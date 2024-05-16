Best mattresses under 5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options

Are you in the market for a new mattress but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best mattresses under ₹5000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're on a tight budget or just looking for a great deal, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mattress for your needs at an unbeatable price. best mattresses under 5000

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a 4-inch thick mattress with dual comfort for a restful sleep. Made with high-density foam, it provides excellent support and is suitable for all body types. The breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam

Dual comfort

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Suitable for all body types

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual comfort for all sleepers Slight chemical odor initially Excellent support and durability Breathable fabric for cool sleep

The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress features eco-friendly high-density foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep. The 4-inch thickness provides ample cushioning, and the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for a cool sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4-Inch Medium Firm Single Size High Density (HD Foam Mattress

4-inch thickness

Eco-friendly high-density foam

Breathable fabric

Supportive and comfortable

Economical and durable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eco-friendly materials May be too firm for some sleepers Ample cushioning and support Proper ventilation for cool sleep

3.

Livpure Smart Duos Mattress

The Livpure Smart Duos Mattress is manufactured with ComfortScience technology for a superior sleep experience. It offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support, making it ideal for those with back pain or spinal issues.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Duos Mattress

Medium-firm feel

ComfortScience technology

Orthopedic support

Breathable and durable

Ideal for back pain relief

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior comfort and support May be too firm for some sleepers Breathable and durable construction Ideal for back pain relief

4.

Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress

The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed for orthopedic support and provides relief from back pain and joint issues. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam offer a comfortable and supportive sleep surface.

Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress

Orthopedic support

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Relief from back pain and joint issues

Durable and long-lasting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Orthopedic support for back pain relief May be too firm for some sleepers Comfortable and supportive sleep surface Durable and long-lasting construction

The Springtek Folding Single Mattress offers a convenient and space-saving design, perfect for small rooms or guest beds. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam provide comfortable support for a restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Mattresses | Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Convenient and comfortable

Ideal for small rooms or guest beds

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving and convenient design May not be suitable for everyday use Comfortable and supportive sleep surface Ideal for small rooms or guest beds

The Springwel Endura Mattress features a 4-inch thickness for ample cushioning and support. The high-density foam provides a comfortable sleep surface, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Springwel Endura Plus PU Foam Medium Firm Single Mattress

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Ample cushioning and support

Breathable and durable

Long-lasting use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample cushioning and support May be too firm for some sleepers Comfortable and durable construction Long-lasting use

7.

Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support for a restful sleep experience. The ComfortScience technology ensures superior comfort and durability for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

Medium-firm feel

Orthopedic support

ComfortScience technology

Breathable and durable

Long-lasting use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior comfort and support May be too firm for some sleepers Breathable and durable construction Long-lasting use

The Springtek Mattress comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. The high-density foam and comfortable design provide a supportive sleep surface, while the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for cool and restful sleep.

Specifications of Springtek 7 Years Warranty by Ashoka | Dual Comfort Mattress

High-density foam

Comfortable and supportive

Breathable fabric

Proper ventilation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Warranty for added peace of mind May be too firm for some sleepers Comfortable and supportive sleep surface Proper ventilation for cool sleep

Top 3 features of best mattress under ₹ 5000: A comparison

Best mattress under ₹ 5000 Thickness Support Comfort Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress 4-inch Dual comfort for all sleepers Excellent support and durability Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress 4-inch Eco-friendly high-density foam Ample cushioning and support Livpure Smart Duos Mattress Medium-firm ComfortScience technology Superior comfort and support Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress 4-inch Orthopedic support Relief from back pain and joint issues Springtek Folding Single Mattress 4-inch Folding design for space-saving Comfortable and convenient Springwel Endura Mattress 4-inch Ample cushioning and support Comfortable and durable Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress Medium-firm Orthopedic support Superior comfort and support Springtek Mattress with Warranty Warranty included High-density foam Comfortable and supportive

Best overall product best mattress under ₹ 5000:

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its 4-inch thickness, dual comfort for all sleepers, and excellent support and durability. It offers unmatched quality and comfort at an affordable price, making it the top pick in this category.

Best value for money best mattress under ₹ 5000:

Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress

The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress offers the best value for money with its eco-friendly high-density foam and ample cushioning and support. It provides a comfortable and durable sleep surface at an unbeatable price, making it the top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

How to find the perfect Best mattress under ₹ 5000:

When choosing the perfect mattress from our list, consider the thickness, support, and comfort features that best suit your needs. Whether you prefer a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support or a folding design for space-saving, there's a mattress for every preference. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

