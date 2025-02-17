Chester Bennington's child Draven comes out as transgender, ‘Path of happiness’

Late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's child, Draven Bennington, has come out as a transgender. In a sentimental note shared on Instagram Friday, the 22-year-old announced her new pronouns, revealing that she started transitioning last year. Chester Bennington's child, Draven Bennington, has come out as a transgender.

Chester Bennington's child Draven comes out as transgender

Draven, who now goes by she/her, chose Valentine's Day to share the news with her fans it “is a day to celebrate love and what love truly means.” In the lengthy statement, she explained that she thought of the day as the “perfect time to show some love to myself.”

Chester, who died in 2017 at the age of 41, welcomed Draven with his ex-wife Samantha in 2002. The pair were married from 1996 to 2005, the same year the late singer tied the knot with Talinda. In her emotional letter, Draven confessed she tried to be someone she “truly wasn't on the inside” for a long time.

“Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing,” she said before revealing that she began taking hormone replacement therapy last year in August. Reflecting on her decision to take the step, Draven called it the “path of happiness” and “being true to myself.”

The artist went on to express gratitude to her friends and family for their support, admitting that the decision to transition has “been the best” she has “ever made in my life.” “I love each and every one of you,” Draven continued before thanking her mother for loving and supporting her “unconditionally.”

“With all the support and love I've received, I've built the strength to love myself,” Draven said as she concluded the letter with, “This is why I'm choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love. Happy Valentine's Day.”