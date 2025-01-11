Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on 13th January; Up to 65% off on washing machines, refrigerators and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on 13th January, bringing incredible offers with discounts of up to 65% off on a wide range of home appliances. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen or refreshing your home, this Amazon Sale offers unbeatable deals on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, chimneys, and dishwashers. Get ready to enjoy massive savings on top-rated brands, making this the perfect time to invest in high-quality home appliances at affordable prices. Find stellar deals at up to 65% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more at the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale guarantees a shopping experience filled with exciting deals for every household need. With discounts running through the sale, you can enhance your home with the latest in home appliances while saving big. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 deals and grab your favourites before they sell out. Be sure to mark the date and enjoy the Republic Day Sale to its fullest!

Deal to watch out for!

Washing machines at up to 60% off at The Amazon Sale



The Amazon Sale offers washing machines at up to 60% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your laundry routine. With top brands and excellent deals, you can save big in this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Don't miss out on these discounts for Amazon Sale 2025!

Top deals at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Also read: Best washing machines in January 2025 | Steam wash vs hot water wash: Which washing machine keeps winter clothes germ-free

Refrigerators at up to 55% off at The Amazon Sale



Get refrigerators at up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale! Take advantage of huge discounts on top refrigerator brands this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Whether upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old fridge, don’t miss out on these deals. Shop now for the best Amazon Sale 2025 offers!

Top deals at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

ACs at up to 60% off at The Amazon Sale



Enjoy ACs at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale! Stay cool this summer with unbeatable discounts on top air conditioners in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers. Shop now and save big during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Top deals at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Dishwashers at up to 55% off at The Amazon Sale



Grab dishwashers at up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale! Enjoy effortless cleaning with the latest dishwashers at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Don't miss these amazing deals. Shop now for the best Amazon Sale 2025 discounts and upgrade your kitchen today!

Top deals at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Chimneys at up to 65% off at The Amazon Sale



Find chimneys at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale! Upgrade your kitchen with top-quality chimneys at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Take advantage of these huge savings and make your kitchen more efficient. Shop now for the best deals in Amazon Sale 2025!

Top deals at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab incredible deals on a wide range of products, from home appliances to electronics. With discounts of up to 65% off, this sale offers something for everyone. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025; shop now and save big!

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Bank discounts available*

HDFC Bank credit card: Up to Rs.5000/- instant discount on EMI transactions

IDFC First Bank credit card: Up to Rs.4500/- instant discount on EMI transactions

RBL Bank: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

BOB card: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

Federal Bank: 10% discount up to R.3500/- on EMI transactions

*These are subject to change and also vary from one cardholder to another.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale start? The sale begins on 13th January and continues for a limited time, offering huge discounts across various product categories.

What products are available at discounted prices? You can find amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, chimneys, dishwashers, electronics, and more during the Amazon Sale.

Are there any special deals or offers? Yes! Expect exclusive offers such as up to 65% off on home appliances, additional bank discounts, and more during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Can I shop early? Early access is available for Prime members from midnight on 13th January while non-Prime members get access at noon, so make sure to get your Amazon Prime membership before the sale starts!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.