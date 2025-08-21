Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Peacemaker Season 2: Full release schedule for John Cena starrer show

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:14 pm IST

Like the first season, Peacemaker Season 2 will have eight episodes. James Gunn has directed three of them: episodes 1, 6, and 8.

Peacemaker Season 2 is only hours away from its premiere on HBO Max, Dexerto reported. The first season was a huge hit among DC fans across the world due to John Cena’s hilarious performance and the show’s exceptional take on superheroes. With a score of 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the second installment, co-directed by James Gunn, is already creating a buzz. Here is the complete release schedule of Peacemaker Season 2.

Peacemaker Season 2: John Cena plays the lead in the HBO Max show.(Screengrab/YouTube)
Peacemaker Season 2: John Cena plays the lead in the HBO Max show.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Peacemaker Season 2: Release date and where to watch

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will be out on August 21 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on HBO Max. While the first season of Peacemaker was a spin-off of the James Gunn-directed DC film Suicide Squad, the second installment will focus on the fallout of Project Butterfly. Peacemaker will also square off against new challenges in a world where he is regarded as a real superhero.

James Gunn on directing Peacemaker Season 2

Like the first season, Peacemaker Season 2 will also have eight episodes. James Gunn has directed three of them - episodes 1, 6, and 8. In an interview with CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic, Gunn said: “I originally planned to shoot all the episodes, but then I got hired as the head of the studio and couldn't do that.”

The Superman director added that episodes 6 and 8 were his “two favorite episodes of the season."

Peacemaker Season 2 release schedule

The complete release schedule of Peacemaker Season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1: ‘The Ties That Grind’ – August 21, 2025

Episode 2: ‘A Man is Only as Good as His Bird’ – August 28, 2025

Episode 3: ‘Another Rick up My Sleeve’ – September 4, 2025

Episode 4: ‘Need I Say Door’ – September 11, 2025

Episode 5: ‘Back to the Suture’ – September 18, 2025

Episode 6: To be announced – September 25, 2025

Episode 7: To be announced – October 2, 2025

Episode 8: To be announced – October 9, 2025

FAQs:

Where can I watch Peacemaker Season 2?

You can watch Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.

How many episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 did James Gunn direct?

James Gunn has directed three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

When will the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 premiere on HBO Max?

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
