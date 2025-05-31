PSG vs Inter Milan Live Updates, Champions League Final: PSG eye maiden UCL title, face three-time winner Inter

PSG vs Inter Milan Live Updates, Champions League Final: PSG take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final, at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. The Ligue 1 giants will be aiming to win the maiden UCL title, and the Italians will be seeking their fourth trophy. Under head coach Luis Enrique, a young PSG side has taken Europe by storm, especially with a comeback win in January vs Manchester City. They have also knocked out three more Premier League sides - Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal - en route to the final, and also won the Ligue 1 and cup double. Ousmane Dembele has been their main player, scoring 33 goals. If PSG win, they will also be the second French team (after Marseille’s 1993 victory) to clinch the UCL trophy....Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, Dembele said, “There is a lot of pride in being here in the final. It hasn't been easy, but it's exceptional to be here in Munich. We know how excited the people of Paris are about this match. We are approaching this final with a lot of seriousness but also a lot of joy. We will have to control our emotions. We're excited, but we need to stay calm and focused. We need to smile too, because these are incredible moments. I think that will be one of the keys to tomorrow's match.”

Inter, on the other hand, are the last Serie A winners in the Champions League, when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Bayern Munich in 2010. Meanwhile, head coach Simone Inzaghi has already seen them reach the final once, two years ago, where they lost to City. The Serie A side also beat Bayern in the quarters and favourites Barcelona in the semi-finals.