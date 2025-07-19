James Gunn reacts to Wonder Woman casting rumors: ‘Until script is finished’

Filmmaker James Gunn has opened up about rumors doing rounds regarding casting for the Wonder Woman role as the DC Universe moves ahead with the release of Superman. James Gunn recently directed Superman, which was released on July 11(AFP)

Recently, Gunn took to Threads to deny reports about who they are planning to cast as the Wonder Woman. His reply came to a post claiming that the makers were looking for a TV actress like Milly Alcock, who was earlier roped in as Supergirl, Deadline reported.

James Gunn clarifies Wonder Woman casting

On the platform, Gunn commented, "Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role."

Gunn explained that Milly was the ideal choice for the role and was not cast because of her filmography.

Despite rumors, Gunn stated that they were not looking to fill the Wonder Woman role yet.

"...We're also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished," he added.

Another fan asked about the filming for Wonder Woman, citing a Variety report stating that it was getting “fast-tracked”.

To this, Gunn replied, “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

This was not the first time when James Gunn has talked about the casting rumors around Wonder Woman. These earlier came into spotlight after social media users pointed out that he followed Adria Arjona.

During the press tour for Superman, Gunn was asked about it in the interview with Extra.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out (and said), ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn said.

He went on to say that she would be a "great Wonder Woman".

Further, he stated that Arjona was part of a movie that they made seven years ago and the two of them have been friends since then.

"I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her," he added.

