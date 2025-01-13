Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Discounts of up to 60% on washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is finally here, and it’s time to make the most of it! Are you planning to upgrade your home with the latest appliances? Or searching for a powerful washing machine that suits your family’s needs? This Republic Day Sale has got you covered! With discounts of up to 60% off on top brands like LG, Samsung, and others, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab a top-load, front-load, or semi-automatic washing machine. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab discounts on washing machines like never before!

The Amazon Sale 2025 is all about combining quality and affordability, making premium washing machines accessible at unbeatable prices. The Great Republic Day Sale has deals that cater to every requirement. Don’t miss out, explore now and save big!

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 50% discount on top load washing machines

There’s no better chance than the Amazon Sale 2025 to upgrade your laundry game. Check out the Godrej 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, now available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 on a discount of 48%. Featuring cutting-edge Zero Pressure Technology, a 5-star energy rating, and a sleek Graphite Grey design, this machine combines efficiency with style. Don’t miss the massive discount! Shop now without any delay.

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg with 12 wash programs for versatile laundry needs. Energy Rating: 5-star efficiency for reduced power consumption. Key Technologies: Zero Pressure Technology, Auto Balance System, Turbo 6 Pulsator, and Acu Wash Drum. Advanced Display: LED panel with program time display and easy controls.

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This top-load washing machine on our list will revolutionise your laundry routine! The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine is now available at an exciting discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Featuring Smart Inverter Technology and a TurboDrum for powerful cleaning, it ensures efficiency and convenience. Take advantage of this Republic Day Sale and save big!

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg, ideal for 3-4 members. Smart Inverter Technology: Saves up to 36% energy. TurboDrum: Removes tough dirt with powerful water streams. Wash Programs: 8 modes, including Quick Wash, Gentle, and Tub Clean.

With durable stainless steel drums and smart design, the Haier 6.0 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is the best washing companion for your home. Don’t miss this Republic Day Sale offer! This washing machine is powered by Oceanus Wave Technology for a gentle yet effective clean. Available at an unbeatable price and discount of 45% during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, this 5-star energy-efficient machine is perfect for modern households.

Specifications Capacity: 6 Kg, ideal for small families. 8 Wash Programs: Quick, Delicate, Tub Dry, and more. Motor Speed: 780 RPM for faster drying. Smart Features: Magic Filter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Voltage Protection.

Check out some more deals on top load washing machines

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is now live!

Enjoy up to 45% discount on front load washing machines during Republic Day Sale

Do you wish to upgrade to a front load washing machine? Check out the Godrej 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Packed with AI technology, steam wash, and advanced digital display, it offers premium laundry care with maximum energy efficiency. Get it now at a 40% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity: 6 kg, ideal for singles or small families. Energy Rating: 5-star, ensuring low electricity usage. 15 Wash Programs: Includes Steam Wash, Quick Wash, and Baby Care. 1000 RPM Motor: Faster drying with efficient spin cycles.

Better laundry at better prices! Transform laundry days with the Samsung 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine, now at an incredible 34% discount in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Powered by AI Ecobubble technology, it offers deep cleaning with less energy and water. With 21 wash programs, Hygiene Steam, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s perfect for modern homes. The 1400 RPM motor ensures quicker drying, while the in-built heater provides hygienic washes.

Specifications Capacity: 8 kg, perfect for large families. Energy Rating: 5-star with a digital inverter for efficiency. 21 Wash Programs: Includes Quick Wash, Baby Care, and Wool. Maximum Speed: 1400 RPM for faster drying.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on 13th January; Up to 65% off on washing machines, refrigerators and more

Check out the LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Featuring Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD. It delivers powerful, fabric-specific cleaning with minimal noise. The Hygiene Steam function eliminates allergens for a healthier wash, while the in-built heater ensures deep cleaning. With 10 wash programs, an LED touch panel, and energy-saving 5-star efficiency, this machine is perfect for households of 3–4 members. Grab it during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Energy Rating: 5-star efficiency Technology: Direct Drive with 6 Motion DD for optimised fabric-specific cleaning. Features: Hygiene Steam, in-built heater, and Allergy Care mode

More deals on front load washing machines

Grab up to 60% discount on semi-automatic washing machines on Amazon Great republic Day Sale

Grab great discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 on the Godrej 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It offers high performance with 460W PowerMax Wash Motor, Active Soak Technology, and energy efficiency. Perfect for families of 3-4, it features a storm force pulsator and rust-proof polypropylene body for durability. Don’t miss this top-rated washing machine during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity: 7 kg, ideal for small families. Spin Speed: 1440 RPM for quicker drying. Technology: Active Soak and Storm Force Pulsator for tough stains. Motor Power: 460W PowerMax Wash Motor for heavy laundry loads.

Get ready for a smarter laundry experience with the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine in Dark Gray during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! This energy-efficient washer features Wind Jet Dry for faster drying and the Rat Away Feature to protect against rodents. With a 1300 RPM spin speed and 3 wash programs, it’s perfect for families of 3-4. Enjoy excellent performance and savings with the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity: 7 kg (washing), 5.5 kg (spinning). Spin Speed: 1300 RPM for faster drying. Special Features: Wind Jet Dry and Rat Away Technology. Energy Rating: 5 Star for superior energy efficiency.

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for All: Unmissable deals on refrigerators, TVs, laptops, ovens, furniture and more

The Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is an energy-efficient model featuring a 1400 RPM motor for faster drying and a Rust Proof Body for long-lasting durability. With 3 wash programs, including Delicates, Heavy Duty, and Normal, it suits a variety of fabric types. Perfect for small to medium-sized families, this washing machine is available at great discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity: 6.5 kg, ideal for small to medium-sized families. Motor Speed: 1400 RPM for quick drying. Special Features: Spin Shower, Rat Protection, and Rust Proof Body. Wash Programs: Delicates, Heavy Duty, Normal.

More deals on semi automatic washing machines

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025 When did the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 started on 13th January at noon, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products.

Are there additional bank offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale? Yes, the sale includes exclusive bank offers, including discounts on select credit cards, cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, and more!

How do I choose the right washing machine capacity? The capacity of a washing machine should be chosen based on the number of family members. A 6-7 kg capacity is ideal for small to medium families, while a 8 kg or more model works well for larger families.

What is the energy efficiency rating of washing machines? Washing machines come with energy ratings to help you choose the most energy-efficient models. A 5-star rating means the machine is highly energy-efficient, saving on electricity bills.

How can I maintain my washing machine? Regularly clean the lint filter, check hoses for leaks, and run a cleaning cycle periodically. It’s also recommended to leave the door open after use to prevent odours.

