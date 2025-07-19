Love The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Seven shows to watch while waiting for new episodes

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is finally here, and it has already got fans glued to their screens. Belly’s love triangle drama (between Conrad and Jeremiah) just keeps heating up, and every new episode makes the wait feel way too long. The third episode will drop on Prime Video on July 23, but for now, if you are lost on what to watch in the meantime, here are some shows that give off similar feelings, romance, messy friendships, growing pains, and more, as per TV Guide. The Summer I Turned Pretty features a love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty

XO, Kitty

If you have watched To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, check out XO, Kitty. It follows Kitty Covey as she moves to South Korea to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend. But nothing goes as she expects. The show is cute, funny and chaotic. There is a lot of teen drama and emotional ups and downs that will totally remind you of Belly’s journey. The Korean backdrop is super aesthetic, and the characters are fun to watch. Plus, Kitty’s confidence (even when things go wrong) is really refreshing.

One Tree Hill

This one is sort of old-school, but still a favorite for drama fans. One Tree Hill is about basketball, brothers, high school love... and a ton of drama. The characters really grow on viewers. It has got that emotional weight like The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the love stories are pretty intense. And the music is good too. If you are looking for something to binge with strong feelings and relatable struggles, this one delivers.

Never Have I Ever

Devi is a whole chaotic mess, in the best way. Never Have I Ever’s lead character is unfiltered and super different from Belly. She deals with grief, boy drama, identity stuff, and tons of hilariously awkward moments, all while managing her Indian roots in America. It has got a real heart beneath all the jokes. The show also has a love triangle. If you want something that makes you laugh but also sometimes low-key cry, this is it. Plus, each episode is short, so you can binge-watch it over the weekend.

My Life With the Walter Boys

After a tragedy, Jackie moves to a small town and ends up living with a big, chaotic family, including a few boys who obviously bring on the drama. Think The Summer I Turned Pretty vibes but set in the countryside. The setting’s different, but the emotional tone hits close. Viewers will probably get attached to Jackie quickly, and the sibling dynamics are pretty funny too.

Dawson’s Creek

Dawson’s Creek is super dramatic and full of those “big” teen emotions. The whole small-town beach vibe feels very The Summer I Turned Pretty. Joey, Dawson, and Pacey have a love triangle of their own that fans still argue about today. Some episodes are slower, but if you like deep conversations, emotional tension, and nostalgic vibes, give it a go. It is the blueprint for every modern teen drama.

Also read: Are you team Conrad or team Jeremiah? The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno make their case!

Motorheads

If you are into something more fast-paced, Motorheads might surprise you. It is about a group of teens obsessed with cars and racing, but it is not just about the engines. There is romance, friendship, drama, and some really solid character growth. The show might not seem like it fits the TSITP vibe at first, but the characters totally pull you in. And if you like underdog stories, you will probably love this.

Gilmore Girls

This one is a cult classic! Gilmore Girls is less about dramatic love triangles and more about family, friendship, and finding your way. Lorelai and Rory’s dynamic is so sweet, and her high school/college journey has its share of boy drama, too. If you want something chill to balance out the TSITP tension, this is like the perfect comfort watch.

FAQs:

1. When does Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 come out?

Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be released on July 23.

2. How many episodes does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 have?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will have 11 episodes.

3. When will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 release?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the final season; there will be no season 4.