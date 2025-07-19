Arcane Season 2 to get rare home release: When and how to order Netflix show physical media

Netflix has some good news for Arcane fans. The second season of the action-adventure series will be available for purchase in 4K and on Blu-ray, Screenrant reported. This makes Arcane one of the few shows to have physical media releases as well. The pre-orders for Arcane season 2 are available now. According to the outlet, the first season was released on Blu-ray and 4K Steelbook just ahead of the second installment’s premiere. Netflix has previously put out limited-edition at-home releases of other hits like Stranger Things. Netflix's animated show Arcane ended after two seasons.(Arcane )

Arcane Season 2: Netflix animated show's Blu-ray release

The show, based on League of Legends, will be out on Blu-ray from October 21, 2025. Arcane will also be out as a limited-edition Steelbook on the same date, Screenrant reported. Fans can pre-order both versions on Amazon and GKIDS. GKIDs is also offering a 4K UHD collector's edition.

Arcane season 2 Steelbook release: Bonus features on offer

The Steelbook will have two options- one featuring Jinx and Ekko and the other with Cait and Vi. The product is listed at $59.98 on Amazon. GKIDS is offering the Jinx and Ekko Steelbook for $45.99. The Vi and Cait option can be purchased for $42.99 at the store.

According to IGN, the products will have three discs, covering all nine episodes of Arcane season 2. They will also have over three hours of bonus content, as per IGN. This includes music videos for the show’s best songs, multiple featurettes and artist breakdowns.

The 4K UHD collector's edition from GKIDS is available for $150. It will contain some more features in addition to the ones available in the other versions, such as:

Velvet Dice Pouch

"Hexgates" Poster

Gold-Stamped Machine Herald Art Card

Viktor's Gear Enamel Pin

Shimmering Jayce & Viktor Art Card

Powder & Ekko Lenticular Art Card

"Ekko's Notebook" Episode Guide

