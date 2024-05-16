 Best mattresses under ₹5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options | Health - Hindustan Times
Best mattresses under 5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options

ByAffiliate Desk
May 16, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Looking for an affordable mattress? Check out our list of the top 8 mattresses under ₹5000 which are comfortable, affordable and will last you long.

Are you in the market for a new mattress but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best mattresses under 5000 in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're on a tight budget or just looking for a great deal, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mattress for your needs at an unbeatable price.

best mattresses under 5000
best mattresses under 5000

 

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a 4-inch thick mattress with dual comfort for a restful sleep. Made with high-density foam, it provides excellent support and is suitable for all body types. The breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam

Dual comfort

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Suitable for all body types

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dual comfort for all sleepers

Slight chemical odor initially

Excellent support and durability

Breathable fabric for cool sleep

The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress features eco-friendly high-density foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep. The 4-inch thickness provides ample cushioning, and the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for a cool sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4-Inch Medium Firm Single Size High Density (HD Foam Mattress

4-inch thickness

Eco-friendly high-density foam

Breathable fabric

Supportive and comfortable

Economical and durable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Eco-friendly materials

May be too firm for some sleepers

Ample cushioning and support

Proper ventilation for cool sleep

3.

Livpure Smart Duos Mattress

The Livpure Smart Duos Mattress is manufactured with ComfortScience technology for a superior sleep experience. It offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support, making it ideal for those with back pain or spinal issues.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Duos Mattress

Medium-firm feel

ComfortScience technology

Orthopedic support

Breathable and durable

Ideal for back pain relief

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior comfort and support

May be too firm for some sleepers

Breathable and durable construction

Ideal for back pain relief

Also read: Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep

4.

Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress

The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed for orthopedic support and provides relief from back pain and joint issues. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam offer a comfortable and supportive sleep surface.

Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress

Orthopedic support

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Relief from back pain and joint issues

Durable and long-lasting

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic support for back pain relief

May be too firm for some sleepers

Comfortable and supportive sleep surface

Durable and long-lasting construction

The Springtek Folding Single Mattress offers a convenient and space-saving design, perfect for small rooms or guest beds. The 4-inch thickness and high-density foam provide comfortable support for a restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Mattresses | Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress 

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Convenient and comfortable

Ideal for small rooms or guest beds

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Space-saving and convenient design

May not be suitable for everyday use

Comfortable and supportive sleep surface

Ideal for small rooms or guest beds

Also read: Best mattress in India: Top 10 picks for a comfortable and cosy night sleep for you

The Springwel Endura Mattress features a 4-inch thickness for ample cushioning and support. The high-density foam provides a comfortable sleep surface, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Springwel Endura Plus PU Foam Medium Firm Single Mattress 

4-inch thickness

High-density foam

Ample cushioning and support

Breathable and durable

Long-lasting use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Ample cushioning and support

May be too firm for some sleepers

Comfortable and durable construction

Long-lasting use

7.

Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress offers a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support for a restful sleep experience. The ComfortScience technology ensures superior comfort and durability for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

Medium-firm feel

Orthopedic support

ComfortScience technology

Breathable and durable

Long-lasting use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior comfort and support

May be too firm for some sleepers

Breathable and durable construction

Long-lasting use

Also read: Best spring mattresses in India: Top 10 picks that supports your muscles and joints and give relaxed sleep

The Springtek Mattress comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. The high-density foam and comfortable design provide a supportive sleep surface, while the breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for cool and restful sleep.

Specifications of Springtek 7 Years Warranty by Ashoka | Dual Comfort Mattress 

High-density foam

Comfortable and supportive

Breathable fabric

Proper ventilation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Warranty for added peace of mind

May be too firm for some sleepers

Comfortable and supportive sleep surface

Proper ventilation for cool sleep

Top 3 features of best mattress under 5000: A comparison

 

Best mattress under 5000ThicknessSupportComfort
Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress4-inchDual comfort for all sleepersExcellent support and durability
Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress4-inchEco-friendly high-density foamAmple cushioning and support
Livpure Smart Duos MattressMedium-firmComfortScience technologySuperior comfort and support
Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress4-inchOrthopedic supportRelief from back pain and joint issues
Springtek Folding Single Mattress4-inchFolding design for space-savingComfortable and convenient
Springwel Endura Mattress4-inchAmple cushioning and supportComfortable and durable
Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic MattressMedium-firmOrthopedic supportSuperior comfort and support
Springtek Mattress with WarrantyWarranty includedHigh-density foamComfortable and supportive

Best overall product best mattress under 5000:

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its 4-inch thickness, dual comfort for all sleepers, and excellent support and durability. It offers unmatched quality and comfort at an affordable price, making it the top pick in this category.

Best value for money best mattress under 5000:

Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress

The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress offers the best value for money with its eco-friendly high-density foam and ample cushioning and support. It provides a comfortable and durable sleep surface at an unbeatable price, making it the top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also read: Soft mattresses that guarantees you a comfortable and sound sleep; check out these 8 options

How to find the perfect Best mattress under 5000:

When choosing the perfect mattress from our list, consider the thickness, support, and comfort features that best suit your needs. Whether you prefer a medium-firm feel with orthopedic support or a folding design for space-saving, there's a mattress for every preference. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

