Best single bed mattress: Top 10 breathable, hypoallergenic and comfortable options for better rest
A quality single bed mattress provides proper support to your body, including your spine, neck and joints reducing the risk of back and neck pain.
A good single size mattress offers a multitude of benefits that contribute to overall well-being. Firstly, it provides proper support, crucial for maintaining a healthy posture during sleep. High-quality materials and construction ensure that the mattress contours to the body's natural curves, offering support to the spine, neck, and joints.
Additionally, a comfortable single size mattress promotes better sleep quality. The right combination of support and comfort helps individuals relax more easily, leading to deeper and more restorative sleep cycles. This improved sleep quality has numerous positive effects on physical and mental health, including enhanced cognitive function, mood regulation, and immune system function.
Furthermore, many single size mattresses come with hypoallergenic properties, making them resistant to dust mites, mould, and allergens. This is especially beneficial for individuals with allergies or respiratory issues, as it helps create a cleaner and healthier sleeping environment. So, if you are looking to invest in a single bed mattress, we have some of the best options for you to choose from. Read further and find out the perfect single bed mattress for yourself.
1.
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (72x35x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam)
This Wakefit Mattress is a single bed mattress with a special feature called Dual Comfort, meaning it has both hard and soft foam for you to choose from. It's 4 inches thick and has a size of 72 by 35 inches. The mattress comes with a 7-year warranty and is made by the brand Wakefit. It's white in color and is named the Dual Mattress. The fill material inside is hard foam, and it's constructed using foam construction. The comfort layer material is called Comfort Foam. The mattress is described as being medium firm and suitable for adults. It weighs about 7.1 kilograms and is made of foam material, specifically responsive foam and high-resilience foam.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam:
Special Feature: Dual Comfort
Fill Material: Hard Foam
Brand: Wakefit
Dimensions: 182.8L x 88.9W x 10.1Th cm
Comfort Layer Material: Comfort Foam
Material: Foam
Firmness: Medium
Age Range: Adult
Weight: 7.1 Kilograms
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Zero partner disturbance
|May be too firm for some
|Hypoallergic
|Hand wash only
|Promotes better posture
2.
Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress (72X30X4 Inches, 2 Year Warranty
This Springtek Amaze Eco single bed mattress is 4 inches thick with dimensions of 72 by 30 inches. The fill material inside is high-density foam, and it's constructed using foam construction. The comfort layer material is cotton. It's described as having medium firmness, suitable for adults. This mattress has a special feature called the Antimicrobial Fibre Layer, which helps keep it clean and hygienic. The top cover is made of special polyester dark-coloured cotton fabric, which is resistant to stains and spills, making it suitable for any environment. It also has a PU foam layer to enhance comfort and support.
Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress:
Size: 4 Inch
Special Feature: Antimicrobial Fibre Layer
Fill Material: High-Density Foam
Brand: Springtek
Dimensions: 182.9L x 76.2W x 10.2Th cm
Coil Type: Pocketed Coil
Comfort Layer Material: Cotton
Firmness: Medium
Age Range: Adult
Weight: 8 Kilograms
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|High-density foam for durability
|Hand wash only
|Antimicrobial fibre layer
|Single side usable
|Pocketed coil construction
3.
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress, Mattress Single Bed, Natural Latex Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Bed Mattress (72x36x8 Inches, Firm, 7-Zone)
The ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic single-bed mattress by Wakefit is made with natural latex. It's 8 inches thick and has dimensions of 72 by 36 inches. It evenly distributes body pressure across 7 ergonomic zones, promoting comfortable sleep. The cover material is made of breathable premium fabric, ensuring a comfortable sleeping experience. The comfort layer materials include latex foam and memory foam, adding to the support and comfort of the mattress. Moreover, it's recommended not to store the mattress vertically and to avoid water spillage.
