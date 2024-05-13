Best mattresses for side sleepers: Top 10 picks for better blood circulation and reduced discomfort

Side sleepers often struggle to find the right mattress that provides the perfect balance of support and comfort. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best mattresses for side sleepers available in India in 2024. Each product is carefully selected to cater to different needs and preferences, ensuring that you find the perfect mattress for a good night's sleep. Best mattresses for side sleepers for proper spinal alignment to prevent back pain.

1.

Sleepyhead Flip - Dual-Sided 6-inch King High-Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip mattress is designed to offer a medium-firm feel, suitable for all types of sleepers. It features a dual-sided design with different firmness levels on each side, allowing you to choose the side that best suits your comfort needs. The high-density foam ensures excellent support and pressure relief, promoting a restful sleep.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip - Dual-Sided 6-inch King High-Density Foam Mattress

Medium-firm feel

Dual-sided design

High-density foam construction

Breathable fabric cover

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-sided design for customizable comfort May be too firm for some users High-density foam for excellent support

The Sleep Company Smart mattress offers orthopedic support and comfort, making it ideal for side sleepers with joint or back pain. The memory foam construction conforms to your body's contours, relieving pressure points and ensuring proper spinal alignment for a restful sleep.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe 6 Inch King Size Soft Mattress

Orthopedic support

Memory foam construction

Breathable and washable cover

10-year warranty

Suitable for all sleep positions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Orthopedic support for pain relief May retain heat Memory foam conforms to body contours

The Sleep Company SmartGRID mattress features a unique SmartGRID design that offers targeted support to different areas of the body, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers. The orthopedic memory foam provides exceptional comfort and pressure relief, ensuring a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 5 Inch Mattress

SmartGRID technology

Orthopedic memory foam

Breathable and washable cover

10-year warranty

Enhanced pressure relief

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid SmartGRID technology for targeted support May be too firm for some users Orthopedic memory foam for pressure relief

4. Kurl-on Dream Sleep 6-inch Dual Comfort Reversible King Size Foam Mattress

4.

Kurl-on Dream Sleep 6-inch Dual Comfort Reversible King Size Foam Mattress

The Kurl-on Dream Sleep mattress offers dual comfort with a reversible design, providing two different firmness levels to suit your preferences. The high-resilience foam construction ensures durability and long-lasting support, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers.

Specifications of Kurl-on Dream Sleep 6-inch Dual Comfort Reversible King Size Foam Mattress

Dual comfort reversible design

High-resilience foam

Breathable fabric cover

6-year warranty

Suitable for all sleep positions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual comfort design for customizable firmness May lack edge support High-resilience foam for durability

The Kurl-on Dream Sleep Natural mattress features a natural rubberized coir construction, offering firm support and excellent durability. The high-density foam layer provides added comfort, making it an ideal choice for side sleepers looking for a supportive and eco-friendly mattress.

Specifications of Kurl-On Mattress |Rutile | Natural Coir Mattress,

Natural rubberized coir construction

High-density foam layer

Breathable fabric cover

6-year warranty

Environmentally friendly materials

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Natural rubberized coir for firm support May be too firm for some users High-density foam for added comfort

The Springtek Aspire mattress combines orthopedic memory foam and high-resilience foam to offer a dual comfort design, catering to varying firmness preferences. The memory foam layer provides pressure relief and spinal support, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers with back or joint pain.

Specifications of Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress | King Size Mattress

Orthopedic memory foam and HR foam

Dual comfort design

Breathable fabric cover

11-year warranty

Enhanced pressure relief

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual comfort design for customizable firmness May retain heat Memory foam for pressure relief

8. Orthosense Coir and Spring Mattress with Cocopedic Technology for Back Sleepers

7.

Orthosense Coir and Spring Mattress with Cocopedic Technology for Back Sleepers

The Orthosense mattress features a unique Cocopedic technology that combines coir and spring construction to offer balanced support and comfort. The breathable fabric cover ensures proper ventilation, making it an ideal choice for side sleepers who prefer a medium-firm feel with enhanced airflow.

Specifications of Orthosense Coir and Spring Mattress with Cocopedic Technology for Back Sleepers

Cocopedic technology

Coir and spring construction

Breathable fabric cover

7-year warranty

Suitable for back sleepers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cocopedic technology for balanced support May lack edge support Breathable cover for enhanced airflow

The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid mattress combines natural latex and high-density foam to offer a supportive and comfortable sleep surface. The breathable and hypoallergenic cover ensures a cool and clean sleeping environment, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers with allergies or temperature sensitivity.

Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Mattress

Latex and high-density foam hybrid

Breathable and hypoallergenic cover

6-year warranty

Suitable for temperature-sensitive sleepers

Medium-firm feel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Latex and foam hybrid for balanced support May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic cover for a clean sleeping environment

10. Sleep Spa Synergy 6-inch Bonnell Spring and High-Density Foam Innerspring Mattress

9.

Sleep Spa Synergy 6-inch Bonnell Spring and High-Density Foam Innerspring Mattress

The Sleep Spa Synergy mattress features a bonnell spring system and high-density foam for optimal support and comfort. The innerspring design offers enhanced breathability and motion isolation, making it an ideal choice for side sleepers who prefer a traditional spring mattress with added foam cushioning.

Specifications of Sleep Spa Synergy 6-inch Bonnell Spring and High-Density Foam Innerspring Mattress

Bonnell spring and high-density foam construction

Breathable fabric cover

6-year warranty

Motion isolation

Medium-firm feel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bonnell spring system for enhanced support May lack edge support Breathable cover for added comfort

Best mattress for side sleepers top features comparison:

Best mattress for side sleepers Support Comfort Breathability Sleepyhead Flip High-density foam Dual-sided design Breathable fabric cover The Sleep Company Smart Orthopedic memory foam Conforms to body contours Breathable and washable cover The Sleep Company SmartGRID SmartGRID technology Orthopedic memory foam Breathable and washable cover Kurl-on Dream Sleep High-resilience foam Dual comfort reversible design Breathable fabric cover Kurl-on Dream Sleep Natural Natural rubberized coir High-density foam layer Breathable fabric cover Springtek Aspire Orthopedic memory foam and HR foam Dual comfort design Breathable fabric cover Orthosense Coir and Spring Cocopedic technology Coir and spring construction Breathable fabric cover SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Latex and high-density foam hybrid Breathable and hypoallergenic cover Breathable fabric cover Sleep Spa Synergy Bonnell spring and high-density foam Breathable fabric cover Medium-firm feel Springtek Aspire Comfort Bonnell spring and high-density foam High-resilience foam construction Breathable fabric cover

Best value for money mattress for side sleepers:

Kurl-on Dream Sleep Natural mattress

The Kurl-on Dream Sleep Natural mattress offers the best value for money with its natural rubberized coir construction, providing firm support and durability at an affordable price. It is an excellent choice for side sleepers looking for a budget-friendly yet high-quality mattress.

Best overall product mattress for side sleepers:

SleepyCat Latex Hybrid mattress

The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid mattress stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a unique combination of natural latex and high-density foam for balanced support and comfort. Its hypoallergenic cover and durable construction make it a top choice for side sleepers with diverse needs.

How to find the best mattress for side sleepers:

When choosing the perfect mattress for your side sleeping needs, consider the level of support, comfort, and breathability offered by each product. Pay attention to the specific features that align with your preferences, such as orthopaedic support, dual comfort design, and breathable materials, to ensure a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

