James Gunn confirms Superman digital release: When and where to watch the DC movie at home

James Gunn has confirmed the digital release date for Superman (2025) on social media. This announcement comes just after Warner Bros. shared that Gunn’s Superman broke all records to be the highest-grossing Superman film in the US. James Gunn confirms Superman digital release.(DC)

The James Gunn-directed movie, which has just completed a month in theaters, has grossed $581.1 million worldwide, per IMDb. As the movie enters its fifth week since release, James Gunn took to X to confirm the film’s digital release.

Superman digital release date

“#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!” the 59-year-old filmmaker wrote to stir up a frenzy among the DC fans.

According to The Wrap, from August 15, Superman (2025) will be on streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, while 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the movie will be available on September 23.

James Gunn’s Superman is the highest-grossing Superman film in the US

With over $331 million at the domestic box office, James Gunn’s Superman has broken all the previous records to become the highest-grossing Superman film in the US, Warner Bros. confirmed, per IGN. It also happens to be the largest-grossing superhero film so far this year.

However, Superman (2025) has not done well internationally. But why? According to director and writer James Gunn, the character Superman is not as popular as Batman. He also feels his movie has not done well in the international market due to “a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world”.

FAQs

When will James Gunn’s Superman (2025) be released on digital platforms?

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) will be released on digital streaming platforms on August 15.

Where can I watch James Gunn’s Superman (2025)?

Well, you can still watch the film on the big screen in a theatre near you. From August 15, you will be able to access the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

When will Blu-ray and DVD versions of James Gunn’s Superman be available?

The Blu-ray and DVD versions of James Gunn’s Superman will be available on September 23.

What is the box office collection of James Gunn’s Superman?

As of now, James Gunn’s Superman has grossed $581.1 million worldwide, per IMDb.