Soft mattresses that guarantees you a comfortable and sound sleep; check out these 8 options

After a tiring day at work or after running house errands the entire day, all we need is a good, peaceful, and comfortable sleep. And of course, you cannot expect to sleep peacefully without the right mattress. This is where a soft mattress comes into the picture. Soft mattresses offer a luxurious embrace that cradles the body in a gentle, cloud-like comfort, making them a haven for those who seek a cosy retreat after a long day. These top 7 soft mattresses will help you sleep peacefully and comfortably

With their inviting softness, they invite you to sink in and drift off into a world of tranquillity, where worries dissipate and dreams take flight. However, with plenty of soft mattresses options available in the market, it is practically possible to get confused. This is where we are there to help.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In this article, we have created a rundown of the top 7 soft mattresses that will not only give you a sound and peaceful sleep but will also help you wake up all refreshed and energetic.

1.

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 6-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

Enjoy a soft, cuddled sleep with the Wakefit Mattress. This mattress provides a soft and plush touch at one side while a firm feel at the other. It is engineered to provide exceptional comfort and support for a rejuvenating night's sleep. Made with high-quality memory foam and breathable fabric, this mattress contours to your body's natural shape, relieving pressure points and ensuring proper spinal alignment. Its innovative design promotes airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Whether you prefer a soft or firm feel, Wakefit offers a range of options to suit your preference and sleeping style, ensuring a personalized sleep experience tailored to your needs.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress:

Material: Memory Foam

Sizes Available: Single, Double, Queen, King

Thickness Options: 6 inches, 8 inches, 10 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent comfort and support Some customers report initial off-gassing odour Variety of sizes and thickness options Breathable design for temperature regulation

2. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip Mattress takes the second slot in our top soft mattresses. It offers an ultimate versatility with its dual-sided design. One side features a plush comfort layer for a softer feel, while the other side boasts high-density foam for firmer support. This innovative construction allows you to customize your sleeping experience based on your preference, ensuring a restful night's sleep. With its durable materials and thoughtful design, the Sleepyhead Flip Mattress provides long-lasting comfort and support for years to come.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip Mattress:

Material: High-Density Foam

Sizes Available: Single, Double, Queen, King

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-sided design for customizable comfort Limited thickness options Durable high-density foam construction May not suit those who prefer memory foam feel Suitable for all sleeping positions

3.

Springtek Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress, 72x30x4

Next on our list of the best soft mattresses is this Springtek Mattress. It combines premium materials with expert craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled comfort and support. Featuring a pocketed spring system and layers of high-density foam, this mattress offers targeted pressure relief and motion isolation, ensuring an undisturbed night's sleep. Its breathable fabric cover promotes airflow and regulates temperature for a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Whether you prefer a firm or medium feel, the Springtek Mattress provides customizable support to suit your individual needs, making it the perfect choice for a restful night's sleep.

Specifications of Springtek Mattress:

Material: Pocketed Springs, High-Density Foam

Sizes Available: Single, Double, Queen, King

Thickness Options: 6 inches, 8 inches, 10 inches

Warranty: 7 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pocketed spring system for targeted support May be too firm for those who prefer a softer mattress Breathable fabric cover for temperature regulation

Also Read: Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep

4. Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress

The Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress offers the perfect balance of comfort and support for a restful night's sleep. With its dual-sided design, you can choose between a firm surface for enhanced support or a softer side for added comfort. Crafted with high-density foam and a breathable fabric cover, this mattress provides excellent pressure relief and temperature regulation, ensuring a refreshing sleep experience. Its lightweight and durable construction make it easy to handle and maintain, while its affordable price point makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious shoppers seeking quality sleep solutions.

Specifications of Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress:

Material: High-Density Foam

Sizes Available: Single, Double, Queen, King

Thickness: 5 inches

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-sided design for customizable comfort Limited thickness options Affordable price point Lightweight and easy to handle

Also Read: Best orthopaedic mattresses for back pain: Top 10 picks for relief

5.

duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Soft & Firm Sides Roll Pack Foam Mattress Queen Size (75X60X5 inches)

Next contender in the top soft mattresses is the Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Mattress. It offers the ultimate versatility with its dual-sided design. One side features a soft comfort layer for a plush feel, while the other side boasts a firmer surface for enhanced support. Whether you prefer a cosy embrace or a more structured sleep surface, this mattress caters to your individual needs. Crafted with high-quality foam and a durable fabric cover, it provides exceptional comfort and support for a restful night's sleep. Its roll pack design makes it convenient to transport and set up, allowing you to enjoy premium sleep comfort wherever you go.

Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Mattress:

Material: Foam

Sizes Available: Single, Double, Queen, King

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 7 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-sided design for customizable comfort Limited thickness options Convenient roll pack design for easy transport May not suit those who prefer traditional spring mattresses Durable foam construction for long-lasting support

6.

Springtek Mattresses | Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress | Folding Foam Pads | 4-Inch PU Foam Travel Folding Mattress | Medium Firm 3 Foldable Mattress for Travelling, Mattress Single Size | 72x36x4 Inches, 1 Year Warranty By Springtek

The Springtek Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress offers versatile comfort and convenience for a variety of uses. Whether you need an extra sleeping surface for guests, a comfortable pad for camping, or a portable mattress for travel, this tri-fold design provides the perfect solution. Crafted with soft foam and a durable fabric cover, it offers plush comfort and support wherever you go. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to store and transport, while its affordable price point makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious shoppers seeking quality sleep solutions.

Specifications of Springtek Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress:

Material: Soft Foam

Sizes Available: Single

Thickness: 4 inches

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile tri-fold design for multiple uses Limited size and thickness options Compact and lightweight for easy transport May not provide enough support for long-term use Affordable price point

Also Read: Best sleeping mattresses: Top 7 options to help you sleep better

7.

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (75x72x6)

The Centuary King Size Soft Mattress offers luxurious comfort and support for a restful night's sleep. Crafted with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this mattress provides the perfect balance of softness and support. Its plush top layer gently cradles the body, relieving pressure points and promoting relaxation, while its sturdy base ensures proper spinal alignment and durability. With its generous king-size dimensions, it offers ample space to stretch out and unwind, making it the ideal choice for couples or individuals seeking indulgent comfort and restorative sleep.

Specifications of Centuary King Size Soft Mattress:

Material: High-Density Foam

Size: King

Thickness: 8 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Luxurious comfort and support Limited size options Generous king-size dimensions May be too soft for those who prefer a firmer mattress Durable construction for long-lasting use

Top three features of soft mattresses:

Best Soft Mattress Material Thickness Sizes Available Wakefit Mattress Memory Foam 6 inches Single, Double, King Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress High Density Foam 6 inches Single, Double, King Springtek Mattress Memory Foam 6 inches Single, Double, King Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress Memory Foam & High Resilience Foam 5 inches Single, Double, Queen Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Soft & Firm Sides Roll... Memory Foam 6 inches Single, Double, Queen, King Springtek Mattresses Soft Foam Tri-Fold Mattress 4 inches Multiple Centuary King Size Soft Mattresses Memory Foam 6 inches King

Best value for money soft mattress:



Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress





The Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress stands out as the best value for money option, offering a combination of memory foam and high resilience foam at an affordable price point. Crafted with a thoughtful combination of memory foam and high resilience foam, this mattress offers a dual comfort experience that caters to a wide range of preferences. Its 5-inch thickness strikes the perfect balance between plushness and support, ensuring a restful night's sleep for all sleepers.

Also Read: Best bed mattresses for a good night sleep: Top 8 options for you

Best overall soft mattress:

Wakefit Mattress



The Wakefit Mattress takes the crown as the best overall product. Crafted with precision using premium memory foam, this mattress moulds to the contours of the body, providing personalized support and cushioning. Its optimal thickness ensures a perfect balance of plushness and stability, cradling you into a peaceful slumber every night. Available in a variety of sizes, from single to king, the Wakefit Mattress caters to every sleep space, promising uninterrupted rest for all.

How to find the best soft mattress?

To find the best soft mattress, consider the following factors:

Material: Look for mattresses made from high-quality memory foam or soft foam for superior comfort and support. Thickness: Opt for mattresses with sufficient thickness to provide adequate cushioning and support for your body. Sizes Available: Choose a mattress that comes in various sizes to suit your bed frame and personal preferences. Customer Reviews: Read reviews from other users to gauge the comfort, durability, and overall satisfaction with the mattress.

FAQ on Best Soft Mattress:

1. How often should I replace my soft mattress?

It's recommended to replace your mattress every 7–10 years, depending on its condition and wear.

2. Can a soft mattress help with back pain?

A soft mattress can provide relief for some individuals with back pain by reducing pressure points, but it's essential to find the right balance of softness and support.

3. Do soft mattresses retain heat?

Memory foam mattresses may retain heat, but many come with cooling technologies to regulate temperature and enhance comfort.

4. Can I use a soft mattress on any bed frame?

Soft mattresses are generally compatible with most bed frames, but it's crucial to ensure proper support to prevent sagging and maintain mattress integrity.

5. Will a soft mattress sag over time?

Like all mattresses, soft ones can experience sagging, especially with prolonged use. Opting for high-quality materials and rotating the mattress regularly can help prolong its lifespan and reduce sagging.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.