Best memory foam mattresses in India - Top 10 picks for a comfortable and sound sleep

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you've probably heard about the benefits of memory foam mattresses. From providing excellent support to reducing pressure points, memory foam mattresses have a lot to offer. With so many options available, finding the right one can be overwhelming. That's why we've put together this list of the 10 best memory foam mattresses in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a luxurious mattress with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect memory foam mattress for your needs. Top 10 memory foam mattress

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B07PVW6FB4

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. It features a high-density memory foam layer that conforms to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress is also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making it a great option for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: Queen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent support and comfort May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

2. Sleepyhead Original Orthopedic Mattress

B0BCQ5FLLZ

The Sleepyhead Original Orthopedic Mattress is a popular choice for those seeking a supportive and comfortable sleep surface. It features a layer of gel-infused memory foam that helps regulate body temperature and keep you cool throughout the night. The mattress also comes with a soft, breathable fabric cover that can be easily removed for cleaning.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Original Orthopedic Mattress

Material: Gel-infused memory foam

Thickness: 5 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium-firm

Size: Single

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Gel-infused memory foam for temperature regulation May be too firm for some users Easy to clean fabric cover

3. SleepyCat Original 3-Layered Mattress

B0BB7KQVR2

The SleepyCat Original 3-Layered Mattress is designed to provide a perfect balance of support and comfort. It features a high-density base foam layer for stability, a responsive memory foam layer for pressure relief, and a gel memory foam layer for temperature regulation. The mattress also comes with a removable and washable outer cover for easy maintenance.

Specifications of SleepyCat Original 3-Layered Mattress

Material: Memory foam and high-density foam

Thickness: 10 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium-firm

Size: Queen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-layer design for optimal support and comfort May be too firm for some users Removable and washable outer cover

Also read: Best sleeping mattresses: Top 7 worthy options to help you sleep better and relaxes your mind

4. Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric 6 inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress

B0892X5WWJ

The Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide a healthy and comfortable sleep environment. It features a layer of memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress is also treated with anti-microbial fabric to prevent the growth of bacteria and allergens.

Specifications of Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric 6 inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 7 years

Firmness: Medium-firm

Size: King

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-microbial fabric for a healthy sleep environment May be too firm for some users Excellent support and comfort

5. Wakeup Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

B07MY6RRFF

The Wakeup Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide excellent support and comfort. It features a high-density memory foam layer that conforms to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress is also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making it a great option for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Wakeup Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: Single

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent support and comfort May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

6. SleepyCat Plus 8-inch 2+2-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

B08P2RR3G5

The SleepyCat Plus Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. It features a 2-inch layer of gel memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress also comes with a high-density foam base for added stability and support.

Specifications of SleepyCat Plus 8-inch 2+2-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Gel memory foam and high-density foam

Thickness: 8 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium-firm

Size: Single

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Gel memory foam for superior comfort and support May be too firm for some users High-density foam base for added stability

7. Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic 6-inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress

B07HT74DF8

The Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort. It features a layer of memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress is also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making it a great option for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic 6-inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: King

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional support and comfort May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Also read: Best foam mattresses: Top 10 picks to for comfortable sleep

8. Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX 6-inch King Size ComfortScience Memory Foam Mattress

B0B51YY6C5

The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. It features a layer of memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress is also infused with activated carbon particles to eliminate odors and keep the sleep environment fresh.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX 6-inch King Size ComfortScience Memory Foam Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 10 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: King

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Activated carbon particles for odor elimination May be too firm for some users Optimal support and comfort

9. Sleepwell Spinetec Air Mattress

B0CJ357TJ2

The Sleepwell Spinetec Air Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort. It features a layer of memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress also comes with a soft, breathable fabric cover that can be easily removed for cleaning.

Specifications of Sleepwell Spinetec Air Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 6 inches

Warranty: 5 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: Single

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional support and comfort May be too firm for some users Easy to clean fabric cover

10. Resilience Rebonded Orthopedic Mattress

B07VL8CKTK

The Resilience Rebonded Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort. It features a layer of memory foam that contours to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and promoting proper spinal alignment. The mattress also comes with a soft, breathable fabric cover that can be easily removed for cleaning.

Specifications of Resilience Rebonded Orthopedic Mattress

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 8 inches

Warranty: 7 years

Firmness: Medium

Size: King

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional support and comfort May be too firm for some users Easy to clean fabric cover

Memory foam mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Material Thickness Warranty Firmness Size Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 10 years Medium Queen Sleepyhead Original Orthopedic Mattress Gel-infused memory foam 5 inches 10 years Medium-firm Single SleepyCat Original 3-Layered Mattress Memory foam and high-density foam 10 inches 10 years Medium-firm Queen Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric 6 inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 7 years Medium-firm King Wakeup Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 10 years Medium Single SleepyCat Plus 8-inch 2+2-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Gel memory foam and high-density foam 8 inches 10 years Medium-firm Single Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic 6-inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 10 years Medium King Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX 6-inch King Size ComfortScience Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 10 years Medium King Sleepwell Spinetec Air Mattress Memory foam 6 inches 5 years Medium Single Resilience Rebonded Orthopedic Mattress Memory foam 8 inches 7 years Medium King

Best value for money:

The Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric 6 inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress offers the best value for money. With a 7-year warranty and anti-microbial fabric, it provides a healthy and comfortable sleep environment at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is the best overall product in this category. Crafted with precision and expertise, this mattress is designed to provide you with a rejuvenating sleep experience every night. The orthopedic memory foam conforms to the contours of your body, offering targeted pressure relief and optimal spinal alignment. Say goodbye to restless nights and wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized.

How to find the best memory foam mattress:

When choosing the perfect memory foam mattress, consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features such as material, thickness, warranty, firmness, and size to find the right fit for you. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.