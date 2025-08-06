John Cena opens up on hair transplant, admits it ‘completely changed’ his life

John Cena has opened up about a deeply personal transformation: one that has nothing to do with the WWE ring or Hollywood sets. In a recent interview with People, the 48-year-old admitted that getting a hair transplant in late 2023 “completely changed the course” of his life. John Cena gets candid about hair transplant.(Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena on getting hair transplant

After years of hiding thinning hair under hats and trying to laugh off signs in the WWE audience calling him ‘The Bald John Cena’, the fan reaction pushed him to finally address the issue. Cena said he was trying to hide his hair loss and added that the audience highlighted it. “I saw their signs and I listened,” he said.

In November 2023, Cena decided to go for a hair transplant procedure, a process that involved moving individual follicles from one area to another. Describing the surgery, Cena said the professionals do nothing except move one’s hair, one by one.

John Cena's hair care routine

According to TMZ, Cena is now fully committed to maintaining his mane, which he restored with a hair transplant. His routine now includes red-light therapy, minoxidil, specialized vitamins, and shampoo and conditioner.

Though it all requires effort, Cena said it is worth it. He said that had there been no shame associated with hair transplant, he would have gotten the procedure done 10 years ago.

More roles, more confidence

The transformation has had a direct impact on his acting career as well. According to People report, Cena said his fresh look has made him versatile on screen, opening doors to new roles and helping him evolve past the limited tough-guy roles of his early Hollywood years.

Aging, image, and letting go of shame

Cena, who is currently on his WWE farewell tour and set to retire in 2025, says aging in the spotlight has forced him to confront issues like body image, physical decline, and public perception. He admitted there was so much shame around (hair loss) and that he thought he was alone, but “seven or eight out of 10 men go through this.”

For Cena, that transformation is not just skin-deep. It is about self-acceptance, curiosity, and stepping confidently into the next phase of life.

FAQs

Q: When did John Cena get his hair transplant?

A: November 2023.

Q: Why did Cena decide to undergo the procedure?

A: Fan reactions and visible hair loss prompted him to explore options.

Q: What kind of maintenance does he do now?

A: Red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, and a dedicated hair care regimen.

Q: Did it affect his acting career?

A: Yes, Cena says it’s helped him land more diverse roles and boosted his on-screen confidence.