Best foam mattresses: Top 10 picks to for comfortable sleep

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 21, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Discover the top 10 foam mattresses available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

Foam mattresses have gained popularity for their comfort, support, and pressure relief. Whether you're looking for a memory foam or a regular foam mattress, this listicle will help you compare the best options available in India. From affordable foam mattresses to the latest technologies, we have covered it all to ensure you find the perfect match for a good night's sleep.

Foam mattresses are comfortable and give support to your back.
Foam mattresses are comfortable and give support to your back.

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

B00RAEWA2U

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort for a restful sleep. With its memory foam technology, it contours to your body shape and reduces pressure points for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Orthopaedic support
  • Memory foam technology
  • Breathable fabric
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Contours to body shape

May be too firm for some users

Reduces pressure points

Breathable fabric

2. Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Foam Mattress

B07HT74DF8

The Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Foam Mattress offers superior comfort and support with its high-density foam. It provides orthopaedic support to alleviate back pain and promote healthy sleep posture.

Specifications of Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Foam Mattress

  • Orthopaedic comfort
  • High-density foam
  • Breathable fabric
  • 6-inch thickness
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Alleviates back pain

May be too firm for some users

Promotes healthy sleep posture

Breathable fabric

3. Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Foam Mattress

B08KDNG8JZ

The Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Foam Mattress is designed with anti-microbial fabric to ensure a clean and hygienic sleep environment. It offers optimal support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Foam Mattress

  • Microbial fabric
  • Breathable design
  • 5-inch thickness
  • High-density foam
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-microbial fabric

May be too firm for some users

Breathable design

High-density foam

4. Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

B07DYP5T5V

The Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress offers superior comfort and support with its memory foam technology. It contours to your body shape and provides relief from pressure points for a restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Memory foam technology
  • Orthopaedic support
  • 5-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • 7-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Contours to body shape

May be too firm for some users

Relief from pressure points

Breathable fabric

5. Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience Foam Mattress

B0B51XBTVQ

The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience Foam Mattress is designed with advanced ComfortScience technology to provide optimal support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience Foam Mattress

  • ComfortScience technology
  • Orthopaedic support
  • 6-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • 8-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced ComfortScience technology

May be too firm for some users

Optimal support and comfort

Breathable fabric

6. Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

B0BRQ79HK4

The Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress offers a reversible design with profiled and layered foam for enhanced comfort and support. It contours to your body shape for a restful sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress

  • Reversible design
  • Layered foam
  • 6-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • 7-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reversible design

May be too firm for some users

Layered foam for enhanced comfort

Contours to body shape

7. Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

B082T65333

The Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide orthopaedic support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience. It contours to your body shape for optimal pressure relief.

Specifications of Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Orthopaedic support
  • Memory foam technology
  • 6-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • 10-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Orthopaedic support

May be too firm for some users

Contours to body shape

Breathable fabric

8. Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Foam Mattress

B0C38RPBWT

The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Foam Mattress offers responsive foam technology for optimal support and comfort. It provides orthopaedic support and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Foam Mattress

  • Responsive resilience foam
  • Orthopaedic support
  • 5-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • 8-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive foam technology

May be too firm for some users

Orthopaedic support

Pressure relief

Foam Mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product NameThicknessSupportWarranty
Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress6-inchOrthopaedic10 years
Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Foam Mattress6-inchOrthopaedic10 years
Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Foam Mattress5-inchHigh-density10 years
Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress5-inchOrthopaedic7 years
Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX ComfortScience Foam Mattress6-inchComfortScience8 years
Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress6-inchLayered7 years
Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress6-inchOrthopaedic10 years
Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Foam Mattress5-inchResponsive8 years

Best value for money:

The Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its high-density foam, anti-microbial fabric, and 10-year warranty, ensuring a hygienic and comfortable sleep environment at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its memory foam technology, orthopaedic support, and 10-year warranty, providing optimal comfort and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

How to find the perfect Foam Mattress:

When choosing the perfect foam mattress, consider the thickness, support, and warranty offered by each product. Compare the features, pros, and cons to find the best match for your sleep needs and preferences.

