This is how A Minecraft Movie duo Jack Black and Jason Momoa kickstarted their bromance: 'That dude's just scary'

Well on it's way to touch the billion-dollar mark, A Minecraft Movie, is turning out to be quite the pop culture moment. Popcorn showers and raucous in-theatre behaviour through key moments of the whacky rollercoaster of a film — particularly the appearance of Chicken Jockey — is a bona fide trend in itself. But what's also topping the charts in winning the film audience favour, is leads Jack Black and Jason Momoa's affably chaotic bromance! But how did this unlikely duo come to be? Jack Black on first impressions and bromance with A Minecraft Movie co-star Jason Momoa

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, matching in multi-coloured knitwear with his newly-found bro, Jack affirmed, "We do have bro chemistry" with Jason seconding it with a nodding, "We do". Now while you may be expecting Jack to take a swift detour to some of that unmissable dry humour, what comes next is actually kind of wholesome. "It's a crapshoot, it's a dice roll because we'd never worked together, we'd never even really hung out together. So it was like, 'I hope that it's magic' and by God I think it was", he shared.

Jack added, "I was watching his movies going, 'dang! that dude's rad, that dude's funny, that dude's action-packed' and he's like likeable on screen. Because when I first saw you, I was like 'that dude's just scary, from Game of Thrones, he's a killer'. Where'd they find this killer? And then I saw him in Aquaman, I was like 'no, this guy's likeable, he's funny'. This dude's got levels and gears, I would love to party with him, and then we did. We got together on this one and it was just like, we were clicking".

Jason added, "Absolutely. We'll crack you up, and there'll be some jokes that are just ridiculous and yeah I'll get my a** kicked and it's fun".

Like Jack said, "simpatico"!