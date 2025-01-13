Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Discounts of up to 60% on washing machines from LG, Samsung and more
Jan 13, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2025 is now live and is offering up to 60% off on top load, front load and semi-automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more! Grab now!
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
₹13,990
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey) View Details
₹12,490
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
₹14,990
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, centre jet pulsator, diamond drum and magic filter, Imperial Silver) View Details
₹15,490
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,990
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster) View Details
₹15,490
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details
₹13,790
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
₹22,990
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Inox) View Details
₹36,990
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
₹29,990
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details
₹29,990
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
₹35,990
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load, HW80-IM12929C, White View Details
₹28,990
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details
₹29,990
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model) View Details
₹27,990
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash) View Details
₹9,790
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
₹11,490
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
₹8,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
₹12,190
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid) View Details
₹10,490
Power Guard 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG72WM-BG-OP, Burgundy, Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator,Air Turbo Drying,1380 RPM & Castors) View Details
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
₹14,390
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
₹9,990
Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG65WM-Bk-OP, Black, Powerful Motor,Effective Wash Pulsator,1350 RPM & Castors) View Details
