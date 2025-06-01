Linkin Park set list: What did the band perform at the UEFA Champions League final?

Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clash in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Munich. Linkin Park perform inside the stadium before the Champions League Final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)

With two of Europe's biggest sides set to joust for the European club crown, fireworks are expected to light up the glint Munich lights.

Ousmane Dembele, Lautaro Martinez, Bradley Barcola and Denzel Dumfries are just few of the several stars that are expected to glitter on the Allianz Arena pitch. But the stars aren't just playing the game of a lifetime, another set of stars are also making headlines.

The Champions League final has one rival in the US, the Super Bowl. But the spectacle of the European event is far greater than the NFL’s summit clash. The event is viewed by hundreds of millions across the world. All the pomp and an uplifting anthem make it a one of the greatest events in the world of sports.

The Super Bowl has a half-time show but is it included in the Champions League final? With Linkin Park's performance, the event came really close to it.

Here's everything you need to know about the musical performance by Linkin Park that took take this year's Champions League final by storm. Is it a halftime show?

Linkin Park Champions League final setlist

Linkin Park performed four songs in a short performance at the Allianz Arena before the Champions League final clash between Inter Milan and PSG. These four songs in order of their performance were:

1. The Emptiness Machine

2. In the End

3. Numb

4. Heavy Is The Crown (w/ Up From The Bottom + Numb UEFA remix intro)

Was the Linkin Park performance at the UCL final a halftime show?

The Linkin Park performance happened before the UEFA Champions league final between Inter Milan and PSG so it wasn't a halftime show. The event usually has pre-game performances and that is exactly what the Linkin Park set was.

Halftime shows could be coming to the soccer pitch soon. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced recently that the Men's World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-like musical event in between the match's two halves.