Best orthopaedic mattresses: Top 10 options to relieve back pain, help in peaceful sleep

Are you struggling with back pain and sleepless nights? An orthopedic mattress could be the solution you've been looking for. Designed to provide support to your spine and joints, these mattresses offer a comfortable and restful sleep experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best orthopedic mattresses available in India. Whether you prefer memory foam, responsive fabric, or smart technology, there's a mattress to suit every need and budget. Read on to discover the key features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect fit for your sleep needs. Best Orthopaedic mattresses (unsplash)

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Medium-firm feel

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contours to body shape for personalized comfort May be too firm for some users Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support

2. Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress

The Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress features a unique responsive fabric that adapts to your body's movements for personalized support. With a medium-firm feel, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction and anti-sagging technology ensure long-lasting comfort and performance.

Specifications of Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress

Medium-firm feel with responsive fabric

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Responsive fabric adapts to body movements May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

3. Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress

The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The unique microbial fabric prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. With a medium-firm feel and durable construction, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress

Medium-firm feel with microbial fabric

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Microbial fabric prevents bacteria and allergens May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

4. Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses

The Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.

Specifications of Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses

Medium-firm feel

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contours to body shape for personalized comfort May be too firm for some users Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support

5. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress features innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

SmartGRID technology for targeted support

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid SmartGRID technology provides targeted support May be too firm for some users Responsive fabric for personalized comfort Durable construction for long-lasting performance

6. Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic

The Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The quilted fabric ensures a plush and luxurious sleep experience, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic

Quilted fabric for a plush sleep experience

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plush quilted fabric for a luxurious sleep experience May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

7. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress features a unique duos design that offers customized support for different sleep preferences. With a medium-firm feel and responsive fabric, it provides excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction ensures long-lasting comfort and performance.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

Duos design for customized support

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customized support for different sleep preferences May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

8. SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

The SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. The innovative UltraSupport Technology offers targeted support for different sleep positions, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

UltraSupport Technology for targeted support

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid UltraSupport Technology for targeted support May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

9. Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress

The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress

Responsive fabric for personalized comfort

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Responsive fabric for personalized comfort May be too firm for some users Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

10. Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress

The Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. With a spring-based design, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress

Spring-based design for excellent support

Available in multiple sizes

10-year manufacturer warranty

Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Free doorstep delivery and installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spring-based design for excellent support May be too firm for some users Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

Orthopedic mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Responsive Fabric Spring-based Design Microbial Fabric Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress Yes No No Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress Yes No No Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress No No Yes Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses Yes No No Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress Yes No No Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic No No No Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress No No No SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology No No No Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress Yes No No Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress No Yes No

Best value for money:

The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress offers the best value for money with its unique microbial fabric that prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief, along with durable construction for long-lasting performance. Crafted with precision using advanced orthopaedic technology, this mattress conforms to your body's contours, providing optimal spinal alignment and relieving pressure points for a restful night's sleep. The high-density memory foam layer adapts to your body shape, offering personalized comfort and reducing motion transfer for undisturbed sleep.

How to find the best orthopaedic mattress:

When choosing the perfect orthopaedic mattress, consider the features that matter most to you, such as responsive fabric, targeted support, and durable construction. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your sleep needs.

