Special Forces season 4 cast: Teresa Giudice, Jussie Smollett among 18 celebs joining Fox’s toughest reality show

Fox is bringing back Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test for a fourth round, and the new cast is not here to play it safe. The network announced the lineup for the upcoming season, which features 18 celebrity recruits, ranging from athletes and actors to reality TV stars-who will face a battery of extreme challenges designed to break them down and push them past their limits. Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay Teresa Giudice and actor Jussie Smollett will be a part of Special Forces season 4.(IMDb)

As confirmed by Fox, the new season premieres Thursday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET. Among the most talked-about names? Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay Teresa Giudice and actor Jussie Smollett. They are joined by a packed roster of high-profile participants, each signing on for what is billed as the most grueling version of the series yet.

Also read: Virgin River Season 7 episode titles revealed: Cast, what to expect, where to watch and more

Sports stars, singers, and models line up for chaos

This season does not hold back on star power. World Cup champion Christie Pearce Rampone is suiting up, along with NFL alums Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Andrew East, and Johnny Manziel. NBA champ Nick Young and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East are also taking on the course.

The entertainment world is well-represented, too. Country singer Jessie James Decker, model Chanel Iman, and actor Ravi V. Patel have all signed on. Together, they’ll face brutal physical and mental trials in desert terrain, under conditions that even elite soldiers struggle with.

Also read: Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know all about Lady Gaga's guest role, Part 1 episode details of Jenna Ortega's show

No glam, no eliminations - just survival

As per Fox, the format has not changed: no judges, no votes, no safety nets. Contestants either survive or bow out. This time, tasks include crawling through pitch-black tunnels, escaping from submerged planes, and crossing between buildings 50 feet above ground. It is raw, real, and absolutely unforgiving.

Fox describes the show as an “experiment” that forces celebrities to “get comfortable being uncomfortable.” There are no scripts here-just instinct, grit, and endurance. Whether it’s stars used to red carpets or athletes long retired from the field, each recruit will have to dig deep or be left behind.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Executive producers include Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys, and Dave Sutton.

FAQs



Is Teresa Giudice really in Special Forces season 4?

Yes, Fox confirmed Teresa Giudice as part of the new cast.

When does Special Forces season 4 premiere?

It premieres Thursday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Who are the athletes in Special Forces season 4?

The cast includes Johnny Manziel, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Nick Young, and more.

Is there voting or elimination on Special Forces?

No, contestants leave only if they quit or can’t continue.