Specifications of Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Single Bed Mattress:
Special Feature: Evenly distributes body pressure across 7 ergonomic zones
Fill Material: Latex
Brand: Wakefit
Dimensions: 182.9L x 91.4W x 20.3Th cm
Cover Material: Breathable Premium Fabric
Comfort Layer Material: Latex Foam, Memory foam
Firmness: Firm
Age Range: Adult
Weight: 14.87 Kilograms
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Hypoallergic fabric
|Heavyweight, may be difficult to move
|7 ergonomic zones for even body pressure distribution
|Firm comfort level may not suit everyone
|10-year warranty for long-lasting quality and durability
4. Sleepwell Stargold - Profiled Resitec Foam 4-inch Single Bed Mattress
This Sleepwell Stargold mattress is a single bed mattress with dimensions of 72 by 30 inches and a thickness of 4 inches. The special feature of this mattress is its breathability, ensuring a comfortable sleeping experience. The fill material inside is high-density foam, and it's constructed using foam construction. It is designed to provide adequate body support and promote perfect spine alignment through its layers of Resitec foam and Profiled PU foam support. It's crafted with innovative Acuprofile technology to ensure ventilation and airflow, enhancing the sleeping experience.
Specifications of Sleepwell Stargold - Profiled Resitec Foam 4-inch Single Bed Mattress:
Special Feature: Breathable
Fill Material: High-Density Foam
Brand: Sleepwell
Dimensions: 182.9L x 76.2W x 10Th cm
Firmness: Medium
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Weight: 3960 Grams
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Medium firmness for exceptional sleep quality
|Hand wash only, may require extra effort
|Breathable design for ventilation and airflow
|Stitching is a bit weak
|Anti-microbial technology for protection against allergens
5.
Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | 30 Nights Trial | 4-Inch Single Size Gadda with 3 Layers of Cool, Memory & HR Support Foam | 78x36 Inches
This Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is a single-size gadda, measuring 78 by 36 inches and 4 inches thick. It's designed with three layers of cool, memory, and HR support foam to provide optimal comfort and support. The fill material inside is memory foam, and it's constructed using foam construction. This mattress is specifically designed to provide back pain relief and motion isolation. Its plush, medium-firm surface contours to the body, while the bottom offers firm support. The top layer of quality foam enhances pressure relief for better rest. The mattress is covered with a knitted, anti-microbial, removable zipper mattress cover, adding to its luxury and comfort.
Specifications of Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress:
Size: 4 Inch
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Brand: Springtek
Dimensions: 198.1L x 91.4W x 10.2Th cm
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
Material: Foam
Firmness: Plush
Age Range: Adult
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Three layers of foam for enhanced comfort
|Hand wash only, may require extra effort
|Dual comfort design for personalised support
|Plush firmness may not suit all preferences
|11-year warranty for peace of mind
Experience the versatility of the Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress. This 4-inch single bed mattress offers a unique flip design, providing both hard and soft foam options to suit your preferences. With a plush, medium, and firm firmness level, it caters to a wide range of sleepers, ensuring personalised comfort and support. Crafted with resilience foam and hybrid construction, it offers durability and long-lasting performance. The mattress is designed for adults and comes with a 7-year warranty for peace of mind. Usable on both sides, it features a medium firm grey side and a medium soft white side, catering to different sleep preferences.
Specifications of Springtek Mattress Dual Comfort Mattress Divan Bed:
Size: 4 Inch
Fill Material: Resilience Foam
Brand: Springtek
Dimensions: 182.9L x 76.2W x 10.2Th cm
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
Material: Dual Comfort
Firmness: Plush, Medium, Firm
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction, Hybrid
Weight: 10 Kilograms
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Versatile dual comfort design for personalised sleep experience
|Hand wash only, may require extra effort
|Hybrid construction for durability and longevity
|May be too heavy for some users
|7-year warranty for peace of mind
7. Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress
The Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5-Inch Mattress is a single-size mattress measuring 72 by 35 inches and 5 inches thick. It features soft and firm sides, providing a plush feel on one side and support on the other. This mattress offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to choose between the soft side and the firm side based on your preference. It's designed with a smooth knitted fabric cover that resists dust and stains, ensuring a stress-free sleeping surface. The minimalist design easily blends in with modern home decor. To maintain the mattress's quality, it's recommended to turn it head to foot once a month to ensure even usage and to avoid permanent body impressions.
