Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda says band will not perform One More Light. Here's why

Nearly 25 years after their seismic debut, Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park is back on stage, bigger than ever, but some songs like One More Light remain too emotionally charged to perform. Ahead of their biggest-ever headliner show at London’s sold-out Wembley Stadium, Mike Shinoda reflected on the band’s new chapter and the memories they have had to leave behind in the wake of Chester Bennington's tragic death in an interview with The Guardian. Mike Shinoda (left) said playing 'One More Light' would be overwhelming(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Linkin Park’s comeback fueled by grief and growth

The nu-metal band’s new album From Zero and its sold-out world tour have reignited their popularity, introducing them to a new generation. Now fronted by Emily Armstrong (formerly of Dead Sara), the group is enjoying a renaissance that Shinoda said he finds hard to believe.

Speaking to the publication, he said the tour and the album have been one of their “most successful of all time.” “That is way beyond my hopes and dreams,” Shinoda added. But amid the success, One More Light, the title track of the band’s last album with Chester Bennington, has been noticeably absent from setlists.

Why will Linkin Park not perform One More Light?

Shinoda, who released the solo album Post Traumatic in 2018 to cope with Bennington’s suicide, said One More Light is simply too difficult to revisit live. According to another Newsweek report, Shinoda explained that the song was originally written for a woman at the label who passed away. He added, “Then after Chester passed, the world decided that it was about him. And so that is just too sad to play.”

The emotional burden, the musician said, of performing the track would overwhelm him. Shinoda elaborated that it would be like going to the show and spending 90 minutes with half the crowd crying. “Like a therapist who needs therapy themselves,” he added per the outlet.

What does Linkin Park's future look like with Emily Armstrong as frontwoman?

Emily Armstrong, who joined the band in 2023, faces her own challenges in stepping into Bennington's shadow. But both she and Shinoda are committed to honoring Linkin Park's legacy while propelling the music forward, the Guardian report added. The new music still underpins the nu-metal sounds of the past, rapping, scratching, screaming, and self-reflective lyrics, but it comes from a place of healing and personal growth.

Shinoda told The Guardian that some people are upset (over the lineup switch), but mostly because Emily “was not a guy.” He added that Linkin Park was not trying to replace Chester but to “move forward with honesty.”

FAQs:

1. Why doesn’t Linkin Park perform One More Light anymore?

Mike Shinoda says the song is emotionally too painful to perform, especially after it became linked to Chester Bennington’s death.

2. Who is the new Linkin Park vocalist?

Emily Armstrong, formerly of Dead Sara, now co-fronts the band with Shinoda.

3. Is Linkin Park still successful today?

Yes, their latest album From Zero hit No. 1 in 13 countries, and their current tour is one of their most successful.

4. When did Chester Bennington die?

Bennington died by suicide in July 2017, shortly after the release of One More Light.

5. Will Linkin Park release more music?

Yes, the band has returned with new material and plans to continue creating music and touring.