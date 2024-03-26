Best orthopaedic mattresses: Top 10 options to relieve back pain, help in peaceful sleep
Find the perfect orthopaedic mattress to relieve back pain and improve sleep quality. Here are top 10 mattresses available in India.
Are you struggling with back pain and sleepless nights? An orthopedic mattress could be the solution you've been looking for. Designed to provide support to your spine and joints, these mattresses offer a comfortable and restful sleep experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best orthopedic mattresses available in India. Whether you prefer memory foam, responsive fabric, or smart technology, there's a mattress to suit every need and budget. Read on to discover the key features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect fit for your sleep needs.
1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.
Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
- Medium-firm feel
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Contours to body shape for personalized comfort
May be too firm for some users
Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience
Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support
2. Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress
The Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress features a unique responsive fabric that adapts to your body's movements for personalized support. With a medium-firm feel, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction and anti-sagging technology ensure long-lasting comfort and performance.
Specifications of Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress
- Medium-firm feel with responsive fabric
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Responsive fabric adapts to body movements
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
Also read: Best orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for quick relief in back pain and better sleep
3. Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress
The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The unique microbial fabric prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. With a medium-firm feel and durable construction, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.
Specifications of Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress
- Medium-firm feel with microbial fabric
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Microbial fabric prevents bacteria and allergens
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
4. Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses
The Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.
Specifications of Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses
- Medium-firm feel
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Contours to body shape for personalized comfort
May be too firm for some users
Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience
Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support
5. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress features innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
- SmartGRID technology for targeted support
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
SmartGRID technology provides targeted support
May be too firm for some users
Responsive fabric for personalized comfort
Durable construction for long-lasting performance
6. Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic
The Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The quilted fabric ensures a plush and luxurious sleep experience, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.
Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic
- Quilted fabric for a plush sleep experience
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Plush quilted fabric for a luxurious sleep experience
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
7. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress features a unique duos design that offers customized support for different sleep preferences. With a medium-firm feel and responsive fabric, it provides excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction ensures long-lasting comfort and performance.
Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
- Duos design for customized support
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Customized support for different sleep preferences
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
Also read: Best quality mattresses: Top 8 picks for a premium sleeping experience at the comfort of your home
8. SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology
The SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. The innovative UltraSupport Technology offers targeted support for different sleep positions, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Specifications of SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology
- UltraSupport Technology for targeted support
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
UltraSupport Technology for targeted support
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
9. Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress
The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.
Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress
- Responsive fabric for personalized comfort
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Responsive fabric for personalized comfort
May be too firm for some users
Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
10. Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress
The Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. With a spring-based design, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress
- Spring-based design for excellent support
- Available in multiple sizes
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Free doorstep delivery and installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Spring-based design for excellent support
May be too firm for some users
Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience
Durable construction for long-lasting comfort
Orthopedic mattress Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Responsive Fabric
|Spring-based Design
|Microbial Fabric
|Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
|Yes
|No
|No
|Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress
|Yes
|No
|No
|Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic
|No
|No
|No
|Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
|No
|No
|No
|SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology
|No
|No
|No
|Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress
|No
|Yes
|No
Best value for money:
The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress offers the best value for money with its unique microbial fabric that prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.
Best overall product:
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief, along with durable construction for long-lasting performance. Crafted with precision using advanced orthopaedic technology, this mattress conforms to your body's contours, providing optimal spinal alignment and relieving pressure points for a restful night's sleep. The high-density memory foam layer adapts to your body shape, offering personalized comfort and reducing motion transfer for undisturbed sleep.
How to find the best orthopaedic mattress:
When choosing the perfect orthopaedic mattress, consider the features that matter most to you, such as responsive fabric, targeted support, and durable construction. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your sleep needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs