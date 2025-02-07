Henry Cavill sparks engagement rumours with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at an awards ceremony after becoming parents

British actor Henry Cavill and his longtime partner, Natalie Viscuso, have set the rumour mill spinning after she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring at a recent public appearance, fuelling speculation that the couple may be engaged. Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso made their first public appearance after becoming parents just weeks ago

The duo made a glamorous red carpet appearance at the 2025 AACTA Awards on Friday (February 7) at Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia. While posing alongside Henry, Natalie was seen sporting a striking ring on her left hand, immediately catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans and sparking a wave of speculation. This sighting comes just weeks after she was first seen wearing the ring in public, prompting whispers about a possible engagement. However, the couple has yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

Amidst the engagement buzz, Henry and Natalie have already been celebrating a major milestone in their relationship—becoming parents. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, though they have chosen to keep details such as the baby’s name, gender, and birth date private. Their transition into parenthood was subtly confirmed when they were seen in Australia on 18 January, pushing a pram, as reported by People magazine.

Henry had first shared the joyful news of their growing family in April 2024. While attending the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City, the British actor expressed his excitement about impending fatherhood. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he said in an interview. Later that year, he took to Instagram on Father’s Day, reaching out to his followers for parenting advice and sharing his enthusiasm for this new chapter in life.

Henry and Natalie, a producer, have been together for several years. They made their relationship public in April 2021 and have since remained a strong and private couple, only offering occasional glimpses into their lives. Now, with engagement speculation growing and a new addition to their family, it appears that this Hollywood romance is reaching even greater heights.