it the top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
How to find the perfect Best mattress under ₹5000:
When choosing the perfect mattress from our list, consider the thickness, support, and comfort features that best suit your needs. Whether you prefer a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support or a folding design for space-saving, there's a mattress for every preference. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.