Specifications of Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress:
Special Feature: Firm
Fill Material: PU Foam
Brand: Nilkamal SLEEP
Dimensions: 182.9L x 88.9W x 12.7Th cm
Cover Material: Polyurethane
Firmness: Plush
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Weight: 7300 Grams
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Dual-sided mattress for versatile comfort
|May require regular maintenance
|Superior PU foam for cloud-like comfort
|Plush firmness may not suit all preferences
|Smooth knitted fabric resists dust and stains
8. Euro Dreams Elixir PU Foam 4-inch Single High Density
The Euro Dreams Elixir PU Foam mattress is a small single bed mattress measuring 72 by 36 inches and 4 inches thick. The fill material inside is high-density foam, and it's constructed using foam construction offering medium firmness that is suitable for adults. The mattress weighs about 6000 grams. Euro Dreams is known for providing quality mattresses at an economical price range. Each mattress undergoes proper quality checks to ensure customer satisfaction. To maintain the quality of the mattress, it's recommended to hand wash it when needed.
Specifications of Euro Dreams Elixir PU Foam 4-inch Single High Density
Size: Small Single
Brand: Euro Dreams
Dimensions: 182.9L x 91.4W x 10.2Th cm
Material: Foam
Firmness: Medium
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Weight: 6000 Grams
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|High-density foam for durability
|Limited product care instructions
|Medium firmness suitable for adults
|Hand wash only
|Euro Dreams' reputation for quality
The Springwel Endura Plus PU Foam Medium Firm Single Mattress is designed for individuals who prioritize both value and quality. One of the special features of this mattress is its hypoallergenic nature, making it ideal for individuals with allergies or sensitivities. The controlled environment in which it's manufactured ensures standardised quality and high density, providing optimum support, comfort, and durability. Despite its high density, this mattress is lighter in weight compared to other options, making it easier to handle.
Specifications of Springwel Endura Plus Medium Firm Single Bed Mattress:
Special Feature: Hypoallergenic
Fill Material: PU Foam
Brand: Springwel
Dimensions: 182.9L x 76.2W x 10.2Th cm
Comfort Layer Material: Comfort Foam
Firmness Description: Firm
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Weight: 8000 Grams
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ideal for allergy sufferers
|No additional features such as cooling technology or dual comfort options
|Promotes better sleep quality
|Requires handwashing only
|Lighter in weight compared to other options
The SleepyHug Ortho SpineX Orthopedic Mattress is specially designed to offer firm support and relieve back pain. It's a single bed mattress, measuring 72 by 36 inches and 3 inches thick. It is filled with high-density foam, specifically Ultra support foam and is constructed using HR foam. One of its key features is the Orthopaedic Ultra support with Honeycomb Grid Foam mattress, utilising AirCell Technology. This technology provides optimal support for the back and joints, making it ideal for individuals dealing with back pain. The AeroFlow Fabric Cover, powered by AirCell Technology, enhances the breathability of the mattress.
