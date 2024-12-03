Achieve your best workout look with top Indian activewear brands for daily fitness

Winter workouts often feel daunting, with the chill making stepping outside without bundling up tough. Yet, as soon as a high-intensity session kicks in, the layers that once felt necessary quickly turn into a burden. Striking the right balance between staying warm and not overheating is key. Stay warm and stylish this winter with trendy activewear perfect for daily workouts!(AI generated)

That’s where smart layering and functional winter workout clothes come into play. In this article, we highlight emerging Indian activewear brands offering stylish and practical options to keep you comfortable throughout your exercise routine. Whether you’re tackling outdoor runs or hitting the gym, these brands provide versatile fits designed for the season. Get ready to stay motivated and well-prepared as you conquer your fitness goals this winter.

What is the science behind acing your winter workouts?

Exercising in cold weather challenges the body to maintain core temperature, increasing calorie burn but also raising the risk of stiffness and injury. Cold air affects breathing, making proper preparation essential. Clothing is key to staying comfortable and avoiding heat loss or hypothermia.

Layering effectively balances warmth and adaptability. Base layers wick sweat away to prevent dampness and chills. Mid-layers insulate by trapping heat while allowing breathability, and outer layers protect against wind and moisture without being overly bulky.

Fabric choice is crucial for performance. Moisture-wicking materials like polyester or merino wool keep skin dry, while thermal fabrics retain warmth. Avoid cotton, which absorbs moisture and dries slowly, increasing cold exposure. The right layers and fabrics ensure safety and comfort during winter workouts.

A quick insight into layers and their purpose:

Layer Purpose Recommended Fabrics Base Layer Wicks sweat, keeps skin dry Moisture-wicking (e.g., polyester, merino wool) Mid Layer Provides insulation and warmth Fleece, down, or synthetic blends Outer Layer Protects from wind and moisture Windproof, water-resistant materials like Gore-Tex

Looking for the best Indian athleisure brands to shop from this winter?

I have curated a list of 5 top trending athleisure brands you need to explore as the weather gets cold and your drive to workout gets warmer!

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan

HRX, created by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is a leading Indian brand for activewear that combines style with performance. Their winter workout collection is designed to keep you warm and comfortable, helping you stay focused on your fitness goals. From sweat-wicking base layers to cosy jackets, HRX offers products suited for different winter activities. With stylish designs and practical features, it’s a great choice for those who want to stay fit and look good while exercising.

2. Bliss Club

Bliss Club is a popular Indian brand known for its stylish and functional activewear for women. Their winter collection is made to keep you warm and comfortable during outdoor workouts. Focused on combining comfort, style, and performance, Bliss Club offers options for gym sessions or casual runs. With cosy thermoregulating jackets and performance-focused base layers, the brand provides everything you need to stay active and fashionable, even in cold weather.

3. WOLFIT Athleisure

WOLFIT, an Indian activewear brand, brings together fitness and streetwear in its unique designs. Their winter collection is built for comfort and durability, making it ideal for intense workouts and outdoor activities. Offering everything from cosy base layers to trendy jackets, WOLFIT ensures you stay warm while looking stylish, delivering a perfect balance of performance and fashion.

4. Alcis

Alcis Sports is an Indian performance wear brand by Paragon Apparels Pvt. Ltd. It offers affordable, technologically advanced sportswear to improve performance. Using features like Dry-Tech, Anti-Odour, Anti-Static, Anti-UV, and Light X, Alcis designs activewear suited for Indian weather and lifestyles, perfect for running, training, yoga, and more. With warm base layers and stylish jackets, Alcis provides a variety of products that blend both style and practicality, ensuring you stay active and comfortable in cold weather.

5. CAVA Athleisure

CAVA, a young and dynamic Indian athleisure brand, is redefining activewear. Founded by the Mittal sisters, CAVA offers stylish and sustainable clothing that caters to the modern fitness enthusiast. Their winter collection features comfortable and functional pieces, perfect for your outdoor workouts. The brand's commitment to quality, sustainability, and style makes it a top choice for women seeking high-performance and fashionable activewear.

Points to keep in mind when choosing the right activewear for winter workouts

Fabric: Opt for fabrics that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and insulating.

Opt for fabrics that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and insulating. Fit: Choose clothing that fits well and moves with you. Avoid clothing that is too tight or too loose.

Choose clothing that fits well and moves with you. Avoid clothing that is too tight or too loose. Layers: Layer your clothing to stay warm. A base layer, mid-layer, and outer layer can help you regulate your body temperature.

Layer your clothing to stay warm. A base layer, mid-layer, and outer layer can help you regulate your body temperature. Style: Choose clothing that you feel confident and comfortable in.

Investing in good activewear can improve your winter workouts and help keep you motivated. When you look good, you feel good, so don't hesitate to try different styles and brands to find what suits you best.

Similar stories for you

Arm candy that brings both style and sophistication: Citizen Promaster Fugu-inspired limited edition watch

Move over Gen Z! Here are the top 90's millennial fashion trends that are making a comeback!

Beat the winter blues: Stylish ways to repurpose summer clothes

Vegan leather handbag brands that will transform the way you style!

Winter workout athleisure: FAQs What is winter workout athleisure? Winter workout athleisure refers to activewear specifically designed for cold-weather workouts. It includes clothing that keeps you warm, comfortable, and protected from the elements while offering flexibility and breathability for exercise.

What should I wear for winter workouts? Layering is key for winter workouts. Start with moisture-wicking base layers to keep sweat away, followed by an insulating mid-layer for warmth, and finish with a weather-resistant outer layer to protect against wind and rain.

What fabrics are best for winter workout clothes? Choose fabrics like merino wool, polyester, and fleece for warmth, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties. Avoid cotton as it absorbs sweat and can make you feel cold.

Can I wear athleisure for outdoor workouts in winter? Yes, athleisure designed for winter workouts is perfect for outdoor activities. Look for pieces that offer both comfort and warmth, such as insulated jackets, thermal leggings, and moisture-wicking tops, to stay active in the cold.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.