Are these questions causing a hindrance in your mattress selection process? Indeed, the right mattress can make a huge difference in your sleep schedule, helping you sleep soundly and wake up refreshed, free from body aches caused by bad posture. But the question is - how to find the best mattress?

In this guide, we'll walk you through all the different types of mattresses, help you figure out which one suits your needs best, and give you tips on what to look for when shopping. Plus, we'll share our top picks from some of the best mattress brands.

Before we proceed further, let’s understand the types of mattresses available in the market.

Types of mattresses

Innerspring mattresses

An innerspring mattress is one of the oldest and most common types of mattresses. It uses metal coils made of steel to provide support. On top of the steel coil base, there are layers of fibre padding made from materials like cotton, wool, foam, or a mix of both.

There are two important types of innerspring mattresses, namely, open coil and pocket springs.

Open coil mattresses, also known as Bonnell mattresses, feature a traditional spring system where rows of hourglass-shaped coils are interconnected.

Pocket spring mattresses feature individual springs encased in fabric pockets. Each spring moves independently, offering tailored support and reducing motion transfer.

Who should buy an innerspring mattress?

This mattress is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, as it provides good spine support.

What to look for while buying an innerspring mattress?

If you are planning to buy an innerspring mattress, check out the coil gauge and coil count. The coil gauge is the measure of the thickness of the wire used to make a mattress coil. It should be between 12-15 since the lower the number of coils, the firmer and more supportive the mattress would be. A good innerspring mattress should have at least 300 coils. You can also opt for a pocketed coil mattress, where each spring is individually wrapped for extra support.

Amore Medico 8 Inch Eurotop Bonnell Spring

Memory foam mattresses

Memory foam mattresses are made from layers of foam, offering a unique "sinking" or "cradling" sensation. These mattresses have multiple layers of foam and typically feature firmer foam at the bottom for support and softer foam on top for comfort.

Who should buy a memory foam mattress?

These mattresses are excellent for pressure relief, as they help align the spine and alleviate stress on the shoulders and hips. Memory foam mattresses are ideal for side sleepers and those who need extra pressure relief and support.

What to look for while buying a memory foam mattress?

When buying a memory foam mattress, consider foam density for durability, firmness level based on sleeping position, and mattress thickness for support. Look for features like temperature regulation, motion isolation, and edge support.

Wakefit Mattress ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress

Latex mattresses

Latex mattresses are a natural bedding option crafted from rubber tree sap. Unlike memory foam, they offer a firmer, more responsive feel without the sinking sensation. It comes in two types, Dunlop and Talalay. Dunlop is denser, while Talalay is softer, catering to different preferences.

Who should buy a latex mattress?

Latex mattresses are beneficial for relieving discomfort in the back and joints. It is also perfect for individuals who are prone to allergies.

What to look for when buying a latex mattress?

Choose between Dunlop and Talalay latex. Dunlop is denser and firmer, while Talalay is softer and offers more buoyancy. Besides, you can opt for natural latex sourced from rubber trees for eco-friendliness and durability

SleepyCat Latex Mattress

Hybrid mattresses

A hybrid mattress combines the benefits of both spring and foam layers, offering exceptional comfort and support. Ideal for those seeking superior comfort and bounce, it contours to the body shape with its foam layers, providing a plush sleeping experience. The pocket springs embedded within add a luxurious feel and effectively relieve pressure points, making it suitable for alleviating body pain.

What to look for while buying a hybrid mattress?

When buying a hybrid mattress, prioritise a blend of foam and pocketed coils for comfort and support. Check firmness levels, breathability, edge support, and warranty for durability and satisfaction.

Who should buy a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is perfect for all types of sleepers. Moreover, it is perfect for people who suffer back pain.

Emma Hybrid Mattress

Pros and cons of different mattress types

Mattress Type Pros Cons Innerspring Affordable, springy and bouncy feeling, familiar to consumers May need replacement sooner, may make squeaking sounds Memory Foam Provides motion isolation, available in many price ranges, supports the spine, adapts to body contours Traps heat, does not provide very firm support Latex Available in its natural form, does not trap heat, resistant to mould and dust mites, prevents allergies More expensive than regular mattresses, may have motion transfer Hybrid No motion transfer, more breathable, provides tailored support to the body Some mattresses may trap heat, may be expensive

Now that you are familiar with the types of mattresses, let’s find out how to buy the right mattress for sleeping.

How to pick the best mattress in India?

Choosing the best mattress for sleeping in India involves considering a lot of factors. From comfort and support to durability and budget, here’s a checklist you need at your disposal while shopping for a mattress in India.

