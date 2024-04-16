 Best spring mattresses in India: Top 10 picks that supports your muscles and joints and give relaxed sleep | Health - Hindustan Times
Best spring mattresses in India: Top 10 picks that supports your muscles and joints and give relaxed sleep

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 16, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Looking for the best spring mattress in India? Check out our comprehensive list of the top 10 spring mattresses that guarantees a relaxing sleep.

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress can make all the difference. If you're in the market for a new spring mattress, you're in luck. We've rounded up the 10 best spring mattresses in India, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. From memory foam to orthopaedic options, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best spring mattresses available in India.

Top 10 best spring mattresses
1. Riserox Mattress

B07DYPQTPY

The Riserox Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent support and comfort. With a breathable design and a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable and long-lasting option.

Specifications of Riserox Mattress

  • Breathable design
  • 10-year warranty
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • High-density foam
  • Pocket spring technology

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Breathable design

May be too firm for some users

Long warranty period

2. Wakefit Elevate Mattress

B09ZPSTGV3

The Wakefit Elevate Mattress is a 10-inch spring mattress that provides superior comfort and support. With a unique elevation feature and a 5-year warranty, this mattress is a great option for anyone looking for a luxurious and comfortable sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Elevate Mattress

  • 10-inch thickness
  • 5-year warranty
  • Elevate feature
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Elevate feature

Slightly expensive

Comfortable and supportive

3. Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

B07VR16B3Z

The Eurotop Bonnell Mattress from International is a high-quality spring mattress that offers excellent support and durability. With an Eurotop design and Bonnell spring technology, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

  • Eurotop design
  • Bonnell spring technology
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction

May be too firm for some users

Comfortable Eurotop design

4. International Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

B07VS3QQ2P

Another excellent offering from International, this Eurotop Bonnell Mattress is a great choice for anyone in need of a supportive and durable spring mattress. With a high-density foam and breathable fabric, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep.

Specifications of International Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

  • Eurotop design
  • Bonnell spring technology
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction

May be too firm for some users

Comfortable Eurotop design

5. Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress

B07G9Q3R92

The Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress is a luxurious and comfortable spring mattress that offers excellent support and pressure relief. With pocket spring technology and memory foam, this mattress provides a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress

  • Pocket spring technology
  • Memory foam
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Breathable fabric
  • Pressure-relieving design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Pressure-relieving design

Slightly expensive

Luxurious and comfortable

May be too soft for some users

6. Centuary Sleepables Mattress

B083QJ214Q

The Centuary Sleepables Mattress is a layered spring mattress that offers excellent support and comfort. With a unique layered design and high-density foam, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Centuary Sleepables Mattress

  • Layered design
  • High-density foam
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Breathable fabric
  • Supportive and comfortable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Layered design for maximum support

May be too firm for some users

High-density foam for durability

7. Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

B09FM41VYB

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress is a premium spring mattress that offers the perfect balance of support and comfort. With SmartGRID technology and a luxurious hybrid design, this mattress ensures a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

  • SmartGRID technology
  • Hybrid design
  • Breathable fabric
  • Pressure-relieving design
  • Luxurious and comfortable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

SmartGRID technology for superior support

Slightly expensive

Luxurious hybrid design

May be too soft for some users

8. AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress

B0BWK1VXDT

The AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent back support and pressure relief. With orthopedic features and a supportive design, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress

  • Orthopedic features
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric
  • Pressure-relieving design
  • Supportive and comfortable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic features for back support

May be too firm for some users

Pressure-relieving design

9. Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress

B07BLBQGBL

The Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress is a high-quality spring mattress that offers excellent support and durability. With orthopedic features and a breathable design, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress

  • Orthopedic features
  • Bonnell spring technology
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric
  • Pressure-relieving design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic features for back support

May be too firm for some users

Durable construction

10. Reactive Orthopedic Mattress

B0B131SFHH

The Reactive Orthopedic Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent back support and pressure relief. With orthopedic features and a supportive design, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Reactive Orthopedic Mattress

  • Orthopedic features
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric
  • Pressure-relieving design
  • Supportive and comfortable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic features for back support

May be too firm for some users

Pressure-relieving design

Best spring mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product NameBreathable Design10-Year WarrantyHigh-Density FoamMemory FoamOrthopedic Features
Riserox MattressYesYesYesNoNo
Wakefit Elevate MattressYesYesYesNoNo
Eurotop Bonnell MattressYesNoYesNoNo
International Eurotop Bonnell MattressYesNoYesNoNo
Comforto Pocket Spring MattressYesNoNoYesNo
Centuary Sleepables MattressNoNoYesNoNo
Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid MattressYesNoNoNoNo
AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic MattressYesNoYesNoYes
Springtek Ortho Bonnel MattressYesNoYesNoYes
Reactive Orthopedic MattressYesNoYesNoYes

Best value for money spring mattress:

The Wakefit Elevate Mattress is our top pick for the best value for money. With its unique elevation feature and a 5-year warranty, this mattress offers excellent comfort and support at an affordable price point.

Best overall spring mattress:

The Riserox Mattress is our top choice for the best overall product. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, each Riserox mattress is designed to provide the perfect balance of support and plushness, ensuring a rejuvenating sleep experience night after night.

How to find the best spring mattress:

When choosing the perfect spring mattress, it's important to consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features such as breathable design, high-density foam, and pressure-relieving technology to ensure a comfortable and restful sleep. Additionally, consider factors such as warranty and price to find the best spring mattress that meets your requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
