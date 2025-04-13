Following Milly Alcock's Supergirl costume leak, Jason Momoa seems to have been spotted as Lobo. Momoa's addition to the casting was confirmed back in December 2024. A leaked video that was taken from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set appears to show Momoa's Lobo in full getup. After Milly Alcock's Supergirl costume leak, another DCU star spotted in full getup

Supergirl, an upcoming movie in the DC Universe (DCU), outlines the journey of Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, from the cosmos to Earth. The House of the Dragon star Alcock was cast in the titular role in January 2024. She was cast by DCU's co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn, who thought she embodies "edge, grace, and authenticity," which was important for this version of Supergirl. Many are excited to see how Alcock and Momoa look in the upcoming film.

Leaked videos

A video from the set that had leaked online shows Alcock donning Supergirl's classic blonde hair, blue bodysuit, gold belt, and red cape, skirt, and boots. The details of the video are unclear as the footage was filmed from a distance. However, a design on the check is noticeable, coloured red and yellow with the ‘S’ sign.

Another clip shows Alcock filming with an actor who appears to be Momoa, according to Gamerant. While the details of his costume are unclear, a hint of black leather is visible, as are the shoulder pads and gloves. He is also seen holding a battleaxe.

The intricate details are not clear. However, Momoa has previously said that his Lobo look is "pretty dead on" and "exactly like the character,” and even described his Lobo look as “rough and gruff.” Even before the casting, Momoa was reportedly very enthusiastic about playing Lobo.

Supergirl's last sighting on the big screen happened in 2023’s The Flash. At the time, Sasha Calle played the character. Alcock and Calle’s costumes are notably different; Calle did not wear a skirt but instead donned a form-fitting suit for a minimalist look. The suit was made from a tech-enhanced fabric, similar to Henry Cavill's Superman costume.