Specifications of SleepyHug Ortho SpineX 3-inch Foam Single Bed Mattress:
Special Feature: Firm, Hypoallergenic, Foam Top
Fill Material: High-Density Foam
Brand: SleepyHug
Dimensions: 182.9L x 91.4W x 7.6Th cm
Number of Layers: 1
Firmness Description: Firm
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: HR Foam
Weight: 7.95 Kilograms
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Honeycomb Grid Foam with AirCell Technology for optimal support
|Single firmness option
|Perfect for back sleepers
|3-inch thickness might not be sufficient for all users
|Removable and washable cover
Top 3 features of the best single bed mattresses
|Best single bed mattresses
|Dimensions
|Fill material
|Special feature
|Wakefit Mattress Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam
|182.8L x 88.9W
|Hard Foam
|Dual Comfort
|Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress
|182.9L x 76.2W
|High-Density Foam
|Antimicrobial Fibre Layer
|Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Single Bed Mattress
|182.9L x 91.4W
|Latex
|Evenly distributes body pressure across 7 zones
|Sleepwell Stargold - Profiled Resitec Foam 4-inch
|182.9L x 76.2W
|High-Density Foam
|Breathable
|Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
|198.1L x 91.4W
|Memory Foam
|Three layers of foam
|Springtek Mattress Dual Comfort Mattress Divan Bed
|182.9L x 76.2W
|Resilience Foam
|Versatile dual comfort design
|Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress
|182.9L x 88.9W
|PU Foam
|Dual-sided mattress
|Euro Dreams Elixir PU Foam 4-inch Single High Density
|182.9L x 91.4W
|High-Density Foam
|High-density foam for durability
|Springwel Endura Plus Medium Firm Single Bed Mattress
|182.9L x 76.2W
|PU Foam
|Hypoallergenic
|SleepyHug Ortho SpineX 3 inch Foam Singled Bed Mattress
|182.9L x 91.4W
|High-Density Foam
|Firm, Hypoallergenic, Foam Top
Best value for money single bed mattress
Sleepwell Stargold - Profiled Resitec Foam 4-inch Single Bed Mattress
The Sleepwell Stargold - Profiled Resitec Foam 4-inch Single Bed Mattress stands out as the best value for money option. Its profiled Resitec foam construction offers medium firmness for exceptional sleep quality. Despite being hand wash only, its breathable design enhances ventilation and airflow, promoting a comfortable sleep environment. Additionally, its anti-microbial technology provides protection against allergens, ensuring a hygienic sleeping surface. With its combination of quality materials and affordable pricing, this mattress offers excellent value for money.
Best overall single bed mattress
Wakefit Mattress Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam
The Wakefit Mattress Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam emerges as the best overall product. Its unique Dual Comfort feature allows users to choose between hard and soft foam options, catering to individual preferences. With a medium firmness level, it promotes better posture and minimises partner disturbance. Additionally, its hypoallergenic properties make it suitable for various users. Backed by a 7-year warranty, this mattress ensures long-lasting quality and durability, making it the top choice for overall comfort and satisfaction.
How to find the best single bed mattress
Finding the best single bed mattress involves considering several factors. Firstly, determine your preferred mattress type, such as memory foam, latex, or innerspring, based on your comfort and support needs. Next, consider factors like mattress thickness, firmness level, and special features like hypoallergenic properties or dual comfort options. Additionally, read customer reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Lastly, check for warranty and return policies to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.
FAQs on the best single bed mattresses
1. What is the ideal thickness for a single bed mattress?
The ideal thickness depends on personal preference and body type. However, most single bed mattresses range from 4 to 8 inches thick, providing adequate support and comfort.
2. Are single bed mattresses suitable for all ages?
Single bed mattresses are typically designed for adults but can also be suitable for children depending on their size and comfort preferences.
3. How often should I replace my single bed mattress?
It's recommended to replace your single bed mattress every 7 to 10 years or when you notice signs of wear and tear, such as sagging or discomfort.
4. Can I use a single bed mattress on any bed frame?
Single bed mattresses are designed to fit standard single bed frames. However, it's essential to check the dimensions and compatibility of the mattress with your bed frame before purchasing.
5. How do I clean and maintain my single bed mattress?
Regularly vacuuming your mattress and using a mattress protector can help prevent dust and stains. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance, which may include spot cleaning or professional cleaning methods.
