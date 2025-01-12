Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, bags, perfumes, watches, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 12, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale is the best time to upgrade your wardrobe with up to 80% off on clothes, handbags, perfumes, footwear, and more

Pivl Cozy and Stylish Sweaters for Women View Details checkDetails

Modeve Women Solid Full Sleeve View Details checkDetails

Rosary Womens Winter Wear Woollen View Details checkDetails

Janasya Womens Multicolor Cotton Floral Print Anarkali Kurta View Details checkDetails

Bewakoof Womens Printed 100% Cotton T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

Miss Chase Womens Round Neck Short Sleeve View Details checkDetails

AKHILAM Womens And Girls Embroidery Lace View Details checkDetails

Adidas Womens Slim T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

AV2 Womens Satin Solid Knee Length Night Dress View Details checkDetails

Van Heusen Women Smart Tech+ Lounge Pants View Details checkDetails

Allen Solly Mens Polyester Standard Length Casual Jacket View Details checkDetails

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Regular Fit Shirt View Details checkDetails

Pepe Jeans Mens Vapour Slim Fit Mid Waist Lightly Fade Jeans View Details checkDetails

NOBERO Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Loose Fit View Details checkDetails

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Cotton Linen Print Only View Details checkDetails

NOBERO Oversized Solid Sweatshirts for Men View Details checkDetails

Boldfit Jacket For Men Winter Wear Puffer Jacket View Details checkDetails

Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit Top View Details checkDetails

Allen Solly Mens Regular Fit Polo T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON Boys Solid Regular Fit T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

Hopscotch Boys Cotton Typography Print T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

Allen Solly Boys Regular Fit Bow Shirt View Details checkDetails

Allen Solly Boys Slim Jeans View Details checkDetails

Jockey PB03 Boys Super Combed Cotton View Details checkDetails

Alan Jones Clothing Boys Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt View Details checkDetails

Cherry Crumble California Baby Boy Solid Regular Jacket View Details checkDetails

Liberty Kids Clog View Details checkDetails

ADBUCKS Boys Regular Fit Cargo Shorts View Details checkDetails

ASIAN Boys Thunder-01 Kids Casual White Sneaker View Details checkDetails

Hopscotch Girls Mini Casual Dresses View Details checkDetails

BIBA Kids Cotton Salwar Suit Sets View Details checkDetails

Hopscotch Girls Cotton, Polyester Floral Print Blouse View Details checkDetails

Van Heusen Girls Ultra Soft Hipster Panty View Details checkDetails

HOOH Kids Unisex Latest mesh Knitting View Details checkDetails

Naughty Ninos Girls Blue Solid Pinafore Denim View Details checkDetails

Kuchipoo Girls Full Sleeves Cotton T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

Naughty Ninos Girls Floral Top & Palazzos Sets View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey View Details checkDetails

KazarMax Kids Girls Ballerinas View Details checkDetails

Buckaroo Jaripeo HULBART Premium Vegan View Details checkDetails

ASIAN Mens Wonder-13 Sports Running Shoes View Details checkDetails

FAUSTO Mens Formal Office Dress Comfort Slip On Shoes View Details checkDetails

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Santos 2.0 Sneaker View Details checkDetails

Woodland Mens Sgd 4244022 Sandal View Details checkDetails

Marc Loire Womens Open Toe Block Heel View Details checkDetails

adidas Womens Grand Court 2.0 Casual Shoe View Details checkDetails

DFR Woman Embroidered Punjabi Mojari View Details checkDetails

XE Looks Womens One Toe Ethnic Slip-On Flat View Details checkDetails

Mochi Womens Synthetic Boots View Details checkDetails

TrueArch Leather Backpack for Women View Details checkDetails

Lavie Womens Omnia Small Satchel Bag View Details checkDetails

EXOTIC Women Hand/Sling bag View Details checkDetails

ZOUK Handmade Vegan Leather Womens Sling View Details checkDetails

ADISA women girls party crossbody sling View Details checkDetails

ZOUK WavBeach Wave Pattern Womens Hand View Details checkDetails

VISMIINTREND Leather Backpack for Women View Details checkDetails

Da Milano Genuine Leather White Tote View Details checkDetails

HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER wallet for women View Details checkDetails

