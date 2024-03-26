 Best orthopaedic mattresses: Top 10 options to relieve back pain, help in peaceful sleep | Health - Hindustan Times
Best orthopaedic mattresses: Top 10 options to relieve back pain, help in peaceful sleep

Mar 26, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Find the perfect orthopaedic mattress to relieve back pain and improve sleep quality. Here are top 10 mattresses available in India.

Are you struggling with back pain and sleepless nights? An orthopedic mattress could be the solution you've been looking for. Designed to provide support to your spine and joints, these mattresses offer a comfortable and restful sleep experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best orthopedic mattresses available in India. Whether you prefer memory foam, responsive fabric, or smart technology, there's a mattress to suit every need and budget. Read on to discover the key features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect fit for your sleep needs.

Best Orthopaedic mattresses (unsplash)
Best Orthopaedic mattresses (unsplash)

1. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

B07PVW6FB4

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Medium-firm feel
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Contours to body shape for personalized comfort

May be too firm for some users

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience

Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support

2. Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress

B08P2T1XN7

The Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress features a unique responsive fabric that adapts to your body's movements for personalized support. With a medium-firm feel, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction and anti-sagging technology ensure long-lasting comfort and performance.

Specifications of Resilience Proprietary Responsive Mattress

  • Medium-firm feel with responsive fabric
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive fabric adapts to body movements

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

3. Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress

B0892SXBV3

The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The unique microbial fabric prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. With a medium-firm feel and durable construction, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress

  • Medium-firm feel with microbial fabric
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Microbial fabric prevents bacteria and allergens

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

4. Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses

B07DYJP13W

The Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape and relieves pressure points. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and durability.

Specifications of Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattresses

  • Medium-firm feel
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Contours to body shape for personalized comfort

May be too firm for some users

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience

Anti-sagging technology for long-lasting support

5. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

B0BD95KQKS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress features innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress

  • SmartGRID technology for targeted support
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

SmartGRID technology provides targeted support

May be too firm for some users

Responsive fabric for personalized comfort

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

6. Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic

B0CJ32L29S

The Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The quilted fabric ensures a plush and luxurious sleep experience, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions Orthopedic

  • Quilted fabric for a plush sleep experience
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Plush quilted fabric for a luxurious sleep experience

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

7. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

B0BMQM9BQT

The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress features a unique duos design that offers customized support for different sleep preferences. With a medium-firm feel and responsive fabric, it provides excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The durable construction ensures long-lasting comfort and performance.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress

  • Duos design for customized support
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Customized support for different sleep preferences

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

8. SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

B0CF5LW946

The SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. The innovative UltraSupport Technology offers targeted support for different sleep positions, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport Technology

  • UltraSupport Technology for targeted support
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

UltraSupport Technology for targeted support

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

9. Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress

B0C38S1J2X

The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress is designed to provide superior comfort and support. The responsive fabric adapts to your body's movements for personalized comfort, while the durable construction offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress

  • Responsive fabric for personalized comfort
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive fabric for personalized comfort

May be too firm for some users

Excellent spine alignment and pressure relief

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

10. Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress

B0BW8Y7RXX

The Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. With a spring-based design, it offers excellent spine alignment and pressure relief. The breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress

  • Spring-based design for excellent support
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
  • Free doorstep delivery and installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Spring-based design for excellent support

May be too firm for some users

Breathable fabric for a cool sleep experience

Durable construction for long-lasting comfort

Orthopedic mattress Top Features Comparison:

Product NameResponsive FabricSpring-based DesignMicrobial Fabric
Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam MattressYesNoNo
Resilience Proprietary Responsive MattressYesNoNo
Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric MattressNoNoYes
Mattress Mantra Orthopedic Memory Foam MattressesYesNoNo
Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro MattressYesNoNo
Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions OrthopedicNoNoNo
Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic MattressNoNoNo
SleepyHug Orthopedic Mattress with UltraSupport TechnologyNoNoNo
Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience MattressYesNoNo
Kurlon Dream Sleep 6-inch Queen Size Spring MattressNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The Duroflex Livein Microbial Fabric Mattress offers the best value for money with its unique microbial fabric that prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its innovative smartGRID technology that provides targeted support and pressure relief, along with durable construction for long-lasting performance. Crafted with precision using advanced orthopaedic technology, this mattress conforms to your body's contours, providing optimal spinal alignment and relieving pressure points for a restful night's sleep. The high-density memory foam layer adapts to your body shape, offering personalized comfort and reducing motion transfer for undisturbed sleep.

How to find the best orthopaedic mattress:

When choosing the perfect orthopaedic mattress, consider the features that matter most to you, such as responsive fabric, targeted support, and durable construction. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your sleep needs.