1. What are the three mattress firmness levels?

Mattress firmness refers to how soft or firm a mattress feels. With numerous options available, understanding how firmness impacts sleep quality helps in choosing the right mattress. Mattresses are rated on a scale from 1 to 10, from very soft to very hard, based on materials and support. They typically fall into three categories: soft, medium, and firm, each offering different levels of comfort and support tailored to individual preferences and needs.

2. What are the most common sleeping positions?

Your preferred sleeping position plays a crucial role in determining the best mattress that meets all your needs.

Back sleepers: If you are a back sleeper, you need a mattress that supports the natural curve of the spine, typically preferring medium to firm mattresses.

Side sleepers: Side sleepers require a mattress that cushions the shoulders and hips to align the spine, usually opting for softer to medium mattresses.

Stomach sleepers: The best mattress for stomach sleepers is a firmer mattress that prevents the lower back from sinking, maintaining spinal alignment.

Combination sleepers: These sleepers are people who switch positions throughout the night. These individuals should look for a mattress that balances support and comfort across various sleeping postures.

3. Sleeping positions and recommended mattress firmness levels

What mattress firmness level will suit you the best? It depends on your preferred sleeping position. Check out the recommended sleeping positions for various firmness levels of mattresses.

Mattress types Firmness level Sleeping positions Memory foam Soft to medium Side sleepers Latex Medium Combination sleepers Hybrid Medium Combination sleepers Innerspering Medium to firm Stomach sleepers, Back sleepers

4. Choosing the right mattress size

Choosing the right mattress size is a crucial first step when buying a mattress. First, decide if you'll be sleeping alone or with a partner. If you're solo, a single-size mattress could be ideal. For those with a partner, consider larger options like double, queen, or king-size mattresses.

Next, explore the different mattress sizes in India, single, double, queen, and king, to see which fits your needs best. You can visit a store or tally the dimensions of the bed and the mattress online to understand how each size will fit in your bedroom and complement your space without feeling cramped.

Before making a final decision, measure your bedroom to ensure your chosen mattress size fits comfortably. Consider factors like doorways, furniture placement, and space to move around, ensuring your mattress suits your lifestyle and enhances your sleep experience.

5. Mattress materials

We studied the 4 types of mattress materials above, now you need to identify which one is right for you considering your health conditions like allergies and body pains.

Memory foam offers excellent support by moulding to your body and reducing motion transfer, though it can retain heat. Innerspring mattresses provide a bouncy feel and good airflow, but may have a shorter lifespan. Latex mattresses are durable and hypoallergenic but tend to be more expensive. Hybrid mattresses combine features of memory foam or latex with innerspring for optimal comfort, yet they often come with a higher price tag.

6. Considering allergies and breathability of the mattress material

If you have allergies or prefer staying cool while you sleep, choosing the right mattress materials is crucial. Opt for hypoallergenic mattresses that resist dust mites, mould, and allergens, promoting a cleaner and healthier sleep environment. Look for the best cooling mattresses with breathable materials like latex or gel-infused memory foam, which enhance air circulation to prevent heat and moisture build-up. These features ensure you stay cool and comfortable, especially in warm weather, for a restful night's sleep every time.

7. Durability and lifespan of the mattress

The durability and lifespan of mattresses vary depending on several factors including the type of mattress, quality of materials, and usage. On an average:

Innerspring Mattresses: Typically last about 7-10 years.

Memory Foam Mattresses: Can last around 10-15 years.

Latex Mattresses: Known for durability, often lasting 15 years or more.

Hybrid Mattresses: Similar to memory foam or latex, generally lasting 10-15 years.

Proper care, such as using a mattress protector and rotating the mattress regularly, can extend its lifespan.

8. Budget: Cheap and best mattress

When budgeting for a new mattress, start by determining your spending limit to streamline your search. Compare prices across various mattress types to gauge affordability. Strike a balance between quality and cost, which means you need a cheap and best mattress. Therefore, prioritise durability and comfort within your budget. Explore financing options or payment plans if finances are tight, offered by many mattress retailers to ease the purchase. Keep an eye out for deals and discounts, which can make your dream mattress more affordable. By following these steps, you can find a mattress that meets your needs without overspending.

How to find the right mattress according to your body size?

Here’s a quick reference to match your body type and weight with suitable mattress types for optimal comfort and support.

