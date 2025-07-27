Peacemaker 2: Cast, release date, trailer, all you need to know

DC Studios is set to bring Peacemaker back for another season. John Cena will reprise his role as the antihero in the series. Peacemaker Season 2’s trailer was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26. Superman director James Gunn and the cast of the superhero series, including Cena, were present at the launch of the trailer, Deadline reported. At the launch of the trailer, Jennifer Holland revealed that she got to perform a Dirty Dancing lift in the opening credits scene, as reported by Variety. Still from Peacemaker season 2 trailer(DC/Youtube)

Peacemaker Season 2: Watch trailer

The DC Studios show follows the Peacemaker after he saved the world from alien butterflies in the Season 1 finale. The show ends with Christopher Smith, aka the Peacemaker, sitting on his stoop next to the ghost of his racist dad, Auggie (Robert Patrick).

The Peacemaker Season 2 trailer opens to the tune of Ozzy Osbourne’s Road To Nowhere. John Cena’s character goes through a portal to reach an alternate dimension where “the grass is greener.” His move leads to interdimensional problems. The chief of the mysterious DC Universe company - Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans or A.R.G.U.S., Rick Flag Sr., is also looking for Peacemaker to avenge his son’s death.

What follows is a ride full of chaos and emotions. At one point, Chris meets his self in the parallel dimension. The show will focus on his attempts to reconcile his past actions with his new sense of purpose.

Peacemaker Season 2: Cast

The show features John Cena as the titular character, a role he first essayed in James Gunn’s 2021 DC movie, The Suicide Squad. The character had a cameo in Gunn’s Superman as well. Apart from that, Peacemaker Season 2 also features Jennifer Holland, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker Season 2: When and where to watch

The show will premiere on HBO Max on August 21 at 9 pm ET/PT. After that, the episodes will be released weekly. There are eight episodes in total.

FAQs

Is Peacemaker season 2 coming out?

Yes, the new episodes will be released starting August 21.

Will Peacemaker season 2 have the same cast?

Yes, many cast members like John Cena, Jennifer Holland, and Freddie Stroma.

Who plays Vigilante in Peacemaker season 2?

Freddie Stroma plays the role.