Zaveri Pearls Combo of 3 Cubic Zirconia & Pearls View Details checkDetails

Estele Fashion Jewellery Rose Gold Plated View Details checkDetails

Sasitrends Oxidized German Silver Necklace View Details checkDetails

YouBella Jewellery Sets for Women Crystal Studded Necklace View Details checkDetails

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Stylish Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

MEENAZ bracelet for women Bangles for women View Details checkDetails

Yellow Chimes Bracelet for Women and Girls View Details checkDetails

Yellow Chimes Crystal Rings For Women View Details checkDetails

ZAVERI PEARLS Set of 2 Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

I Jewels 18K Gold Plated Traditional Pearl & Kundan View Details checkDetails

Hugo Boss Stainless Steel Champion Analog View Details checkDetails

Seiko Analog Blue Dial Mens Stainless Steel Watch View Details checkDetails

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Mens Watch View Details checkDetails

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Silver View Details checkDetails

GUESS Mens Trend Casual Tonneau Diamond View Details checkDetails

Fossil Gwen Analogue Womens Watch View Details checkDetails

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Brown Dial Women Watch View Details checkDetails

Michael Kors Norie Analog White Dial Gold Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch View Details checkDetails

Emporio Armani Stainless Steel Gianni View Details checkDetails

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Blue Dial Metal Strap Watch View Details checkDetails

LENSKART BLU | Zero Power Blue Cut View Details checkDetails

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR Unisex Adult Round Polarized Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

John Jacobs | Gunmetal - Grey View Details checkDetails

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square View Details checkDetails

John Jacobs | UV Protection Sunglasses For Men View Details checkDetails

Hawkers Mens - Womens Gold Round Polarized|100% Uv Protection View Details checkDetails

NAUTICA Men & Women Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

Oakley Boys Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

Carrera Men Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

The Amazon Republic Day Sale on Fashion and Lifestyle is the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe and elevate your style at up to 80% off. The sale that will start on January 13, 2025 will give 12-hour early access to prime members. With Up to 80% off on trendy apparel, footwear, accessories, and lifestyle products, this sale promises something for everyone. Explore deals on top brands, exclusive collections, and irresistible combos.

Amazon Republic Day Sale gives up to 80% off on fashion and lifestyle.
Amazon Republic Day Sale gives up to 80% off on fashion and lifestyle.

From ethnic wear to casual outfits, stylish watches to chic home decor, the sale offers exceptional quality at unmatched prices. Don’t miss out on additional benefits like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank discounts. Celebrate this Republic Day in style and comfort by shopping your favourites at the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Women’s wear at up to 80% off:


The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with stunning women’s wear at up to 80% off. From elegant sarees and chic western wear to comfortable loungewear and activewear, the sale caters to every style and occasion. Choose from a range of top brands offering stylish dresses, kurtis, tops, and more. Don't miss out on exclusive discounts on premium labels and seasonal favourites. Whether you're looking for casual, formal, or party wear, this sale ensures quality and affordability. Update your closet with the latest trends without straining your budget.

Men’s wear at up to 65% off:

Men, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe with Amazon’s Republic Day Sale, offering up to 65% off on men’s wear. From sharp formal shirts and trousers to cool casuals like jeans, t-shirts, and shorts there’s something for every preference. Explore a wide array of top-notch brands that deliver comfort and style. The sale also includes discounts on winter essentials like jackets, hoodies, and sweaters. Whether you're dressing for work, leisure, or a special event, this sale ensures that you’ll look your best at unbeatable prices. Grab your favourites before the deals run out!

Boy’s fashion and footwear at up to 55% off

 

Get your little champs stylish and comfortable attire with up to 55% off on boys’ fashion and footwear during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. The collection includes vibrant t-shirts, shorts, jackets, ethnic wear, and more. Pair them with trendy sneakers, sandals, or boots available at exciting discounts. The sale features durable, high-quality options from trusted brands, ensuring your child’s comfort and style. Whether for school, sports, or festive occasions, you’ll find something for every need. Don’t miss this chance to combine practicality and savings as you shop for your boys’ wardrobe essentials.

