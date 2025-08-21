Peacemaker Season 2: Full release schedule for John Cena starrer show

Peacemaker Season 2 is only hours away from its premiere on HBO Max, Dexerto reported. The first season was a huge hit among DC fans across the world due to John Cena’s hilarious performance and the show’s exceptional take on superheroes. With a score of 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the second installment, co-directed by James Gunn, is already creating a buzz. Here is the complete release schedule of Peacemaker Season 2. Peacemaker Season 2: John Cena plays the lead in the HBO Max show.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Peacemaker Season 2: Release date and where to watch

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will be out on August 21 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on HBO Max. While the first season of Peacemaker was a spin-off of the James Gunn-directed DC film Suicide Squad, the second installment will focus on the fallout of Project Butterfly. Peacemaker will also square off against new challenges in a world where he is regarded as a real superhero.

James Gunn on directing Peacemaker Season 2

Like the first season, Peacemaker Season 2 will also have eight episodes. James Gunn has directed three of them - episodes 1, 6, and 8. In an interview with CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic, Gunn said: “I originally planned to shoot all the episodes, but then I got hired as the head of the studio and couldn't do that.”

The Superman director added that episodes 6 and 8 were his “two favorite episodes of the season."

Peacemaker Season 2 release schedule

The complete release schedule of Peacemaker Season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1: ‘The Ties That Grind’ – August 21, 2025

Episode 2: ‘A Man is Only as Good as His Bird’ – August 28, 2025

Episode 3: ‘Another Rick up My Sleeve’ – September 4, 2025

Episode 4: ‘Need I Say Door’ – September 11, 2025

Episode 5: ‘Back to the Suture’ – September 18, 2025

Episode 6: To be announced – September 25, 2025

Episode 7: To be announced – October 2, 2025

Episode 8: To be announced – October 9, 2025

