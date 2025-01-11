Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on 13th January; Up to 65% off on washing machines, refrigerators and more
Jan 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST
The Great Republic Day Sale begins on 13th January, offering up to 65% off on washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Save big with exciting deals!
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
Midea 233 L 3 Star Frost Free 9 IN 1 Convertible
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star
Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter Split AC
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher
Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer
Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher
Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher
Faber 8 Place Settings Dishwasher
Voltas Beko 15 Place Settings Dishwasher
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney
Glen 60cm 1000 m3/hr Pyramid Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
Crompton QuietPro Plus 60cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney
Amplesta EcoFlow 60 cm 1150 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney
Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