Also Read: Do your winter workouts in style with these trending Indian activewear brands

Girl’s wear at up to 65% off

Celebrate your little princess’s style with up to 65% off on girls’ fashion and footwear in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Discover a delightful range of dresses, skirts, tops, leggings, ethnic wear, and more. Complete the look with adorable footwear options, including ballet flats, sneakers, and party shoes, all at discounted prices. This sale ensures that every outfit is both trendy and comfortable, perfect for school, play dates, or festive occasions. With trusted brands offering great deals, now is the time to refresh her wardrobe with fashionable choices that won’t break the bank.

Also Read: Best Skechers shoes: Explore top 10 stylish, lightweight, and durable footwear for walking, running, or everyday comfort

Footwear at up to 70% off

 

Step into style with amazing deals on footwear during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering up to 70% off. Whether you’re looking for casual sneakers, formal shoes, party heels, or sports footwear, the sale has it all. Choose from leading brands known for their durability, comfort, and trendy designs. Men, women, and kids alike can find footwear to suit every occasion and lifestyle. With options for every season, including winter boots and breathable summer sandals, this sale makes upgrading your shoe collection easy and affordable. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable discounts.

 

Also Read: Move over Gen Z! Here are the top 90's millennial fashion trends that are making a comeback!

 

Handbags at up to 60% off:

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with handbags available at up to 6% off in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From roomy totes and chic slings to stylish clutches and backpacks, there’s a perfect pick for every occasion. The sale features popular brands offering bags in a variety of designs, colours, and materials, catering to both functionality and aesthetics. Whether you’re heading to the office, a casual outing, or a party, you’ll find the ideal bag to complement your outfit. Grab these fashionable and practical accessories at incredible discounts before stocks run out.

Jewellery at up to 55% off:

Shine brighter this season with stunning jewellery at up to 55% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Explore a range of exquisite designs, from traditional gold and silver pieces to trendy statement jewellery. The collection includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and more, perfect for enhancing both ethnic and contemporary outfits. Whether for festive occasions, casual wear, or gifting, these timeless pieces promise elegance and quality. With top brands offering amazing deals, now is the ideal time to add a touch of sparkle to your collection without overspending.

Watches at up to 50% off:

Stay punctual and stylish with up to 50% off on watches during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Choose from a wide range of timepieces, including sophisticated analogues, sporty digital, and multifunctional smartwatches. With trusted brands providing exceptional quality and design, you’ll find options suitable for every occasion, be it formal meetings, workouts, or casual outings. This sale caters to men, women, and kids, ensuring everyone can sport a fashionable and reliable watch. Don’t miss this chance to own or gift a premium timepiece at an unbeatable price.

 

Sunglasses at up to 50% off

 

Upgrade your eyewear game with up to 50% off on sunglasses during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Shield your eyes in style with a variety of designs, including aviators, wayfarers, cat-eyes, and oversized frames. With options from premium brands, these sunglasses combine fashion with UV protection. Whether you're heading out for a sunny vacation, a casual day out, or driving, these trendy accessories are a must-have. Perfect for men, women, and kids, the sale ensures that everyone can find their ideal pair. Grab these stylish and functional shades at discounted rates while the offer lasts.

 

FAQ for Amazon Republic Day sale on fashion and accessories

  • What discounts can I expect on fashion and clothing during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025?

    During the sale, you can anticipate significant discounts on fashion essentials for men, women, and children, with offers ranging from 50% to 80% off.

  • Do Prime members get any additional benefits during the sale?

    Prime members enjoy exclusive early access to the sale, starting 12 hours before it opens to all customers. This early access allows Prime members to shop deals before they become available to the general public.

  • How long will the fashion discounts be available during the sale?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is expected to run for several days, starting from January 13.

  • Can I return or exchange fashion items purchased during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon's return and exchange policies apply to items purchased during the sale. However, it's important to review the return policy for each item, as some fashion products may have specific return or exchange guidelines.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.