Mattress Type Body Type Recommended Body Weight Coir Mattress Petite <100 Kgs Memory Foam Mattress Average 50 to <100 Kgs Spring Mattress Plus-Size >100 Kgs Memory Foam Mattress Plus-Size >80 Kgs Bonded Foam Mattress Plus-Size >100 Kgs Latex Mattress Any Can be used by all body types

Choosing from the best mattress brands in India

Some of the best mattress brands in India are Wakefit, Duroflex, Sleepwell, The Sleep Company, Kurl On, Sleepy Head, Springtek, Emma, Flo

Wakefit: Known for affordable, ergonomic mattresses designed for superior comfort and support.

Duroflex: Offers a wide range of durable mattresses with advanced sleep technology for various sleep preferences.

SleepyCat: Renowned for its extensive range of comfortable and durable mattresses catering to diverse sleep needs.

The Sleep Company: Innovates with advanced materials for luxurious comfort and optimal sleep experiences.

Kurl-On: Provides mattresses known for durability and support, catering to both residential and institutional needs.

Sleepyhead: Offers premium mattresses with a focus on comfort and innovative sleep solutions.

Springtek: Specialises in mattresses crafted with high-quality materials for excellent support and comfort.

Emma: Globally recognised for its award-winning mattresses, combining comfort and advanced technology.

Flo: Offers mattresses designed for superior spinal alignment and pressure relief, ensuring restful sleep.

Which is the best mattress in India? Check out the best mattresses for sleeping in India from top mattress brands!

Best mattresses in India 2024

1. Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best mattresses in king-size. It is a medium-firm mattress measuring 78x72x6 inches. Made with high-quality memory foam, it adapts to your body shape without sagging. The breathable premium fabric cover can be machine-washed. This mattress is the best mattress for side sleepers and back sleepers, providing excellent back support and comfort. With a 10-year warranty, it’s designed to last and ensure restful sleep for adults.

Wakefit mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the support, value, fit, and performance of the mattress. They note that it provides excellent support throughout the night, offers great value for money, and adjusts well to body shape. They also praise its quality, pain relief, and comfort. However, opinions on firmness are mixed.

2. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress (78x60x5 inches, Queen Size) offers two comfort options in one. One side is soft and plush, this is the best mattress for side sleepers who love gentle cushioning. The other side is firm, ideal for back sleepers needing proper support. Made with high-density foam, it provides low motion transfer and breathability for a comfortable night’s sleep. With a 7-year warranty and soft knit fabric that removes body humidity, this mattress suits all ages and sleeping preferences.

Sleepyhead mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the mattress's size, comfort, support, value, and ease of use. It fits perfectly, and offers good cushioning and support.

3. Wakefit Elevate Pocket Spring Mattress

The Wakefit Elevate Pocket Spring Mattress with Memory Foam (78x72x10 inches, King Size) is medium soft and bouncy, perfect for those who love a balance of softness and support. Its pocket springs reduce motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. The memory foam provides contouring comfort, while the breathable, hypoallergenic materials ensure a healthy sleep environment. With a 10-year warranty and features like a tear-resistant, removable cover, this mattress suits adults looking for a durable and comfortable sleep solution. Ideal for all sleeping positions, it offers great support and comfort for a restful night's sleep.

Wakefit mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the mattress's quality, value, and bounce. They mention it's worth the price, has the right firmness, and looks good.

4. Emma Hybrid Mattress

Emma Mattress is one of the most sought-after mattress brands off late. The Emma Hybrid Mattress (72x72 inches, 8-inch height) is Europe's most awarded mattress, now available in India. It offers firm, orthopaedic support with memory foam and Aeroflex springs, perfect for adults needing precise support and temperature regulation. The Coolgel-infused memory foam and breathable Airgocell help maintain an ideal sleep temperature, ensuring deep, restful sleep. The pocketed coils reduce motion transfer, making it suitable for light sleepers. Built with premium materials, this durable mattress supports all body types and sleep positions, backed by a 12-year warranty for lasting comfort and peace of mind.

Emma mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the mattress comfortable, calling it a cheap and best mattress option available in India. They mention smooth, light sleep but some question the quality.

5. SleepyCat Latex Mattress

Looking for the best latex mattress? The SleepyCat Latex Mattress (Queen Size, 78x60x6 inches) combines firm, orthopaedic support with advanced materials. The top layer features latex with Pinhole technology for optimal airflow and firmness, while the open-cell memory foam base provides 5-zone orthopaedic support. Covered in breathable bamboo fabric, this hybrid mattress is the best mattress for sleeping in India. Ideal for adults, its firm support is perfect for those seeking orthopaedic benefits. The mattress is durable and comes with a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for long-lasting comfort.

SleepyCat mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the mattress's quality, comfort, fit, and heating. They mention its construction, excellent support, pain relief, and perfect bed fit.

6. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress (Single Bed Size, 72x36x5 inches) features Impressions Memory Foam for extra plush comfort and orthopaedic support. It utilises high-density foam and quilted foam quilting for durability and pressure relief. Covered in polycotton with a purple hue, it's designed for adults seeking snug comfort and ventilation. It is the best mattress for single sleepers, especially those needing orthopaedic benefits, with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

Sleepwell mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have addressed Sleepwell as one of the best mattress brands in India and appreciate the mattress's quality, value, and comfort. They find it well-packed, very comfortable, and worth the money.

7. Kurl-On Mattress | Dual Roll Pack Mattress

The Kurl-On Dual Roll Pack Mattress (Queen Size, 72x60x6 inches) offers versatility with reversible soft and firm sides, ideal for adapting to different comfort preferences. Constructed with high resilience (HR) foam, it features a non-static, hypoallergenic, and breathable fabric cover. Designed for adults seeking firm support, it ensures comfort and ease of movement, making it suitable for varied sleep needs and environments.

Kurl-On mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the mattress's comfort, value, and quality. They note its high-quality materials, adequate cushioning, and dual-sided firmness. However, opinions vary on the fit.

8. ATOOTFUSION Soft Cotton Grey Colour Foldable Mattress

The ATOOTFUSION Soft Cotton Grey Colour Foldable Mattress (Single, 72 x 36 inches) offers firm support with a plush feel, ideal for students in hostels or PG accommodations. It features 100% recyclable hypoallergenic cotton inside and a breathable upholstery cotton cover. This rollable, orthopaedic mattress is fire-retardant, air-ventilated, and designed for comfort and natural filling, ensuring a restful sleep experience. It is one of the best foldable mattresses in India.

Atootfusion mattress reviews: What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the mattress's comfort, weight, and quality, noting it's cosy, light, and portable. However, some criticise its size, stitching, and thickness, finding it too small and thin, and disliking the material.

Top 3 features of the best mattresses in India 2024

Mattress brand Type of mattress Ideal for sleeping position Warranty Sleepyhead Flip Foam Construction Side sleepers 7 Years Wakefit Spring Mattress Innerspring, Foam Construction All sleep positions 10 Years Emma Hybrid Mattress Hybrid (Memory Foam, Aeroflex Springs) All sleep positions 12 Years SleepyCat Latex Mattress Latex Foam All sleep positions 10 Years Sleepwell Ortho Mattress Foam Construction Back and side sleepers 5 Years Kurl-On Dual Roll Pack Mattress Foam Construction All sleep positions Not specified ATOOTFUSION Foldable Mattress Cotton Quilt Students, hostel use 6 Months

FAQs on best mattresses in India

What mattress type is best for back pain?

Memory foam mattresses are best for back pains. They are favoured for their ability to contour to the body's shape, providing excellent support and relieving pressure points that contribute to back discomfort. Hybrid mattresses, combining memory foam with innerspring coils, offer a balance of comfort and support, ideal for those needing both cushioning and responsiveness.

Latex mattresses are another option known for their durability, responsiveness, and natural breathability, contributing to spinal alignment. Opting for a medium-firm to firm mattress can generally provide better support, promoting proper back alignment and potentially reducing pain.

What is an orthopaedic mattress?

An orthopaedic mattress is designed to provide support for the joints, back, and overall body posture. These mattresses are typically firmer than standard mattresses and aim to promote proper spinal alignment during sleep. They are crafted using materials that offer robust support, such as high-density foam, latex, or pocketed coils. Best orthopaedic mattresses are often recommended for individuals with back pain or those seeking additional support for their spine. By maintaining proper alignment and distributing body weight evenly, these mattresses can help alleviate pressure points and reduce discomfort, contributing to better sleep quality and overall well-being.

What is motion transfer, and how does it affect sleep?

Motion transfer refers to the amount of movement felt from one side of the mattress to the other when someone shifts positions or gets in and out of bed. It can significantly impact sleep quality, especially for couples sharing a bed.

When a mattress has poor motion isolation, movements such as tossing and turning or getting up can cause disturbances that transfer across the mattress. This can lead to interrupted sleep, as the movements can wake up the other person. On the other hand, mattresses with good motion isolation absorb and minimise these movements, preventing them from disturbing the other person. Memory foam and latex mattresses are known for their excellent motion isolation properties due to their ability to absorb and distribute movement.

How often should I replace my mattress?

Ideally, mattresses should be replaced every 7-10 years, depending on the type and quality. Signs like sagging, discomfort, or reduced support indicate it might be time for a new one.

