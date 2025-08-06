Virgin River Season 7 episode titles revealed: Cast, what to expect, where to watch and more

Virgin River remains Netflix’s longest-running English-language original drama. Ahead of the seventh season drop, Netflix quietly released the full list of episode titles, each one carrying a clue for what lies ahead in the small Northern California town, as per What’s On Netflix. While the titles are listed alphabetically (not in episode order), they offer an emotional roadmap for drama fans. Netflix unveils Virgin River Season 7's episode titles.(Netflix)

Virgin River season 7, episode titles and what they may mean:

Here are all the episode titles for Virgin River season 7 and the possible meaning behind them, as per What’s On Netflix.

Always Anywhere Forever – Likely hints at Mel and Jack reaffirming commitments, perhaps as they settle into life on their farm.

Back in the Saddle – Could reflect both Doc reclaiming his practice and Clay, a new character with a rodeo background, stepping into life again.

Beautiful Child – Probably centers on Lizzie and Denny’s upcoming baby, symbolizing new hope, even as Mel considers adoption.

David and Goliath – An underdog storyline, possibly Doc's fight against a medical board investigating his license.

It Takes a Village – A community episode where factions rally together, potentially tied to a Civil War reenactment filmed at Roland’s house.

La Luna De Miel – Shot in Mexico, this confirms Mel and Jack’s honeymoon arc, expect romance and dramatic revelations.

No Regrets – Brie’s love triangle reaches a turning point; strong suggestions she chooses clarity over crisis.

Pipe Dreams – Someone daring to follow a new ambition, hinting at life changes or bold decisions for a character.

The Afterglow – Likely the emotional fallout from Season 6’s cliffhangers, such as Jack entering the twins’ room in suspense.

The Match – A title with multiple meanings, perhaps new romances, confrontation, or symbolic pairings in the town.

Virgin River season 7 Release date, cast, and where to watch

Netflix renewed Virgin River Season 7 in October 2024, making it their longest-running scripted drama. The series was filmed from March to June 2025 in British Columbia, with scenes also shot in Mexico for Mel and Jack’s honeymoon storyline. While no official release date has been announced yet, insiders expect a premiere in early to mid-2026. Currently, all previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

Main cast members including Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Tim Matheson (Doc), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), Zibby Allen (Brie), Kai Bradbury (Denny), Marco Grazzini (Mike), and Kandyse McClure (Kaia) all return. New recurring characters include Cody Kearsley as Clay and Sara Canning as Victoria, a medical board investigator arriving in town.

FAQs:

Q: Are Virgin River S7 episode titles listed in release order?

A: No, the titles are presented alphabetically, not in actual episode sequence.

Q: When can fans expect Virgin River Season 7?

A: No official release date has been announced yet. Industry expectations point to early or mid‑2026.

Q: Who’s new in the cast for Virgin River Season 7?

A: New recurring characters include Clayton “Clay” (Cody Kearsley) and investigator Victoria (Sara Canning).

Q: Where was Virgin River filmed?

A: Most filmed in British Columbia; select episodes were shot in Mexico for Mel and Jack’s honeymoon.