What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Disney+ and others this weekend? Here are the latest OTT releases

The weekend is here, which means it’s time to tuck in, grab your favorite bite, and binge-watch all that’s new on your favorite streaming platforms. From the roughs of Yosemite to intergalactic travel, there’s a lot to look forward to this weekend on OTT. Latest OTT releases for the weekend are listed here(Unsplash)

Netflix

Untamed (Released on July 17)

Set in the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, this six-episode series looks at special agent Kyle Turner’s (Eric Bana) efforts to uncover the mystery behind a dead woman’s body turning up. In a battle against the past and present, this gripping series is a blend of mystery delivered with intrigue.

Community Squad: Season 2 (Released on July 17)

The second season of this beloved series picks up on the group’s takedown of a drug ring and police corruption. Felip (Santiago Korovsky), now recruited into the intelligence division, must battle new threats as the city prepares for an upcoming election.

In addition, catch films like Almost Family and Wall to Wall, series like Delirium and Superstar, the documentary I’m Still a Superstar, and Vir Das’s new comedy special called Vir Das: Fool Volume on July 18. Eight for Silver, the horror film, comes to the platform on July 19.

Prime Video

Surf Girls: International (Released on July 17)

This docu-series captures a bunch of up-and-coming female surfers as they compete in the Challenger Series for a place in the World Surf Tour. This four-episode series tracks the highs and lows of these surfers’ experiences.

The 2014 action film, Sabotage, will come to the platform on July 19.

HBO Max

Beat Bobby Flay: Season 38 (Released on July 17)

As usual, Season 38 of this cooking show features two chefs as they try to whip up the best dish they possibly can and have Bobby taste the winning dish. The show being taped in front of a live audience adds to the thrill and tension of the moment.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (Releasing on July 18)

If you’re a Billy Joel fan, this documentary might just be your next favorite watch. Featuring new interviews and never-before-seen moments from behind the camera, this two-part series explores the singer’s legacy and career. The second episode will drop on July 25.

In addition, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Season 51, Family Recipe Showdown, and I Love You Forever drop on July 18. Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: Season 7B and Zillow Gone Wild: Season 2 come to the platform on July 19. Shark Week 2025 and Teen Titans Go! Season 9C premieres on July 20.

Paramount+

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was released on Paramount+ on July 17. Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Paul Wesley, and Carol Kane return to the show as the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Hulu

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1, Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1, My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2, Polyfamily: Complete Season 1, and Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins were released on July 17. High Rollers will come out on July 18. Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7 and The Assessment will be released on July 19, and Smurfs: The Lost Village will come out on July 20.

By Stuti Gupta