James Gunn shares first Supergirl Poster following Superman’s box office success

The DC Universe is heading deeper into Kryptonian territory. After the successful debut of James Gunn’s Superman, the franchise is now shifting focus to its next big feature: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. And now, fans have their first glimpse of Milly Alcock’s take on Kara Zor-El. The movie will be helmed by Craig Gillespie. James Gunn gives fans a glimpse of Supergirl movie(X/@JamesGunn)

First Poster of James Gunn's Supergirl

Shared by James Gunn on social media, the new teaser poster cleverly riffs on the Superman marketing. The House of El crest is still there, painted like a mural, but the familiar tagline “LOOK UP” has been scrawled over with “LOOK OUT,” signaling a stark contrast in tone between the two Kryptonian cousins.

The poster sets the tone perfectly for what fans can expect from James Gunn's Supergirl movie. Milly's face is covered, but fans get a clear look at her costume. The design of her costume is a mix of several different arcs, like the classic red skirt and boots from comic book lore, the House of El insignia like David Corenswet’s Superman, and stylistic cues from the Woman of Tomorrow comic arc. A brown trench coat completes the costume.

What to expect from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Alcock’s Supergirl was first introduced in a surprise cameo at the end of Superman, stumbling into the Fortress of Solitude after partying on red-sun planets, Vulture reported. Her behavior and arrival set up a sharp personality contrast with the more straight-laced Man of Steel.

The poster builds on that moment, suggesting that Kara Zor-El isn’t a hopeful icon, but a complex, possibly volatile force to reckon with. Rather than encouraging the world to look up, her presence demands caution, hence, “Look Out.” With Gunn’s vision steering the DC Universe into bold new territory, this first look at Supergirl does more than tease a costume. It sets the tone for a character whose arrival promises to shake things up in the most unexpected ways.

FAQs

Why did they stop making Supergirl?

The Supergirl TV series ended after six seasons, mainly due to creative closure and scheduling challenges.

Who did Supergirl marry?

In most mainstream DC Comics stories, Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) has not officially married anyone. However, she has had romantic interests in alternate universes.

Is Supergirl in season 5 a different actress?

No, Supergirl Season 5 still starred Melissa Benoist in the lead role.