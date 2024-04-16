Best spring mattresses in India: Top 10 picks that supports your muscles and joints and give relaxed sleep

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress can make all the difference. If you're in the market for a new spring mattress, you're in luck. We've rounded up the 10 best spring mattresses in India, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. From memory foam to orthopaedic options, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best spring mattresses available in India. Top 10 best spring mattresses

1. Riserox Mattress

The Riserox Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent support and comfort. With a breathable design and a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable and long-lasting option.

Specifications of Riserox Mattress

Breathable design

10-year warranty

Available in multiple sizes

High-density foam

Pocket spring technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Breathable design May be too firm for some users Long warranty period

2. Wakefit Elevate Mattress

The Wakefit Elevate Mattress is a 10-inch spring mattress that provides superior comfort and support. With a unique elevation feature and a 5-year warranty, this mattress is a great option for anyone looking for a luxurious and comfortable sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Elevate Mattress

10-inch thickness

5-year warranty

Elevate feature

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elevate feature Slightly expensive Comfortable and supportive

3. Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

The Eurotop Bonnell Mattress from International is a high-quality spring mattress that offers excellent support and durability. With an Eurotop design and Bonnell spring technology, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

Eurotop design

Bonnell spring technology

Available in multiple sizes

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction May be too firm for some users Comfortable Eurotop design

4. International Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

Another excellent offering from International, this Eurotop Bonnell Mattress is a great choice for anyone in need of a supportive and durable spring mattress. With a high-density foam and breathable fabric, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep.

Specifications of International Eurotop Bonnell Mattress

Eurotop design

Bonnell spring technology

Available in multiple sizes

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction May be too firm for some users Comfortable Eurotop design

5. Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress

The Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress is a luxurious and comfortable spring mattress that offers excellent support and pressure relief. With pocket spring technology and memory foam, this mattress provides a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress

Pocket spring technology

Memory foam

Available in multiple sizes

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pressure-relieving design Slightly expensive Luxurious and comfortable May be too soft for some users

6. Centuary Sleepables Mattress

The Centuary Sleepables Mattress is a layered spring mattress that offers excellent support and comfort. With a unique layered design and high-density foam, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Centuary Sleepables Mattress

Layered design

High-density foam

Available in multiple sizes

Breathable fabric

Supportive and comfortable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Layered design for maximum support May be too firm for some users High-density foam for durability

7. Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress is a premium spring mattress that offers the perfect balance of support and comfort. With SmartGRID technology and a luxurious hybrid design, this mattress ensures a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress

SmartGRID technology

Hybrid design

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving design

Luxurious and comfortable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid SmartGRID technology for superior support Slightly expensive Luxurious hybrid design May be too soft for some users

8. AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress

The AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent back support and pressure relief. With orthopedic features and a supportive design, this mattress provides a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress

Orthopedic features

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving design

Supportive and comfortable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Orthopedic features for back support May be too firm for some users Pressure-relieving design

9. Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress

The Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress is a high-quality spring mattress that offers excellent support and durability. With orthopedic features and a breathable design, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress

Orthopedic features

Bonnell spring technology

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Orthopedic features for back support May be too firm for some users Durable construction

10. Reactive Orthopedic Mattress

The Reactive Orthopedic Mattress is a top-rated spring mattress that offers excellent back support and pressure relief. With orthopedic features and a supportive design, this mattress ensures a comfortable and restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Reactive Orthopedic Mattress

Orthopedic features

High-density foam

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving design

Supportive and comfortable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Orthopedic features for back support May be too firm for some users Pressure-relieving design

Best spring mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Breathable Design 10-Year Warranty High-Density Foam Memory Foam Orthopedic Features Riserox Mattress Yes Yes Yes No No Wakefit Elevate Mattress Yes Yes Yes No No Eurotop Bonnell Mattress Yes No Yes No No International Eurotop Bonnell Mattress Yes No Yes No No Comforto Pocket Spring Mattress Yes No No Yes No Centuary Sleepables Mattress No No Yes No No Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Hybrid Mattress Yes No No No No AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress Yes No Yes No Yes Springtek Ortho Bonnel Mattress Yes No Yes No Yes Reactive Orthopedic Mattress Yes No Yes No Yes

Best value for money spring mattress:

The Wakefit Elevate Mattress is our top pick for the best value for money. With its unique elevation feature and a 5-year warranty, this mattress offers excellent comfort and support at an affordable price point.

Best overall spring mattress:

The Riserox Mattress is our top choice for the best overall product. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, each Riserox mattress is designed to provide the perfect balance of support and plushness, ensuring a rejuvenating sleep experience night after night.

How to find the best spring mattress:

When choosing the perfect spring mattress, it's important to consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features such as breathable design, high-density foam, and pressure-relieving technology to ensure a comfortable and restful sleep. Additionally, consider factors such as warranty and price to find the best spring mattress that meets your requirements.

