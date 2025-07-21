Virgin River Season 7 delayed? New release window for beloved Netflix show

Netflix’s beloved romantic drama Virgin River is gearing up to return for Season 7, but fans will have to wait for longer than expected. According to What’s on Netflix, the seventh season is now likely to premiere in early to mid-2026 instead of the late 2025 anticipated release. The makers wrapped production of the seventh season in June this year. Virgin River Season 7 2025 release has been delayed(Netflix)

The show features Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as Mel and Jack. The plot follows Mel, a medical practitioner, as she moves back to the Northern California town of Virgin River. There, she makes an unexpected connection with Jack, a bartender.

Virgin River Season 6 was a ratings hit

Released in December 2024, Virgin River Season 6 dominated Netflix’s English-language Top 10 charts. It debuted at number one with 67.7 million hours watched in its first week, equivalent to 8.1 million views. By week four, the season racked up over 213 million hours watched, translating to 25.6 million views in total.

In spite of the slight decline compared to earlier seasons, viewership numbers remained strong enough to secure both a Season 7 renewal and confirmed plans for Season 8, the What’s on Netflix report added.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 8 on Netflix: 10 episodes, new faces and other details about Mel Monroe's adventure

Production timeline & filming locations

Filming for Season 7 began on March 12, 2025, in Canada’s Vancouver and wrapped on June 26. For the first time, the Virgin River team filmed in international locations, the report stated. The lead characters, Jack and Mel, were spotted filming honeymoon scenes in Mexico.

The show’s creators, reportedly, strategically opted for a spring shoot to avoid the harsh Canadian winters which complicated previous productions.

New cast members join the story

The latest season will introduce several new characters, Netflix’s Tudum report stated. Sara Canning of The Vampire Diaries will be joining as Victoria, a former police officer turned state medical board investigatory. Her story will intersect with Doc’s practice and potentially stir up romantic history.

Riverdale’s Cody Kearsley will appear as Clay, a rodeo-trained athlete with a troubled past meanwhile Matthew Harrison will feature as Dr Wilson. Austin Nichols of One Tree Hill will also join the cast.

Meanwhile, returning directors include Andy Mikita, Monika Mitchell, Ruba Nadda, Felipe Rodriguez, and newcomer Audrey Commings.

Also Read: Sullivan’s Crossing renewed for Season 4: When and where to watch?

What’s next: Season 8 and potential spin-offs

While the streaming platform has not greenlit a Virgin River spin-off just yet, discussions are currently underway. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Tudum report stated that the streaming giant will be coming out with Season 8 of the show, where they will continue the story with another 10 episodes.

FAQs:

Q: Is Virgin River coming out with a Season 7?

A: Yes, Season 7 is confirmed and expected to premiere in early to mid-2026.

Q: What was the release date of Virgin River Season 6?

A: Season 6 was released in December 2024, just in time for the holidays.

Q: When can I watch Virgin River Season 5 Part 2?

A: Season 5 Part 2 was released in late 2023 on Netflix, ahead of the Christmas special.

Q: How many episodes are in Season 5 of Virgin River?

A: Season 5 consists of 12 episodes, including two holiday-themed installments.